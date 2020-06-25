Liverpool players past and present celebrate on social media

From Adam and Alexander-Arnold to Van Dijk and Robertson, Liverpool’s current and former players are revelling in the 2019-20 Premier League title.
The Reds are English champions for the first time in 30 years, moving back within one of rivals Manchester United for the most crowns in national history.
Some were simply emojis.
Some were inspirational.
And some were hilarious, like Andy Robertson’s nod to his oft-discussed relationship and friendly rivalry with fellow wingback Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Wonder what he wants 😏 Looks like I’ll need to update my background!! CHAMPIONS!!!!🏆 pic.twitter.com/UNIfcQoB7q
— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) June 25, 2020
At the end of a storm, there’s a golden sky.. We did it!! Dreams do come true.. pic.twitter.com/9tBvflkHEM
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 25, 2020
You’ll. Never. Walk. Alone. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cLoVqjWT6v
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 25, 2020
💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 champions 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/QNDM1gLhNq
— Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) June 25, 2020
30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! 🏆 Honoured to be part of this team & this club #ynwa #champions#cantwaittocelebratetogether pic.twitter.com/wNbptyIcJw
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 25, 2020
And now you’re gonna believe us…… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 25, 2020
CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later 👏🏼 Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club ❤️ #OnceARedAlwaysARed #YNWA #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/1UpfC15Izd
— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) June 25, 2020
Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You'll never walk alone #YNWA #Champions #Liverpool
— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) June 25, 2020
96❤️ 😭
Dream came true
— Dejan lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 25, 2020
Get in there ❤️🙌🏼
— jon flanagan (@jon_flan93) June 25, 2020
Congratulations to @LFC !! What a fantastic achievement. Congrats to all the players, staff and board member. I'm not forgetting the Supporters. Enjoy the moment, it's been a long time but finally is here !!#MoreThanaGame #YNWA #OnceaRedAlwaysaRed pic.twitter.com/yHsk3dDa1N
— Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) June 25, 2020
🏆 🏆 🏆 https://t.co/I6yQac6g91
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 25, 2020
Klopp, his staff and this group of players have been sensational!! 👏🔴 Deserved 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/cYRUq9mqdM
— Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) June 25, 2020
🏆👏👏👏🔴 https://t.co/ndVPEyfYul
— Maxi Rodríguez (@MR11ok) June 25, 2020
Big congratulations to my old teammates @LFC and well deserverd winners of this year @premierleague ! #YNWA 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/OVBLjJ8bR6
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 25, 2020
Yes!!!!!!!!!!!! Come on !!!!!!!!! https://t.co/lYF0spQi7F
— José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 25, 2020
Congratulations @LFC 📍 So happy for the club and the fans!!!!
— Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) June 25, 2020
What a wonderful feeling for all LFC fans across the globe!Love it,Absolutely smashed the league to bits 19 and counting to go with the BIG 6 European cups World champs 👍What a team what a manager what a club.YNWA pic.twitter.com/Y5CluVwGFQ
— John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) June 25, 2020
Congratulations lads very well deserved. Enjoy every moment. #champion #premierleague #2020 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/YxdfSVV141
— Glen Johnson (@glen_johnson) June 25, 2020
Congratulations to everyone @LFC Delighted for all the staff, players and especially the fans. What an achievement 👏👏#champions #ynwa pic.twitter.com/9GHjGPZpPk
— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) June 25, 2020
Champions😍❤️🏆 #YNWA #XS23 @LFC pic.twitter.com/bNrZuGfLkD
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 25, 2020
CHAMPIONS ❤️⚽️⚽️❤️ https://t.co/plAVb2H0xE
— Sadio Mané (@10SadioMane) June 25, 2020