Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move to Liverpool, while Philippe Coutinho could be heading to Tottenham.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Starting at Liverpool, it is believed Thiago is ready to leave Bayern Munich and has just one year left on his current contract.

According to Bild, Thiago, 29, has broken off contract talks and wants to play in England and the Spanish international is wanted by Liverpool, among others.

It is believed he would cost around $54 million and the sudden change in contract stance from the composed central midfielder has come as a surprise.

Do Liverpool need him? They could certainly do with a bit more composure in central midfield but they do have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner as options already.

Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita have battled injuries, while Fabinho’s form would mean spending this much on Thiago wouldn’t make a lot of sense.

This signing would also go against the model of Klopp generally buying younger players but he did spend big on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson who weren’t that young. If a player of Thiago’s quality becomes available, you have to take a look at the deal. Adding a central midfielder isn’t a priority for Liverpool but he would certainly add something slightly different.

Switching from Liverpool to London, and it appears Coutinho could be heading back to the Premier League.

Numerous reports, including this one from The Independent, states that Coutinho or Nelson Semedo could be offered to Tottenham in exchange for Tanguy Ndombele.

Reports in France say that Ndombele, Spurs’ record signing, doesn’t want to play for Jose Mourinho but the Spurs coach insisted that isn’t the case.

Ndombele hasn’t featured for Spurs since the restart and has battled injuries in his debut Premier League season and has been criticized by Mourinho.

As for the potential swap deal, Semedo may be an upgrade on Serge Aurier at right back but only just. As good as Coutinho is, he may have quite a battle on his hands with Dele Alli, Giovanni Lo Celso and Erik Lamela in the central attacking areas.

Coutinho for Ndombele is a no-brainer as the Brazilian playmaker will not be staying a Bayern Munich beyond his loan. Barcelona don’t want the 28-year-old former Liverpool star either and this would be a good deal for everyone concerned.

Coutinho has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and others but it appears Tottenham are now the frontrunners.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports