Lampard Sterling
Getty Images

Lampard disagrees with Sterling’s manager comparison

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has revealed he disagrees with a comparison made by Raheem Sterling that white managers get more opportunities than Black managers in the English game.

Sterling said in a recent interview that the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard ere fast-tracked into big managerial jobs at Chelsea and Glasgow Rangers respectively, while Black coaches Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole haven’t been given the same opportunities.

Asked about Sterling’s comments ahead of Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Lampard first lauded Sterling and other Premier League stars for their comments in the fight against racism, but revealed that he disagreed with him on this specific case of managers getting opportunities.

“I think in the actual case of managers, I think he got it, from my point of view, slightly wrong, because it felt like a very casual comparison,” Lampard said. “Because if you compare opportunities and pathways of individual managers, you can compare myself, you can compare Steven, you can compare Sol, who by the way did an incredible job at Macclesfield and the job now at Southend is tough, it’s one all of us would find difficult to do. Then you can compare Ashley Cole who finished his career last year with me at Derby, and is working away here (as Chelsea academy coach) with me and doing a great job, and I think he’s going to be successful whatever he wants to do. So I think it’s very hard to make that comparison from the outside.”

Here’s a reminder of what Sterling originally said earlier this month to the BBC.

“There’s something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staffs,” Sterling said. “There’s Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, you have your Sol Campbells and you have your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England. At the same time, they’ve all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven’t been given the right opportunities are the two Black former players.”

In the English Football League there is a rule where at least one coach from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background will be interviewed for the position but that has yet to have a big impact on the number of Black coaches being hired.

Man City v. Liverpool to be played at the Etihad

Man City Liverpool
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Man City v Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium and not a neutral venue on July 2 (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Previously the venue for the potential title-decider was marked as TBC but the Manchester City Council safety advisory group (SAG) have decided the game can take place in an empty Etihad Stadium.

There is the potential for that game to be the one where Liverpool could clinch the Premier League title but that all hinges on whether or not Man City win at Chelsea on Thursday. Anything other than a Man City win would crown Liverpool as Premier League champions.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council, had the following to say in a statement about the decision to allow the game to go ahead at the Etihad.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at Etihad Stadium as planned at 20:15 BST, Thursday, 2 July. As with all other Premier League matches, this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present,” Rahman said.

There were certain fixtures marked as high-risk before the Premier League 2019-20 season resumed but given the scenes around stadiums before, during and after games so far, there has been no sign of fans congregating or social-distancing measures not in place.

It was feared that fans would congregate outside the Etihad Stadium if the Premier League title was on the line, as it could be.

Neutral venues have been lined up by the Premier League with Wembley Stadium, Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium the four neutral venues chosen.

There are still other high-risk Premier League games which have been identified by the police and UK government and similar decisions to this will have to be made between now and the 2019-20 season ending on July 25.

For now, Liverpool have the potential to seal the title by getting a win or a draw at the home of the reigning champions.

It would be symbolic for the title to be passed from Man City to Liverpool over the space of a thrilling 90 minutes, but Pep Guardiola and Man City won’t see it like that if the title is still on the line on July 2.

Premier League odds: Matchweek 31, 32

EPL betting odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT
Check out the EPL betting odds for the games in Matchweek 31 and Matchweek 32, as the Premier League return continues with games coming thick and fast.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Take a look below at the odds for the Premier League games in midweek, this weekend and early next week, as the action has resumed following the suspension on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click on the link above to watch all of the games live via our platforms here at NBC Sports, while below are the individual EPL betting odds for each game via DraftKings.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League predictions ]

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: (-175) Leicester v. Brighton (+510), Tie: +295
Tuesday, June 23: (-143) Tottenham v. West Ham (+400), Tie: +290
Wednesday, June 24: (-240) Man United v. Sheffield United (+750), Tie: +335
Wednesday, June 24: (+130) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+220), Tie: +230
Wednesday, June 24: (-177) Wolves v. Bournemouth (+510), Tie: +300
Wednesday, June 24: (+300) Norwich v. Everton (-110), Tie: +265
Wednesday, June 24: (-420) Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (+1200), Tie: +500
Thursday, June 25: (+163) Southampton v. Arsenal (+165), Tie: +240
Thursday, June 25: (+210) Burnley v. Watford (+145), Tie: +220
Thursday, June 25: (+310) Chelsea v. Man City (-127), Tie: +310

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: (+350) Aston Villa v. Wolves (-118), Tie: +250
Sunday, June 28: (+160) Watford v. Southampton (+170), Tie: +240
Monday, June 29: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Burnley (+235), Tie: +225
Tuesday, June 30: (+375) Brighton v. Man United (-122), Tie: +250
Wednesday, July 1: (-190) Arsenal v. Norwich (+500), Tie: +340
Wednesday, July 1: (+165) Everton v. Leicester (+165), Tie: +245
Wednesday, July 1: (+135) Bournemouth v. Newcastle (+220), Tie: +220
Wednesday, July 1: (+365) West Ham v. Chelsea (-139), Tie: +500
Thursday, July 2: (+225) Sheffield United v. Tottenham (+130), Tie: +225

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton v. Arsenal, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Thursday, June 25: Burnley v. Watford, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea v. Man City, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Klopp, Salah, Alexander-Arnold know the title is coming

By Nicholas MendolaJun 24, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT
This Liverpool is new to this whole Premier League title-winning thing, so forgive them the sloppy and occasionally dishonest answers when asked whether they’ll be watching Chelsea versus Man City on Thursday.

The Reds will claim a league title for the first time in 30 years, a break which includes the formation of the Premier League, with a City draw or loss thanks to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Full PL TV schedule ]  

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Jurgen Klopp all had smiles and wondrous expressions when quizzed on the possibilities after the game. Alexander-Arnold admitted he’ll be watching Chelsea-City, while Klopp and Salah tried to express uncertainty.

Come on, boys: You’ll be watching.

Klopp came the closest to admitting it, noting that City’s dominant showing versus Burnley short-circuiting his last viewing party.

“The last one I watched until 3-0 and then it became a waste of time,” Klopp said, adding that manager Pep Guardiola “should play poker probably” after making claims that Man City will focus on the FA Cup over Thursday’s visit to Chelsea.

“City, I couldn’t respect them more,” Klopp said. “What a football team they are. We just want to be good as well. We probably celebrate different things on the pitch.”

Alexander-Arnold was dealing with a different kind of historical reference after he was told that his exquisite free kick goal had Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher comparing the 21-year-old right back to David Beckham.

“Massive. I think, he’s probably one of the best in history,” Alexander-Arnold said of Beckham. “Probably the best free kick taker in Premier League history. The comparisons are nice but I have a ways to go to get to his level.”

Salah admits he’s ready for the title, even if he wouldn’t admit to any plans of watching Thursday.

“I feel great and since I came here I said I wanted to win the Premier League,” Salah said. “We haven’t won for a long time. Last year we did great but we didn’t win it.”

After a sloppy match Sunday against rivals Everton, Klopp had nothing but positives when asked about his imperious men’s Thursday masterpiece.

“Wow. I said it already one time but imagine this stadium would’ve been full today and all the people could’ve experienced it live. I don’t think the game would’ve been better because my boys played like everybody was in the stadium, pushing themselves.”

So it’s coming, right, Jurgen?

“Tonight was a big step, that’s clear. We’ve all still got to play seven games, if we play like this it’s really not nice to play against us. I have to watch the game tomorrow because we play them one week later. That’s being professional and doing my job.”