Premier League champions (and beyond)

Liverpool’s heroes couldn’t hide their joyful anticipation of a Premier League title after stepping to the precipice on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they didn’t have to pretend any longer; Liverpool has won the Premier League after Man City lost to Christian Pulisic and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment,” said Jordan Henderson. “It’s amazing to finally get over the line. I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city. I’m a little bit overwhelmed right now. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Henderson struggled to put a label on the day, hilariously answering “Pretty good” when asked how he felt to be a champion of Europe and England.

“Pretty good. To be honest I’m just lost for words at the minute. It hasn’t sunk in. You never think of this moment. You concentrate on each game. And then this moment comes, I can’t really describe it.

Virgil van Dijk is one of three Reds to play in all 31 PL matches this season, and he’s an even tougher nut to crack than Henderson when it comes to interviews.

Here’s what he said.

“What a season so far,” Van Dijk said on NBCSN after the Man City loss. “It’s been incredible to be a part of these players, to be a part of the journey I started when I joined the club. I’m so proud to call myself a Premier League champion.”

He admitted rare nerves, which is really something from the gigantic force at the heart of Liverpool’s glory.

“I don’t watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages. When the free kick went in from Kevin, an unbelievable goal again, I was getting more nervous. I’ve never been more nervous in the world.”

Ages, big Virg? Try 30 years. Drink it in, Liverpool. You’ve won the league (again).