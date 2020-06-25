More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Premier League champions (and beyond)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
Liverpool became the seventh club to be crowned Premier League champions, though the Reds collected a whole lot of English top-flight silverware before this season’s romp to the top.

The Reds’ 19 trophies are second only to Manchester United, who won 13 of their 20 in the time between Liverpool’s 1990 crown and today.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will join a distinguished list and put Liverpool one win behind United for Premier League champions.

How far do you have to go to get to your club? One year? Four? Seventy-three?

Premier League Era (1992-93 season to present)

2020: Liverpool
2019: Manchester City
2018: Manchester City
2017: Chelsea
2016: Leicester City
2015: Chelsea
2014: Manchester City
2013: Manchester United
2012: Manchester City
2011: Manchester United
2010: Chelsea
2009: Manchester United
2008: Manchester United
2007: Manchester United
2006: Chelsea
2005: Chelsea
2004: Arsenal
2003: Manchester United
2002: Arsenal
2001: Manchester United
2000: Manchester United
1999: Manchester United
1998: Arsenal
1997: Manchester United
1996: Manchester United
1995: Blackburn Rovers
1994: Manchester United
1993: Manchester United

English football champions
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 3: Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce of Manchester United were the first Premier League winners in 1992-93. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Football League First Division Era (1892-93 to 1991-92)

1992: Leeds United
1991: Arsenal
1990: Liverpool
1989: Arsenal
1988: Liverpool
1987: Everton
1986: Liverpool
1985: Everton
1984: Liverpool
1983: Liverpool
1982: Liverpool
1981: Aston Villa
1980: Liverpool
1979: Liverpool
1978: Nottingham Forest
1977: Liverpool
1976: Liverpool
1975: Derby County
1974: Leeds United
1973: Liverpool
1972: Derby County
1971: Arsenal
1970: Everton
1969: Leeds United
1968: Manchester City
1967: Manchester United
1966: Liverpool
1965: Manchester United
1964: Liverpool
1963: Everton
1962: Ipswich Town
1961: Tottenham Hotspur
1960: Burnley
1959: Wolves
1958: Wolves
1957: Manchester United
1956: Manchester United
1955: Chelsea
1954: Wolves
1953: Arsenal
1952: Manchester United
1951: Tottenham Hotspur
1950: Portsmouth
1949: Portsmouth
1948: Arsenal
1947: Liverpool
1940-46: League suspended due to World War II
1939: Everton
1938: Arsenal
1937: Manchester City
1936: Sunderland
1935: Arsenal
1934: Arsenal
1933: Arsenal
1932: Everton
1931: Arsenal
1930: Sheffield Wednesday
1929: The Wednesday
1928: Everton
1927: Newcastle United
1926: Huddersfield Town
1925: Huddersfield Town
1924: Huddersfield Town
1923: Liverpool
1922: Liverpool
1921: Burnley
1920: West Bromwich Albion
1916-19: League suspended due to World War I
1915: Everton
1914: Blackburn Rovers
1913: Sunderland
1912: Blackburn Rovers
1911: Manchester United
1910: Aston Villa
1909: Newcastle United
1908: Manchester United
1907: Newcastle United
1906: Liverpool
1905: Newcastle United
1904: The Wednesday
1903: The Wednesday
1902: Sunderland
1901: Liverpool
1900: Aston Villa
1899: Aston Villa
1898: Sheffield United
1897: Aston Villa
1896: Aston Villa
1895: Sunderland
1894: Aston Villa
1893: Sunderland

Football League era

1892: Sunderland
1891: Everton
1890: Preston North End
1889: Preston North End

English football champions
1889 Preston North End Football Club — Back row; Mills, Roberts, Graham, Holmes, Russell, Howarth, Drummond. Front row; Thompson, Dewhurst, Goodall, Ross, Gordon. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pep a bit grumpy when quizzed on Liverpool’s title

Pep Guardiola reacts to Liverpool win
Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t like to lose a game, let alone a title.

So it was clearly a challenge for the trophy-collecting Spaniard to comment on his club’s Thursday loss to Chelsea handing rivals Liverpool the Premier League title.

“Big congratulations for Liverpool for this great season and the title they won,” he offered after the game.

So what went wrong in your bid for a threepeat, Pep?

“We were not consistent like the previous season. We arrived after four titles in one season. Liverpool after winning the Champions League they were incredibly confident. After 30 years they played every game like the last game and we didn’t play that way.”

A bit grumpy on TV, but how about the post-match presser with the media?

Still grumpy.

Guardiola further explored the season, noting the departure of team leader Vincent Kompany and long-term absence of star center back Aymeric Laporte.

From The Manchester Evening News:

“We are far but the other 18 teams are farther,” Guardiola said. “Liverpool didn’t drop points so we have to recover for the next season to be more consistent and recover the points we missed this season. That is the reality when the gap is like this. Two seasons ago we had 25 points more than Liverpool, now they have the distance. In the last ten competitions we have played we have won eight which never happened in this country. You cannot win them all, it can happen to miss one.”

I wouldn’t want to be Newcastle, even at home, for the visit from Man City in an FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

But I also wouldn’t want to be Pep when City gives Liverpool a guard of honor at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Henderson, Van Dijk speak after Liverpool wins Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT
Liverpool’s heroes couldn’t hide their joyful anticipation of a Premier League title after stepping to the precipice on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they didn’t have to pretend any longer; Liverpool has won the Premier League after Man City lost to Christian Pulisic and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment,” said Jordan Henderson. “It’s amazing to finally get over the line. I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city. I’m a little bit overwhelmed right now. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Henderson struggled to put a label on the day, hilariously answering “Pretty good” when asked how he felt to be a champion of Europe and England.

“Pretty good. To be honest I’m just lost for words at the minute. It hasn’t sunk in. You never think of this moment. You concentrate on each game. And then this moment comes, I can’t really describe it.

Virgil van Dijk is one of three Reds to play in all 31 PL matches this season, and he’s an even tougher nut to crack than Henderson when it comes to interviews.

Here’s what he said.

“What a season so far,” Van Dijk said on NBCSN after the Man City loss. “It’s been incredible to be a part of these players, to be a part of the journey I started when I joined the club. I’m so proud to call myself a Premier League champion.”

He admitted rare nerves, which is really something from the gigantic force at the heart of Liverpool’s glory.

“I don’t watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages. When the free kick went in from Kevin, an unbelievable goal again, I was getting more nervous. I’ve never been more nervous in the world.”

Ages, big Virg? Try 30 years. Drink it in, Liverpool. You’ve won the league (again).

Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
“It’s such a big moment. I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m sorry gentlemen.”

Jurgen Klopp trailed off and left the camera, tears coming from the big German’s eyes after leading Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

“It’s much more than I ever thought could be possible,” Klopp said on NBC after Man City lost to Chelsea to formalize the Reds’ first Premier League era title.

“Becoming a champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) has supported us. It’s for him. It’s for Stevie. And now it’s for all.”

Klopp notably implored fans to stay inside — hopelessly in turns out as many gathered outside Anfield despite COVID-19 fears — with an emotional nod to what they mean to him on a night they were not together.

“It’s for you out there. It’s for you. I hope you stay at home. Go in front of your house maybe. But it’s in here (points at heart). It’s in here (points at head).”

He admitted that the coronavirus pause gave him some worry about whether an inevitable title would arrive for his magnificent side.

“We didn’t have a chance before last year but it’s any way relief because of the three months interruption where no one knew how it would go on. … I was very happy last night cause it gave me the 100 percent feeling that we would be fine.”

Liverpool fans, players celebrate Premier League title win – Video

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Liverpool fans, celebrate. Everywhere! Liverpool fans are celebrating the Premier League title win and they are doing it like it’s 1990.

Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool have won their first English league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League title, as they are on track to break several records in their amazing season so far.

This is the earliest title win in Premier League history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

Check out the videos below as Liverpool fan LeBron James, who owns a small slice of the club, owner John W. Henry and many others shared messages of congratulations.

Fans gathered in the streets of Liverpool and outside Anfield with flares, beeping car horns and the celebrations will go on long into the night, from a social distance, of course.

Look at these incredible scenes as Liverpool fans celebrate everywhere.