Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic had himself a day for Chelsea against Man City, as the USMNT star scored a sublime goal, almost had another two and was a menace all game long in the big win for Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lampard praises Pulisic ]

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s performance as the 21-year-old has scored in both of his Premier League appearances since the restart and now has seven Premier League goals to his name in his debut campaign in England.

Only Tammy Abraham has more Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Christian Pulisic Watch: Chelsea Man City edition, is a thing of beauty.

1st minute: Lines up on the left side of midfield in his first start since Jan. 1.

2nd minute: Tracks back and tries to stop Kyle Walker down the flank but can’t quite stop the Man City full back.

6th minute: Does well to deflect a pass from Walker, then a loose ball breaks to him and he accelerates inside but Man City win it back off Pulisic.

9th minute: Tracks back and forces Walker to run the ball out of play. Spending most of his time defending.

17th minute: Long ball played over to Pulisic on the left but he can’t make the most of it.

19th minute: Lets Fernandinho drift past him from a free kick and the Man City captain flicks a header on target which Kepa tips over.

26th minute: Gets the ball after a short corner and whips it towards the far post but Man City clear.

30th minute: Moved from the left flank to the right flank and starts an attack with a lovely flick but the attack dies down.

32nd minute: Ross Barkley crosses for Pulisic but he just can’t finish inside the six yard box as Ederson. So close to a goal for the USMNT star.

36th minute: WHAT. A. GOAL. From a Man City free kick, Pulisic nips in to grab the ball inside his own half as Mendy and Gundogan leave the ball to one another. Pulisic surges into the Man City half and away from the defenders before slotting home into the corner to put Chelsea 1-0 up. An amazing combination of skill, pace and precision.

41st minute: Combines with Giroud but can’t find Willian as he has now switched back to the left flank.

46th minute: Wins the ball back and keeps it for Chelsea. He’s causing Kyle Walker plenty of problems now.

53rd minute: Works hard to try and get the ball off Walker, but not a lot of space for Pulisic in the second half, so far.

60th minute: Wins the ball back but then loses it to Gabriel Jesus.

71st minute: Pulisic skips past Ederson and finished but Kyle Walker sprints back and somehow clears the ball off the line, then Tammy Abraham is denied. So close to a second goal for Pulisic.

74th minute: Involved in another goalmouth scramble as Pulisic and Abraham are denied but Fernandinho’s handball sees him sent off and a penalty awarded. Willian scores. Chelsea 2-1 up.

81st minute: Does Pulisic ever stop running? He is latching onto so many loose balls.

86th minute: Fouls Raheem Sterling as he continues to track back. What a shift from Pulisic.

90th minute: Subbed off and gets a warm round of applause. What a performance.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports