Man City v Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium and not a neutral venue on July 2 (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Previously the venue for the potential title-decider was marked as TBC but the Manchester City Council safety advisory group (SAG) have decided the game can take place in an empty Etihad Stadium.

There is the potential for that game to be the one where Liverpool could clinch the Premier League title but that all hinges on whether or not Man City win at Chelsea on Thursday. Anything other than a Man City win would crown Liverpool as Premier League champions. CHELSEA – MAN CITY STREAM

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council, had the following to say in a statement about the decision to allow the game to go ahead at the Etihad.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at Etihad Stadium as planned at 20:15 BST, Thursday, 2 July. As with all other Premier League matches, this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present,” Rahman said.

There were certain fixtures marked as high-risk before the Premier League 2019-20 season resumed but given the scenes around stadiums before, during and after games so far, there has been no sign of fans congregating or social-distancing measures not in place.

It was feared that fans would congregate outside the Etihad Stadium if the Premier League title was on the line, as it could be.

Neutral venues have been lined up by the Premier League with Wembley Stadium, Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium the four neutral venues chosen.

There are still other high-risk Premier League games which have been identified by the police and UK government and similar decisions to this will have to be made between now and the 2019-20 season ending on July 25.

For now, Liverpool have the potential to seal the title by getting a win or a draw at the home of the reigning champions.

It would be symbolic for the title to be passed from Man City to Liverpool over the space of a thrilling 90 minutes, but Pep Guardiola and Man City won’t see it like that if the title is still on the line on July 2.

