Premier League clubs have announced free agents and their retained lists as the deadline for short-term contract extensions until the end of the 2019-20 season has passed.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Liverpool, West Ham and Bournemouth have all lost players as a free agents, with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Ryan Fraser and Jeffrey Ngakia now available to sign on free transfers this summer.
Plenty of clubs are announcing deals at different times but the deadline to sign short-term extensions until the end of the 2019-20 season was June 23.
Many players have signed short-term contracts to remain at their current clubs until the end of the 2019-20 season, with some then agreeing to join other clubs in the summer before the 2020-21 campaigns begin.
Arsenal
Retained: David Luiz, one-year deal; Cedric Soares, four-year deal, Pablo Mari, four-year deal; Dani Ceballos, short-term loan extension
Bournemouth
Released: Ryan Fraser
Retained: Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels, short-term contracts
Brighton
Released: Leon Balogun, permanent move to Wigan
Retained: Ezequiel Schelotto and Beram Kayal short-term contract
Burnley
Released: Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon
Retained: Phil Bardsley, one-year contract
Chelsea
Retained: Willian, short-term contract; Pedro, short-term contract + join Roma this summer; Willy Caballero, short-term extension; Olivier Giroud, one-year contract
Everton
Released: Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt, Maarten Stekelenburg
Retained: Leighton Baines, short-term contract + offered one-year deal; Djibril Sidibe, loan exteended
Liverpool
Released: Nathanial Clyne
Retained: Adam Lallana, short-term contract
Man City
Retained: Claudio Bravo, short-term contract
Man United
Retained: Odion Ighalo, long extension until January 2021
Newcastle United
Released: Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry and Jack Colback
Retained: Javier Manquillo, four-year contract; Andy Carroll, one-year contract; Danny Rose, short-term loan extension
Southampton
Retained: Kyle Walker-Peters, Kevin Danso, short-term loan extensions
Tottenham Hotspur
Retained: Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm, short-term contracts
West Ham
Released: Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez