Aston Villa – Wolves preview: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Aston Villa can climb out of the drop zone with a result against steady Wolves on Saturday at Villa Park (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Villans are in the drop zone as one of three teams on 27 points. Watford is in 16th with 28.

Wolves, meanwhile, are surging toward a top five spot. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are level on points with Manchester United and five behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Without further ado, you’re Aston Villa – Wolves preview:

Team news

Frederic Guilbert, Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury are available for Villa, who may be limited in the use of star John McGinn by the player’s return to full fitness.

What they’re saying

Conor Coady on Wolves looking to sweep a Midlands derby: “It’s Villa. It’s such a quick turnaround, but it’s something we’ve been used to this season because of the amount of games we’ve had. It’s something that we’re really looking forward to, honestly. I think everybody in our changing room is just happy to have football back.”

Villa boss Dean Smith on facing Wolves: “I’m not a Villa fan. I’m the Villa manager at the moment. I try to lose that tag. I’m now the Villa head coach looking to win games to keep us in the Premier League. I was coming up against Nuno with Brentford in the Championship. Now, seeing what they’re doing in the Premier League is inspiring. They’ve done a fantastic job competing on all fronts, even in Europe this season. They have a realistic aim of being a top-six team now. They’ve done a fantastic job and credit must go to all of them.”

Odds and ends

The hosts are +350 while Wolves are favorites to the tune of -118.

Wolves took a 2-1 win over Villa at the Molineux in November on goals by Ruben Neves and — you guessed it — Raul Jimenez.

Aston Villa – Wolves prediction

Villa is winless in six Premier League matches, picking up just two points. They gave Newcastle plenty of chances in a 1-1 draw at midweek and only scored on a Martin Dubravka error. A draw is possible but Wolves look refreshed and ready. 2-1 Wolves.