Premier League free agents
Getty Images

Premier League clubs announce free agents, retained lists

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Premier League clubs have announced free agents and their retained lists as the deadline for short-term contract extensions until the end of the 2019-20 season has passed.

Liverpool, West Ham and Bournemouth have all lost players as a free agents, with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Ryan Fraser and Jeffrey Ngakia now available to sign on free transfers this summer.

Plenty of clubs are announcing deals at different times but the deadline to sign short-term extensions until the end of the 2019-20 season was June 23.

Many players have signed short-term contracts to remain at their current clubs until the end of the 2019-20 season, with some then agreeing to join other clubs in the summer before the 2020-21 campaigns begin.

Arsenal
Retained: David Luiz, one-year deal; Cedric Soares, four-year deal, Pablo Mari, four-year deal; Dani Ceballos, short-term loan extension

Bournemouth
Released: Ryan Fraser
Retained: Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels, short-term contracts

Brighton
Released: Leon Balogun, permanent move to Wigan
Retained: Ezequiel Schelotto and Beram Kayal short-term contract

Burnley
Released: Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon
Retained: Phil Bardsley, one-year contract

Chelsea
Retained: Willian, short-term contract; Pedro, short-term contract + join Roma this summer; Willy Caballero, short-term extension; Olivier Giroud, one-year contract

Everton
Released: Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Luke Garbutt, Maarten Stekelenburg
Retained: Leighton Baines, short-term contract + offered one-year deal; Djibril Sidibe, loan exteended

Liverpool
Released: Nathanial Clyne
Retained: Adam Lallana, short-term contract

Man City
Retained: Claudio Bravo, short-term contract

Man United
Retained: Odion Ighalo, long extension until January 2021

Newcastle United
Released: Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry and Jack Colback
Retained: Javier Manquillo, four-year contract; Andy Carroll, one-year contract; Danny Rose, short-term loan extension

Southampton
Retained: Kyle Walker-Peters, Kevin Danso, short-term loan extensions

Tottenham Hotspur
Retained: Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm, short-term contracts

West Ham
Released: Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta, Carlos Sanchez

Premier League standings

By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Premier League is back a three month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below you will find a reminder of the Premier League standings as we get back to business.

With 92 games remaining in the 2019-20 Premier League season, there is plenty to play for up and down the league and the standings are extremely tight.

Liverpool’s lead is absolutely stunning, even if you haven’t forgotten it: they have a staggering lead over Man City, with the reigning champions and current second-place side boasting a match-in-hand.

Three of the top four should stay there unless Leicester City’s form dips considerably, but the race for fourth and fifth should be fierce. We may know whether fifth is a Champions League place after scheduled June 8-10 meetings to hear Man City’s appeal over its European ban.

With between nine and 10 matches left for everyone and eighth potentially being a Europa League spot, all the teams between fourth and 11th still have European hopes in the balance. That would change should Norwich City or Newcastle win the FA Cup, so call it 13 clubs.

The action is going to come fast and often, with the league putting together a staggered schedule of kickoff times that will make matches even more of an all-weekend affair.

Below are the Premier League standings in full, as we will updated them throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

PREMIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 31 28 2 1 70 21 49 16-0-0 12-2-1 86
 Manchester City 30 20 3 7 76 31 45 11-2-2 9-1-5 63
 Leicester City 31 16 7 8 59 29 30 9-4-3 7-3-5 55
 Chelsea 30 15 6 9 53 40 13 7-3-5 8-3-4 51
 Manchester United 31 13 10 8 48 31 17 9-5-2 4-5-6 49
 Wolves 31 12 13 6 44 34 10 6-7-3 6-6-3 49
 Tottenham Hotspur 31 12 9 10 50 41 9 9-3-4 3-6-6 45
 Sheffield United 31 11 11 9 30 31 -1 7-3-5 4-8-4 44
 Crystal Palace 31 11 9 11 28 36 -8 6-4-5 5-5-6 42
 Everton 31 11 8 12 38 46 -8 7-5-3 4-3-9 41
 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 0 7-5-3 2-8-5 40
 Burnley 30 11 6 13 34 45 -11 7-2-6 4-4-7 39
 Newcastle United 31 10 9 12 29 42 -13 6-7-3 4-2-9 39
 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 -14 4-2-9 7-2-6 37
 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 7 12 12 34 41 -7 5-6-4 2-6-8 33
 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 -17 4-6-5 2-4-9 28
 West Ham United 31 7 6 18 35 54 -19 4-3-8 3-3-10 27
 Bournemouth 31 7 6 18 29 50 -21 4-5-6 3-1-12 27
 Aston Villa 31 7 6 18 36 59 -23 5-3-7 2-3-11 27
 Norwich City 31 5 6 20 25 56 -31 4-3-9 1-3-11 21

Chelsea – Man City preview: How to watch, stream info, start time, odds, prediction

Chelsea - Man City preview
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 25, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
Chelsea can hand Liverpool the Premier League title by drawing or beating Sergio Aguero-less Man City on Thursday at Stamford Bridge (start time at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). But that’s not the only part of this Chelsea – Man City preview.

Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace gives the Reds 86 points. City maxes out at 87 points, so even a draw in London will give the Reds a first Premier League era title. Here are all the scenarios up to and including July 5.

CHELSEA – MAN CITY STREAM

Chelsea can pull within a point of third-place Leicester City with a win over City and build a five-point cushion on chasers Manchester United and Wolves.

Team news

Chelsea is fairly fit, with Fikayo Tomori out but close to training and Callum Hudson-Odoi lacking fitness.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be without Sergio Aguero, who left the season and Golden Boot race after a knee injury against Burnley that’s required surgery.

Guardiola said that Gabriel Jesus won’t play every match in his place, with Raheem Sterling and… wait for it… Ilkay Gundogan candidates to lead the line.

Claudio Bravo, Eric Garcia, and John Stones are also out for City.

What they’re saying

Chelsea boss Lampard on potentially giving Liverpool its crown: “I have got absolutely no thought in Liverpool’s situation on this game for us, it makes no odds to us at all. I and we respect Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams in the last two or three seasons, they have been dominant. We can only look at it for what this match means to us. We want to win. We go against a great opponent and it’s the only way I see it.”

Man City’s Guardiola on FA Cup v Premier League“We can’t deny that we have one eye on Newcastle. Chelsea and Liverpool are prestigious and important games but Newcastle is our game. A final for us.”

Odds and ends

The visitors’ odds of a win remain at -127 even after Sergio Aguero was injured, according to DraftKings, while a Chelsea win is +320.

De Bruyne joined Riyad Mahrez on the score sheet when Man City beat Chelsea at the Etihad in November, N’Golo Kante scoring for the Blues in a 2-1 loss.

Prediction

There’s a lot to debate here, but Gabriel Jesus is going to be so pleased to get the spotlight up top (though not at the expense of Aguero going under the knife). He can be a difference-maker and we expect a goal from him, and Kevin De Bruyne’s due for another assist as he chases the PL single-season record. That said, it all comes down to Lampard’s lineup and plans. Will he play his best players or keep an eye on Sunday’s FA Cup visit to Leicester City. Man City 2-1.

Lampard disagrees with Sterling’s manager comparison

Lampard Sterling
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 9:57 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has revealed he disagrees with a comparison made by Raheem Sterling that white managers get more opportunities than Black managers in the English game.

Sterling said in a recent interview that the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard ere fast-tracked into big managerial jobs at Chelsea and Glasgow Rangers respectively, while Black coaches Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole haven’t been given the same opportunities.

Asked about Sterling’s comments ahead of Chelsea v. Man City on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Lampard first lauded Sterling and other Premier League stars for their comments in the fight against racism, but revealed that he disagreed with him on this specific case of managers getting opportunities.

“I think in the actual case of managers, I think he got it, from my point of view, slightly wrong, because it felt like a very casual comparison,” Lampard said. “Because if you compare opportunities and pathways of individual managers, you can compare myself, you can compare Steven, you can compare Sol, who by the way did an incredible job at Macclesfield and the job now at Southend is tough, it’s one all of us would find difficult to do. Then you can compare Ashley Cole who finished his career last year with me at Derby, and is working away here (as Chelsea academy coach) with me and doing a great job, and I think he’s going to be successful whatever he wants to do. So I think it’s very hard to make that comparison from the outside.”

Here’s a reminder of what Sterling originally said earlier this month to the BBC.

“There’s something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staffs,” Sterling said. “There’s Steven Gerrard, your Frank Lampards, you have your Sol Campbells and you have your Ashley Coles. All had great careers, all played for England. At the same time, they’ve all respectfully done their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and the two that haven’t been given the right opportunities are the two Black former players.”

In the English Football League there is a rule where at least one coach from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background will be interviewed for the position but that has yet to have a big impact on the number of Black coaches being hired.

Man City v. Liverpool to be played at the Etihad

Man City Liverpool
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 25, 2020, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Man City v Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium and not a neutral venue on July 2 (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Previously the venue for the potential title-decider was marked as TBC but the Manchester City Council safety advisory group (SAG) have decided the game can take place in an empty Etihad Stadium.

There is the potential for that game to be the one where Liverpool could clinch the Premier League title but that all hinges on whether or not Man City win at Chelsea on Thursday. Anything other than a Man City win would crown Liverpool as Premier League champions. CHELSEA – MAN CITY STREAM

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council, had the following to say in a statement about the decision to allow the game to go ahead at the Etihad.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at Etihad Stadium as planned at 20:15 BST, Thursday, 2 July. As with all other Premier League matches, this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present,” Rahman said.

There were certain fixtures marked as high-risk before the Premier League 2019-20 season resumed but given the scenes around stadiums before, during and after games so far, there has been no sign of fans congregating or social-distancing measures not in place.

It was feared that fans would congregate outside the Etihad Stadium if the Premier League title was on the line, as it could be.

Neutral venues have been lined up by the Premier League with Wembley Stadium, Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium the four neutral venues chosen.

There are still other high-risk Premier League games which have been identified by the police and UK government and similar decisions to this will have to be made between now and the 2019-20 season ending on July 25.

For now, Liverpool have the potential to seal the title by getting a win or a draw at the home of the reigning champions.

It would be symbolic for the title to be passed from Man City to Liverpool over the space of a thrilling 90 minutes, but Pep Guardiola and Man City won’t see it like that if the title is still on the line on July 2.