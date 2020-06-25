More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool trophy lift date
Getty Images

When will Liverpool officially celebrate Premier League title win?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool trophy lift date? When will Liverpool celebrate their Premier League title win?

These are now the first few questions on the minds of Liverpool fans, players and everyone connected with the club right now.

Liverpool fans want to celebrate. Everywhere! And they have been celebrating the Premier League title win and they are doing it like it’s 1990. They’ve won the Premier League for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League. That’s right. That exclamation will never get old, for Liverpool fans.

But, seriously, when could they celebrate the title win and what is the Liverpool trophy lift date?

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Jurgen Klopp has said they will celebrate on an open top bus and have a huge party in the city whenever they can. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nothing official will be planned for many months to come. But when they are able to, it will happen. And boy, will it happen.

The UEFA Champions League celebrations of last season in the City of Liverpool alone were epic. Truly epic. This will blow it out of the water.

30 years of waiting. 30 years of tension. 30 years of believing. All of that will be let out, whenever they can.

For now, the players will be handed the Premier League trophy on the final home game of the season, which will be against Chelsea on the weekend of July 18-19.

Between now and then Liverpool’s players will be welcomed onto the pitch with a guard of honor in each of their final seven Premier League games of the season. They deserve it and they deserve to celebrate with their fans.

When it is safe to do so, they will. Wherever I am then, I will be heading to Liverpool. That party will be one for the ages and one that will probably be talked about for another 30 years.

Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“It’s such a big moment. I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m sorry gentlemen.”

Jurgen Klopp trailed off and left the camera, tears coming from the big German’s eyes after leading Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

“It’s much more than I ever thought could be possible,” Klopp said on NBC after Man City lost to Chelsea to formalize the Reds’ first Premier League era title.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

“Becoming a champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) has supported us. It’s for him. It’s for Stevie. And now it’s for all.”

Klopp notably implored fans to stay inside — hopelessly in turns out as many gathered outside Anfield despite COVID-19 fears — with an emotional nod to what they mean to him on a night they were not together.

“It’s for you out there. It’s for you. I hope you stay at home. Go in front of your house maybe. But it’s in here (points at heart). It’s in here (points at head).”

He admitted that the coronavirus pause gave him some worry about whether an inevitable title would arrive for his magnificent side.

“We didn’t have a chance before last year but it’s any way relief because of the three months interruption where no one knew how it would go on. … I was very happy last night cause it gave me the 100 percent feeling that we would be fine.”

Lampard on Pulisic: He has so much talent

Pulisic
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard has reserved special praise for Christian Pulisic, who has scored two goal in two games since the Premier League restart.

Pulisic, 21, now has seven goals in his debut Premier League season and he tore Man City apart on Thursday, scoring a sublime opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win and coming close twice late on as the USMNT star dazzled.

[ MORE: Pulisic’s display v. Man City ]

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the clash, Lampard was asked about Pulisic’s display and his form at the start of the restart.

“Christian came in last summer. Lot of talk about it. He didn’t really get a break when he got in the team. He was playing really well and gets a really tough injury. I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa, see that he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against Man City because I know what he can bring in these sort of games and he brought it. He did really well. He needs to keep working, he’s a young player but he’s got so much talent and he can get better and better.”

Pulisic was at his very best against Man City and his combination of pace, control and precision for his goal summed up everything good about Pulisic.

Out injured from Jan. 1 to Mar. 13 when the Premier League was suspended, Pulisic is making up for lost time and the Pennsylvanian Messi is fast becoming one of the first names on Chelsea’s teamsheet.

Given his tough start to life in the Premier League and at Chelsea, that’s some turnaround in his debut season in England.

Pulisic Watch: How USMNT star performed v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic had himself a day for Chelsea against Man City, as the USMNT star scored a sublime goal, almost had another two and was a menace all game long in the big win for Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lampard praises Pulisic ]

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s performance as the 21-year-old has scored in both of his Premier League appearances since the restart and now has seven Premier League goals to his name in his debut campaign in England.

Only Tammy Abraham has more Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Christian Pulisic Watch: Chelsea Man City edition, is a thing of beauty.

1st minute: Lines up on the left side of midfield in his first start since Jan. 1.

2nd minute: Tracks back and tries to stop Kyle Walker down the flank but can’t quite stop the Man City full back.

6th minute: Does well to deflect a pass from Walker, then a loose ball breaks to him and he accelerates inside but Man City win it back off Pulisic.

9th minute: Tracks back and forces Walker to run the ball out of play. Spending most of his time defending.

17th minute: Long ball played over to Pulisic on the left but he can’t make the most of it.

19th minute: Lets Fernandinho drift past him from a free kick and the Man City captain flicks a header on target which Kepa tips over.

26th minute: Gets the ball after a short corner and whips it towards the far post but Man City clear.

30th minute: Moved from the left flank to the right flank and starts an attack with a lovely flick but the attack dies down.

32nd minute: Ross Barkley crosses for Pulisic but he just can’t finish inside the six yard box as Ederson. So close to a goal for the USMNT star.

36th minute: WHAT. A. GOAL. From a Man City free kick, Pulisic nips in to grab the ball inside his own half as Mendy and Gundogan leave the ball to one another. Pulisic surges into the Man City half and away from the defenders before slotting home into the corner to put Chelsea 1-0 up. An amazing combination of skill, pace and precision.

41st minute: Combines with Giroud but can’t find Willian as he has now switched back to the left flank.

46th minute: Wins the ball back and keeps it for Chelsea. He’s causing Kyle Walker plenty of problems now.

53rd minute: Works hard to try and get the ball off Walker, but not a lot of space for Pulisic in the second half, so far.

60th minute: Wins the ball back but then loses it to Gabriel Jesus.

71st minute: Pulisic skips past Ederson and finished but Kyle Walker sprints back and somehow clears the ball off the line, then Tammy Abraham is denied. So close to a second goal for Pulisic.

74th minute: Involved in another goalmouth scramble as Pulisic and Abraham are denied but Fernandinho’s handball sees him sent off and a penalty awarded. Willian scores. Chelsea 2-1 up.

81st minute: Does Pulisic ever stop running? He is latching onto so many loose balls.

86th minute: Fouls Raheem Sterling as he continues to track back. What a shift from Pulisic.

90th minute: Subbed off and gets a warm round of applause. What a performance.

Liverpool players past and present celebrate on social media

Liverpool social media
Photo by Dave Thompson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From Adam and Alexander-Arnold to Van Dijk and Robertson, Liverpool’s current and former players are revelling in the 2019-20 Premier League title.

The Reds are English champions for the first time in 30 years, moving back within one of rivals Manchester United for the most crowns in national history.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Some were simply emojis.

Some were inspirational.

And some were hilarious, like Andy Robertson’s nod to his oft-discussed relationship and friendly rivalry with fellow wingback Trent Alexander-Arnold.