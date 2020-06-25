More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Klopp delivers on Liverpool promise

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp delivered Liverpool’s title win and it always felt inevitable. Always.

Even before he was unveiled as the new Liverpool manager, you had a good feeling about this.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know

Klopp promised in his opening press conference on October 9, 2015, that he would win a few trophies before the end of his initial four-year deal which was due to end this summer.

I was in his unveiling press conference at Anfield and it was special. You had the sense this was it. This was the moment that was the start of the end of Liverpool’s wait.

He has delivered the UEFA Champions League and now the Premier League, the holy grail, as Liverpool are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years. This is the trophy Liverpool’s fans wanted and they’ve done it in style.

“When I left Dortmund, my last sentence was it was not so important what people think when you come in, it is more important what they think what you leave. Please give us time to work on it. If we want, this could be a really special day,” Klopp said on his unveiling in 2015. “We could start in a very difficult league but in a special Liverpool way we can be successful. We can’t wait for it, I don’t want to say we can wait 20 years. If we sit here in four years, I think we win one title. I’m pretty sure. If not the next one, maybe in Switzerland.”

It was a special day. They have won a title. He is not heading to Switzerland. He is a Liverpool legend for eternity.

Klopp and Liverpool have done this through sheer hard work, smart recruitment and getting the right people in the right jobs from top to bottom of the club.

Yes, they’ve had money to spend. Yes, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Yes, they have a huge fanbase.

But none of that guarantees success. Ask Man United.

Klopp was the difference. Hugs, fist pumps and smiles galore, he has led this Liverpool revolution with supreme passion from the start. He speaks to pretty much everyone as if he’s chatting with them while he has a pint down the pub. His laugh is heartwarming. Drinking tea out of a mug which has a design of him wearing a baseball cap is so on brand. Listening with care, talking with sense and explaining with detail would sum up any of my interactions with Klopp.

His enthusiasm for the game, and now his club, is infectious. Few people have that special aura that when they walk into a room, everyone feels both at ease and in awe instantly. Klopp has it.

Klopp is a man of the people. He knows what it feels like to win, to suffer and to laugh because he has been there. He said in his opening press conference that he should be dubbed ‘The Normal One’ when asked about a nickname for himself compared to ‘The Special One’ Jose Mourinho.

In many ways Klopp is normal. In many ways he is not normal.

Along the way, things haven’t always gone smoothly. From an eighth-place finish in his debut season to defeats in the Europa League, League Cup and UEFA Champions League finals, Liverpool have been building up to this moment.

Those defeats have made this team what it is. The Champions League victory last season and Premier League title win this season is a culmination of Klopp never giving up, his recruitment staff being brave to bet on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson, and the owners giving him 100 percent support.

His gegenpressing tactics have revolutionized the game in England. Arsenal and Chelsea are trying to replicate what he did at Liverpool but how can you replicate Klopp? To start with, Liverpool were the great entertainers, always scoring goals but always conceding too.

Klopp has changed his tactics and they are now more resolute and more refined but they are even more dangerous in attack as his insatiable style of play gets every single person in the stadium off of their seats.

The Kop is always loud and the famous Anfield roar will always be there but the Kop is louder and the roar more ferocious when Klopp is around.

He’s a one-in-a-million character. He is a man who the people love and respect, whoever your club is. Even if you previously despised Liverpool, you have to smile when you see Klopp celebrating. A manager like Klopp is what this beautiful game is all about.

Sir Alex Ferguson knew it as soon as Klopp was hired by Liverpool. He knew what was coming. When the most successful manager in British history, and probably the greatest manager in the history of the game, can see it, you know it’s there.

Klopp’s vision from the start was to win the Premier League and now he has done it.

Liverpool — thanks to his tactics, recruitment of the staff around him, his relationship with his players and everybody else in-between at the club — are now set to be a dynasty.

Whatever happens now, Klopp delivered on his promise and he will forever be a Liverpool hero.

Pep a bit grumpy when quizzed on Liverpool’s title

Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool win
Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t like to lose a game, let alone a title.

So it was clearly a challenge for the trophy-collecting Spaniard to comment on his club’s Thursday loss to Chelsea handing rivals Liverpool the Premier League title.

“Big congratulations for Liverpool for this great season and the title they won,” he offered after the game.

[ MORE: Chelsea 2-1 City | Pulisic scores ]

So what went wrong in your bid for a threepeat, Pep?

“We were not consistent like the previous season. We arrived after four titles in one season. Liverpool after winning the Champions League they were incredibly confident. After 30 years they played every game like the last game and we didn’t play that way.”

A bit grumpy on TV, but how about the post-match presser with the media?

Still grumpy.

Guardiola further explored the season, noting the departure of team leader Vincent Kompany and long-term absence of star center back Aymeric Laporte.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We are far but the other 18 teams are farther,” Guardiola said. “Liverpool didn’t drop points so we have to recover for the next season to be more consistent and recover the points we missed this season. That is the reality when the gap is like this. Two seasons ago we had 25 points more than Liverpool, now they have the distance. In the last ten competitions we have played we have won eight which never happened in this country. You cannot win them all, it can happen to miss one.”

I wouldn’t want to be Newcastle, even at home, for the visit from Man City in an FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

But I also wouldn’t want to be Pep when City gives Liverpool a guard of honor at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Henderson, Van Dijk speak after Liverpool wins Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s heroes couldn’t hide their joyful anticipation of a Premier League title after stepping to the precipice on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they didn’t have to pretend any longer; Liverpool has won the Premier League after Man City lost to Christian Pulisic and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment,” said Jordan Henderson. “It’s amazing to finally get over the line. I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city. I’m a little bit overwhelmed right now. It’s an amazing feeling.”

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Henderson struggled to put a label on the day, hilariously answering “Pretty good” when asked how he felt to be a champion of Europe and England.

“Pretty good. To be honest I’m just lost for words at the minute. It hasn’t sunk in. You never think of this moment. You concentrate on each game. And then this moment comes, I can’t really describe it.

Virgil van Dijk is one of three Reds to play in all 31 PL matches this season, and he’s an even tougher nut to crack than Henderson when it comes to interviews.

Here’s what he said.

“What a season so far,” Van Dijk said on NBCSN after the Man City loss. “It’s been incredible to be a part of these players, to be a part of the journey I started when I joined the club. I’m so proud to call myself a Premier League champion.”

He admitted rare nerves, which is really something from the gigantic force at the heart of Liverpool’s glory.

“I don’t watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages. When the free kick went in from Kevin, an unbelievable goal again, I was getting more nervous. I’ve never been more nervous in the world.”

Ages, big Virg? Try 30 years. Drink it in, Liverpool. You’ve won the league (again).

Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
“It’s such a big moment. I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m sorry gentlemen.”

Jurgen Klopp trailed off and left the camera, tears coming from the big German’s eyes after leading Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

“It’s much more than I ever thought could be possible,” Klopp said on NBC after Man City lost to Chelsea to formalize the Reds’ first Premier League era title.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

“Becoming a champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) has supported us. It’s for him. It’s for Stevie. And now it’s for all.”

Klopp notably implored fans to stay inside — hopelessly in turns out as many gathered outside Anfield despite COVID-19 fears — with an emotional nod to what they mean to him on a night they were not together.

“It’s for you out there. It’s for you. I hope you stay at home. Go in front of your house maybe. But it’s in here (points at heart). It’s in here (points at head).”

He admitted that the coronavirus pause gave him some worry about whether an inevitable title would arrive for his magnificent side.

“We didn’t have a chance before last year but it’s any way relief because of the three months interruption where no one knew how it would go on. … I was very happy last night cause it gave me the 100 percent feeling that we would be fine.”

Liverpool fans, players celebrate Premier League title win – Video

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Liverpool fans, celebrate. Everywhere! Liverpool fans are celebrating the Premier League title win and they are doing it like it’s 1990.

Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool have won their first English league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League title, as they are on track to break several records in their amazing season so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

This is the earliest title win in Premier League history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

Check out the videos below as Liverpool fan LeBron James, who owns a small slice of the club, owner John W. Henry and many others shared messages of congratulations.

Fans gathered in the streets of Liverpool and outside Anfield with flares, beeping car horns and the celebrations will go on long into the night, from a social distance, of course.

Look at these incredible scenes as Liverpool fans celebrate everywhere.