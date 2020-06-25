Frank Lampard has revealed he disagrees with a comparison made by Raheem Sterling that white managers get more opportunities than Black managers in the English game.

Sterling said in a recent interview that the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard ere fast-tracked into big managerial jobs at Chelsea and Glasgow Rangers respectively, while Black coaches Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole haven’t been given the same opportunities.

Asked about Sterling’s comments ahead of Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Lampard first lauded Sterling and other Premier League stars for their comments in the fight against racism, but revealed that he disagreed with him on this specific case of managers getting opportunities.

“I think in the actual case of managers, I think he got it, from my point of view, slightly wrong, because it felt like a very casual comparison,” Lampard said. “Because if you compare opportunities and pathways of individual managers, you can compare myself, you can compare Steven, you can compare Sol, who by the way did an incredible job at Macclesfield and the job now at Southend is tough, it’s one all of us would find difficult to do. Then you can compare Ashley Cole who finished his career last year with me at Derby, and is working away here (as Chelsea academy coach) with me and doing a great job, and I think he’s going to be successful whatever he wants to do. So I think it’s very hard to make that comparison from the outside.”

Here’s a reminder of what Sterling originally said earlier this month to the BBC.

“There’s something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staffs,” Sterling said. “There’s Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, you have your Sol Campbells and you have your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England. At the same time, they’ve all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven’t been given the right opportunities are the two Black former players.”

In the English Football League there is a rule where at least one coach from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background will be interviewed for the position but that has yet to have a big impact on the number of Black coaches being hired.

