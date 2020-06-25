More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chelsea - Man City recap
Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chelsea ends Man City’s 2-year Premier League reign

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Willian and Christian Pulisic scored to give Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City and crown Liverpool the 2019-20 champions of the Premier League.

[ MORE: Full PL TV schedule ]  

Kevin De Bruyne scored for Man City in the loss, but Fernandinho was sent off by VAR to send Willian to the spot for the match-winning penalty.

Man City now maxes out at 84 points, two behind the massive haul of 86 collected by Liverpool through 31 matches.

Chelsea is now just one point back of third-place Leicester City, their 54 points five better than Manchester United and Wolves.

CHELSEA – MAN CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. The Blues are for real and Werner is coming: The center forwards have not been good enough this season, even though young Tammy Abraham has bagged a lot of goals. Chelsea under Frank Lampard have produced an awful lot of chances, second only to City in the PL, but a clinical finisher could make them a genuine title threat.

2. Fernandinho’s hard-luck decisive moment: Pep Guardiola pulled a Javier Mascherano in turning one of the best defensive midfielders into a center back, and Fernandinho has been a war horse for City. But his hand ball on the line was not going to escape VAR, and he’ll miss at least three matches for the straight red card.

3. Pulisic isn’t (just) an American marketing tool: Well duh, but we’re probably going to be on this one for a long time, but those who criticized Chelsea’s big money purchase of the USMNT star certainly don’t have many reasonable excuses left in their locker after he scored his seventh goal in 17 Premier League matches by torching Benjamin Mendy to put Chelsea up 1-0.

He’s the real deal, guys.

4. Kevin De Bruyne is unreal: We knew that one, too.

Man of the Match

Andreas Christensen —The Chelsea center back blocked a shot with his face in his most memorable moment, but collected three clearances, four tackles, and an interception to go with it while winning all eight of his duels and passing at 95 percent. He also completed two dribble attempts.

Chelsea – Man City recap

The early moments were all Man City, but Chelsea provided some danger via a Christian Pulisic- and Willian-led rush which resulted in a 13th-minute corner kick.

Kepa Arrizabalaga denied City in the 18th minute, both sides now promising plenty for the remaining 70-plus minutes.

City was under big pressure after the half-hour mark, Ederson making a few key saves including Andreas Christensen’s headed off a 33rd-minute corner.

Chelsea got its goal through Pulisic’s brilliant long dribble following an Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy produced error. Ederson couldn’t stop the American’s classy finish inside the far post.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

De Bruyne equalized against his old mates with a devastating free kick up-and-over the wall to beat a sailing Kepa.

Chelsea nearly answered within a minute after a terrific Cesar Azpilicueta through ball produced a corner, but instead City countered for a possible go-ahead goal.

Raheem Sterling beat Kepa but not the frame as his 57th-minute shot hit the post.

Pulisic looked to have his second, but Kyle Walker slid to somehow keep the finish out of the goal.

Pulisic was among three players to nearly score in the 75th minute but VAR awarded the penalty and sent off Fernandinho for a handball. Willian did not miss.

Arteta has message for Bukayo Saka

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mikel Arteta has a message for Bukayo Saka, as the Arsenal teenager dazzled in the 2-0 win at Southampton.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Saka, 18, is out of contract next summer and has been in negotiations with the north London club for many months over a new deal.

ProSoccerTalk asked Arteta via Zoom after the game what he made of Saka’s display and his contract situation.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day.

“You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka was sublime on the ball and in defense as the young winger is now back in his natural position after playing at left back for most of his debut season in the Premier League due to a host of Arsenal injuries.

His calmness on the ball, work rate, quality in possession and positioning is just sublime and he covers so much ground down the left flank.

Arsenal and Arteta clearly want Saka to stay but does the Arsenal academy product want to remain at the Emirates Stadium? He has some of the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him and his previous message was that he will just let his agent get on with things and he will play as best as he can week in, week out.

Each week Saka plays like this, he and his agent are in an even stronger position to ask for a bumper contract.

AT HALF: Pulisic goal puts Chelsea ahead, Liverpool on precipice

Pulisic goal
Photo by Paul Childs/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We always said Liverpool wouldn’t win the league without Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea’s USMNT winger has put the Reds on the brink of the Premier League title with a beautiful goal to finish the first half versus Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

STREAM CHELSEA – MAN CITY

Liverpool will win its first title of the PL era if Man City drops points Thursday. Chelsea has its 45 minutes from doing just that.

[ MORE: Full PL TV schedule ]  

The American’s seventh Premier League goal came when Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy made a mess at the back, the latter especially problematic when Pulisic drove by him.

Pulisic, who also scored against Villa in Chelsea’s return from the coronavirus pause, spun the ball around a charging Ederson and inside the far post.

Will Man City respond, or will Liverpool win the trophy from its proverbial couch?

Rodriguez goal lifts Burnley over Watford

Burnley - Watford recap
Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnley is back within a win of eighth place, which could be a Europa League place, after beating desperate Watford 1-0 at Turf Moor on Thursday.

[ MORE: Full PL TV schedule ]  

Dwight McNeil set up Jay Rodriguez for a second-half goal as the undermanned Clarets took all three points from the visitors, who were lively early.

Watford’s 28 points are just above the drop zone. The Hornets sit 16th, one point ahead of three teams.

BURNLEY – WATFORD FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. Clarets can’t make early chances count: Jay Rodriguez and Matty Vydra were each granted early chances by sleepy or foolish Watford errors in what were considered by SofaScore the only two “big chances created” in the first hour-plus. Both teams took five shots inside the box in the opening 70 minutes, both keepers made two saves.

2. Bad Burnley half buoyed by J-Rod: Dwight McNeil has been the Clarets’ shiny academy jewel for some time, and his cross to the top of the six for Rodriguez to turn past Ben Foster was sensational. The Clarets were miserable for most of the second half to that point.

3. Will Watford rebound? The Hornets were the better team in terms of threat aside from the goal, despite what the even statistics said. Watford has a lot of points on their remaining fixture list, but this zero should’ve been three. Southampton, Chelsea, Newcastle, and Norwich City are next before West Ham, Man City, and Arsenal to close it out.

Man of the Match

McNeil was very good. He completed 37-of-46 passes and connected on three crosses and long balls, one being the assist.

Burnley – Watford recap

Watford had some moments early but Burnley had a goal ruled offside in the 14th minute when Jay Rodriguez headed home.

The Clarets kept pouring forward, and Matej Vydra hit the pitch with an audacious shot before Michael Dawson cleared Rodriguez’s side volley rebound off the line.

Ismaila Sarr was a problem for Burnley’s left side, and Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor had to push and tug to keep him from delivering the ball inside. They failed once but Danny Welbeck couldn’t react quick enough to capitalize.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The Hornets were all over Burnley in the second half.

Troy Deeney headed a corner that was blocked off the line before Will Hughes blazed the rebound over the bar from about 20 yards.

That’s when Burnley scored out of nothing, Rodriguez’s clever header fooling Ben Foster off McNeil’s terrific cross.

Arsenal edge past Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal edged past Southampton 2-0 at St Mary’s as the Saints were the own worst enemies and the Gunners made the most of their mistakes.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Alex McCarthy gave the ball to Eddie Nketiah to make it 1-0, then Joe Willock tapped home late on after McCarthy spilled a shot from a free kick moments after Jack Stephens had been sent off.

With the win (their first away from home in the Premier League in 2020) Arsenal are back in the Champions League hunt on 43 points as they won their first points since the restart, while Southampton remain on 37 points.

Three things we learned

1. Heat impacts high-tempo: Both teams love to press high but with the heat in Southampton around 90 degrees, this impacted both teams and Saints probably more. Hasenhuttl’s side weren’t quite as sharp as usual and Arsenal were smarter with their pressing.

2. Arsenal grind it out: It wasn’t pretty, at all, but Arsenal were smart and Arteta will be happy with the clean sheet. Emiliano Martinez made a couple of good stops, Rob Holding was solid at the back, Bukayo Saka was bright on the left and Arsenal were dangerous on the counter. After the nightmare start to the restart, Arteta’s side dug deep and proved they have plenty of fight left. Champions League qualification may be beyond them, but they’re going to give it all they have.

3. Sloppy Saints should be fine: A couple of big mistakes cost Saints dear but apart from that they were equal to Arsenal. They dominated the second half but couldn’t break through and there wasn’t much between the teams. Southampton won’t be relegated but a European push is too lofty. Midtable is fine but right back, center back and central midfield are areas they need to add in this summer.

Man of the Match

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – A menace outside on the left and cutting inside. Forced a red card, hit the crossbar and came close on multiple occasions. The Arsenal skipped led by example.

Bukayo Saka drifted in from the left but was just offside as he crossed for Nketiah to finish as the goal was flagged off.

Aubameyang then raced clear on goal after a long ball over the top and his effort hit the crossbar and somehow came out. Replays showed that Alex McCarthy got the slightest touch to keep out the effort.

Moments later Stuart Armstrong went close for the hosts and Ings was a constant threat in an open, end-to-end clash. Arsenal then took the lead in embarrassing fashion as McCarthy gave the ball straight to Nketiah as he slotted home into an empty net. What a mistake from the Southampton goalkeeper.

Before half time Saints pushed for the equalizer as Danny Ings won the ball back, played it to Ryan Bertrand and his cross just missed Armstrong.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Southampton started the second half brightly as Ward-Prowse went close but then one long ball over the top from Emilian Martinez caught Southampton out as Aubameyang tried to cross but Jan Bednarek blocked and the ball trickled wide.

Ings had a half chance as Saints kept the pressure up but Arsenal defended resolutely.

Armstrong curled an effort over the bar as Saints pushed forward and left plenty of gaps for Arsenal to exploit on the break. Nathan Redmond slammed into the side-netting from a good position as Saints cranked through the gears.

Shane Long was denied by Martinez and Ings couldn’t quite snag the rebound as the Arsenal goalkeeper denied Saints.

Stephens was then sent off as Hojbjerg put him in trouble as last man and Arsenal doubled the lead from that free kick as Willock slammed home his first Premier League goal after McCarthy spilled Lacazette’s second effort.