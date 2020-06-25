More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Earliest Premier League champion: Is Liverpool fastest to clinch?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
Given the might and distribution of power in the Premier League, you’d have been forgiven if you though Man City clinching the 2017-18 title with five games left on the docket was the earliest Premier League champion in history.

Not anymore.

Liverpool has now earned the new standard, winning the Premier League with seven games left in its season thanks to a dominant season and Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Man City on Thursday.

Here are the teams who claimed the earliest Premier League champion and titles in English top-flight history after the Reds blew past the four fastest-finishers in national history.

5 – Everton (1984-85)

The Toffees then took the rest of the season off, losing three of the five matches left on the docket.

5 – Manchester United (1907-08)

They played 38 back then and Ernest Mangnall’s team ‘only’ won the league by nine points after going 1W-2D-3L down the stretch.

5 – Manchester United (2000-01)

This team, like Everton above, didn’t bother much with the remaining five outings. After a 1-1 derby draw with Man City, Sir Alex’s en beat Middlesbrough then lost three-straight.

5 – Man City (2017-18)

If Liverpool are to earn the title of having the best season in English history, it will be measured against this mighty side. City lost just twice and drew four times, only one of those setbacks coming after the title was won.

7 — Liverpool (2019-20)

What else can you say about the Reds, who may become the best team in English history before this whole thing is said and done in July?

Pulisic Watch: How USMNT star performed v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic had himself a day for Chelsea against Man City, as the USMNT star scored a sublime goal, almost had another two and was a menace all game long in the big win for Chelsea.

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s performance as the 21-year-old has scored in both of his Premier League appearances since the restart and now has seven Premier League goals to his name in his debut campaign in England.

Only Tammy Abraham has more Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

Christian Pulisic Watch: Chelsea Man City edition, is a thing of beauty.

1st minute: Lines up on the left side of midfield in his first start since Jan. 1.

2nd minute: Tracks back and tries to stop Kyle Walker down the flank but can’t quite stop the Man City full back.

6th minute: Does well to deflect a pass from Walker, then a loose ball breaks to him and he accelerates inside but Man City win it back off Pulisic.

9th minute: Tracks back and forces Walker to run the ball out of play. Spending most of his time defending.

17th minute: Long ball played over to Pulisic on the left but he can’t make the most of it.

19th minute: Lets Fernandinho drift past him from a free kick and the Man City captain flicks a header on target which Kepa tips over.

26th minute: Gets the ball after a short corner and whips it towards the far post but Man City clear.

30th minute: Moved from the left flank to the right flank and starts an attack with a lovely flick but the attack dies down.

32nd minute: Ross Barkley crosses for Pulisic but he just can’t finish inside the six yard box as Ederson. So close to a goal for the USMNT star.

36th minute: WHAT. A. GOAL. From a Man City free kick, Pulisic nips in to grab the ball inside his own half as Mendy and Gundogan leave the ball to one another. Pulisic surges into the Man City half and away from the defenders before slotting home into the corner to put Chelsea 1-0 up. An amazing combination of skill, pace and precision.

41st minute: Combines with Giroud but can’t find Willian as he has now switched back to the left flank.

46th minute: Wins the ball back and keeps it for Chelsea. He’s causing Kyle Walker plenty of problems now.

53rd minute: Works hard to try and get the ball off Walker, but not a lot of space for Pulisic in the second half, so far.

60th minute: Wins the ball back but then loses it to Gabriel Jesus.

71st minute: Pulisic skips past Ederson and finished but Kyle Walker sprints back and somehow clears the ball off the line, then Tammy Abraham is denied. So close to a second goal for Pulisic.

74th minute: Involved in another goalmouth scramble as Pulisic and Abraham are denied but Fernandinho’s handball sees him sent off and a penalty awarded. Willian scores. Chelsea 2-1 up.

81st minute: Does Pulisic ever stop running? He is latching onto so many loose balls.

86th minute: Fouls Raheem Sterling as he continues to track back. What a shift from Pulisic.

90th minute: Subbed off and gets a warm round of applause. What a performance.

Liverpool win Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool sealed the title courtesy of Man City losing at Chelsea, as they are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

This is the earliest title win in Premier League history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

Liverpool have only lost one of their 31 games so far this season and they have been absolutely imperious on their march to a Premier League title. There have been no real weaknesses and they have won tight games, had blowout wins and battled back late in games time and time again.

Liverpool never give up and now they are Champions.

After coming so close last season but losing out to Man City on the final day, Klopp’s side have come back even stronger this season and have been utterly dominant.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sensational in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson rampant out wide. Jordan Henderson an inspirational leader in midfielder. And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino have simply torn the Premier League apart.

Liverpool are Premier League champions. Reds fans, let that sink in and let the celebrations begin.

Chelsea ends Man City’s 2-year Premier League reign

Chelsea - Man City recap
Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT
Willian and Christian Pulisic scored to give Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City and crown Liverpool the 2019-20 champions of the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne scored for Man City in the loss, but Fernandinho was sent off by VAR to send Willian to the spot for the match-winning penalty.

Man City now maxes out at 84 points, two behind the massive haul of 86 collected by Liverpool through 31 matches.

Chelsea is now just one point back of third-place Leicester City, their 54 points five better than Manchester United and Wolves.

CHELSEA – MAN CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned

1. The Blues are for real and Werner is coming: The center forwards have not been good enough this season, even though young Tammy Abraham has bagged a lot of goals. Chelsea under Frank Lampard have produced an awful lot of chances, second only to City in the PL, but a clinical finisher could make them a genuine title threat.

2. Fernandinho’s hard-luck decisive moment: Pep Guardiola pulled a Javier Mascherano in turning one of the best defensive midfielders into a center back, and Fernandinho has been a war horse for City. But his hand ball on the line was not going to escape VAR, and he’ll miss at least three matches for the straight red card.

3. Pulisic isn’t (just) an American marketing tool: Well duh, but we’re probably going to be on this one for a long time, but those who criticized Chelsea’s big money purchase of the USMNT star certainly don’t have many reasonable excuses left in their locker after he scored his seventh goal in 17 Premier League matches by torching Benjamin Mendy to put Chelsea up 1-0.

He’s the real deal, guys.

4. Kevin De Bruyne is unreal: We knew that one, too.

Man of the Match

Andreas Christensen —The Chelsea center back blocked a shot with his face in his most memorable moment, but collected three clearances, four tackles, and an interception to go with it while winning all eight of his duels and passing at 95 percent. He also completed two dribble attempts.

Chelsea – Man City recap

The early moments were all Man City, but Chelsea provided some danger via a Christian Pulisic- and Willian-led rush which resulted in a 13th-minute corner kick.

Kepa Arrizabalaga denied City in the 18th minute, both sides now promising plenty for the remaining 70-plus minutes.

City was under big pressure after the half-hour mark, Ederson making a few key saves including Andreas Christensen’s headed off a 33rd-minute corner.

Chelsea got its goal through Pulisic’s brilliant long dribble following an Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy produced error. Ederson couldn’t stop the American’s classy finish inside the far post.

De Bruyne equalized against his old mates with a devastating free kick up-and-over the wall to beat a sailing Kepa.

Chelsea nearly answered within a minute after a terrific Cesar Azpilicueta through ball produced a corner, but instead City countered for a possible go-ahead goal.

Raheem Sterling beat Kepa but not the frame as his 57th-minute shot hit the post.

Pulisic looked to have his second, but Kyle Walker slid to somehow keep the finish out of the goal.

Pulisic was among three players to nearly score in the 75th minute but VAR awarded the penalty and sent off Fernandinho for a handball. Willian did not miss.

Arteta has message for Bukayo Saka

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Mikel Arteta has a message for Bukayo Saka, as the Arsenal teenager dazzled in the 2-0 win at Southampton.

Saka, 18, is out of contract next summer and has been in negotiations with the north London club for many months over a new deal.

ProSoccerTalk asked Arteta via Zoom after the game what he made of Saka’s display and his contract situation.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day.

“You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka was sublime on the ball and in defense as the young winger is now back in his natural position after playing at left back for most of his debut season in the Premier League due to a host of Arsenal injuries.

His calmness on the ball, work rate, quality in possession and positioning is just sublime and he covers so much ground down the left flank.

Arsenal and Arteta clearly want Saka to stay but does the Arsenal academy product want to remain at the Emirates Stadium? He has some of the biggest clubs in the world trying to sign him and his previous message was that he will just let his agent get on with things and he will play as best as he can week in, week out.

Each week Saka plays like this, he and his agent are in an even stronger position to ask for a bumper contract.