More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Pulisic Watch: How USMNT star performed v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 5:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic had himself a day for Chelsea against Man City, as the USMNT star scored a sublime goal, almost had another two and was a menace all game long in the big win for Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lampard praises Pulisic ]

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s performance as the 21-year-old has scored in both of his Premier League appearances since the restart and now has seven Premier League goals to his name in his debut campaign in England.

Only Tammy Abraham has more Premier League goals for Chelsea this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Christian Pulisic Watch: Chelsea Man City edition, is a thing of beauty.

1st minute: Lines up on the left side of midfield in his first start since Jan. 1.

2nd minute: Tracks back and tries to stop Kyle Walker down the flank but can’t quite stop the Man City full back.

6th minute: Does well to deflect a pass from Walker, then a loose ball breaks to him and he accelerates inside but Man City win it back off Pulisic.

9th minute: Tracks back and forces Walker to run the ball out of play. Spending most of his time defending.

17th minute: Long ball played over to Pulisic on the left but he can’t make the most of it.

19th minute: Lets Fernandinho drift past him from a free kick and the Man City captain flicks a header on target which Kepa tips over.

26th minute: Gets the ball after a short corner and whips it towards the far post but Man City clear.

30th minute: Moved from the left flank to the right flank and starts an attack with a lovely flick but the attack dies down.

32nd minute: Ross Barkley crosses for Pulisic but he just can’t finish inside the six yard box as Ederson. So close to a goal for the USMNT star.

36th minute: WHAT. A. GOAL. From a Man City free kick, Pulisic nips in to grab the ball inside his own half as Mendy and Gundogan leave the ball to one another. Pulisic surges into the Man City half and away from the defenders before slotting home into the corner to put Chelsea 1-0 up. An amazing combination of skill, pace and precision.

41st minute: Combines with Giroud but can’t find Willian as he has now switched back to the left flank.

46th minute: Wins the ball back and keeps it for Chelsea. He’s causing Kyle Walker plenty of problems now.

53rd minute: Works hard to try and get the ball off Walker, but not a lot of space for Pulisic in the second half, so far.

60th minute: Wins the ball back but then loses it to Gabriel Jesus.

71st minute: Pulisic skips past Ederson and finished but Kyle Walker sprints back and somehow clears the ball off the line, then Tammy Abraham is denied. So close to a second goal for Pulisic.

74th minute: Involved in another goalmouth scramble as Pulisic and Abraham are denied but Fernandinho’s handball sees him sent off and a penalty awarded. Willian scores. Chelsea 2-1 up.

81st minute: Does Pulisic ever stop running? He is latching onto so many loose balls.

86th minute: Fouls Raheem Sterling as he continues to track back. What a shift from Pulisic.

90th minute: Subbed off and gets a warm round of applause. What a performance.

Klopp delivers on Liverpool promise

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 7:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp delivered Liverpool’s title win and it always felt inevitable. Always.

Even before he was unveiled as the new Liverpool manager, you had a good feeling about this.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know

Klopp promised in his opening press conference on October 9, 2015, that he would win a few trophies before the end of his initial four-year deal which was due to end this summer.

I was in his unveiling press conference at Anfield and it was special. You had the sense this was it. This was the moment that was the start of the end of Liverpool’s wait.

He has delivered the UEFA Champions League and now the Premier League, the holy grail, as Liverpool are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years. This is the trophy Liverpool’s fans wanted and they’ve done it in style.

“When I left Dortmund, my last sentence was it was not so important what people think when you come in, it is more important what they think what you leave. Please give us time to work on it. If we want, this could be a really special day,” Klopp said on his unveiling in 2015. “We could start in a very difficult league but in a special Liverpool way we can be successful. We can’t wait for it, I don’t want to say we can wait 20 years. If we sit here in four years, I think we win one title. I’m pretty sure. If not the next one, maybe in Switzerland.”

It was a special day. They have won a title. He is not heading to Switzerland. He is a Liverpool legend for eternity.

Klopp and Liverpool have done this through sheer hard work, smart recruitment and getting the right people in the right jobs from top to bottom of the club.

Yes, they’ve had money to spend. Yes, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Yes, they have a huge fanbase.

But none of that guarantees success. Ask Man United.

Klopp was the difference. Hugs, fist pumps and smiles galore, he has led this Liverpool revolution with supreme passion from the start. He speaks to pretty much everyone as if he’s chatting with them while he has a pint down the pub. His laugh is heartwarming. Drinking tea out of a mug which has a design of him wearing a baseball cap is so on brand. Listening with care, talking with sense and explaining with detail would sum up any of my interactions with Klopp.

His enthusiasm for the game, and now his club, is infectious. Few people have that special aura that when they walk into a room, everyone feels both at ease and in awe instantly. Klopp has it.

Klopp is a man of the people. He knows what it feels like to win, to suffer and to laugh because he has been there. He said in his opening press conference that he should be dubbed ‘The Normal One’ when asked about a nickname for himself compared to ‘The Special One’ Jose Mourinho.

In many ways Klopp is normal. In many ways he is not normal.

Along the way, things haven’t always gone smoothly. From an eighth-place finish in his debut season to defeats in the Europa League, League Cup and UEFA Champions League finals, Liverpool have been building up to this moment.

Those defeats have made this team what it is. The Champions League victory last season and Premier League title win this season is a culmination of Klopp never giving up, his recruitment staff being brave to bet on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson, and the owners giving him 100 percent support.

His gegenpressing tactics have revolutionized the game in England. Arsenal and Chelsea are trying to replicate what he did at Liverpool but how can you replicate Klopp? To start with, Liverpool were the great entertainers, always scoring goals but always conceding too.

Klopp has changed his tactics and they are now more resolute and more refined but they are even more dangerous in attack as his insatiable style of play gets every single person in the stadium off of their seats.

The Kop is always loud and the famous Anfield roar will always be there but the Kop is louder and the roar more ferocious when Klopp is around.

He’s a one-in-a-million character. He is a man who the people love and respect, whoever your club is. Even if you previously despised Liverpool, you have to smile when you see Klopp celebrating. A manager like Klopp is what this beautiful game is all about.

Sir Alex Ferguson knew it as soon as Klopp was hired by Liverpool. He knew what was coming. When the most successful manager in British history, and probably the greatest manager in the history of the game, can see it, you know it’s there.

Klopp’s vision from the start was to win the Premier League and now he has done it.

Liverpool — thanks to his tactics, recruitment of the staff around him, his relationship with his players and everybody else in-between at the club — are now set to be a dynasty.

Whatever happens now, Klopp delivered on his promise and he will forever be a Liverpool hero.

Liverpool win Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Liverpool wins the league

Klopp Klopp delivers on Liverpool promise Jurgen Klopp tears Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy Liverpool trophy lift date When will Liverpool officially celebrate Premier League title win?

Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool sealed the title courtesy of Man City losing at Chelsea, as they are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

[ MORE: How did Klopp mastermind this? ]

This is the earliest title win in Premier League and English top-flight history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

[ MORE: Fans celebrate title

Liverpool have only lost one of their 31 games so far this season and they have been absolutely imperious on their march to a Premier League title. There have been no real weaknesses and they have won tight games, had blowout wins and battled back late in games time and time again.

Liverpool never give up and now they are Champions.

[ MORE: List of Liverpool trophies ]

After coming so close last season but losing out to Man City on the final day, Klopp’s side have come back even stronger this season and have been utterly dominant.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sensational in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson rampant out wide. Jordan Henderson an inspirational leader in midfielder. And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino have simply torn the Premier League apart.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Liverpool are Premier League champions. Reds fans, let that sink in and let the celebrations begin.

Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 6:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“It’s such a big moment. I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m sorry gentlemen.”

Jurgen Klopp trailed off and left the camera, tears coming from the big German’s eyes after leading Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

“It’s much more than I ever thought could be possible,” Klopp said on NBC after Man City lost to Chelsea to formalize the Reds’ first Premier League era title.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

“Becoming a champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) has supported us. It’s for him. It’s for Stevie. And now it’s for all.”

Klopp notably implored fans to stay inside — hopelessly in turns out as many gathered outside Anfield despite COVID-19 fears — with an emotional nod to what they mean to him on a night they were not together.

“It’s for you out there. It’s for you. I hope you stay at home. Go in front of your house maybe. But it’s in here (points at heart). It’s in here (points at head).”

He admitted that the coronavirus pause gave him some worry about whether an inevitable title would arrive for his magnificent side.

“We didn’t have a chance before last year but it’s any way relief because of the three months interruption where no one knew how it would go on. … I was very happy last night cause it gave me the 100 percent feeling that we would be fine.”

Lampard on Pulisic: He has so much talent

Pulisic
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 5:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Frank Lampard has reserved special praise for Christian Pulisic, who has scored two goal in two games since the Premier League restart.

Pulisic, 21, now has seven goals in his debut Premier League season and he tore Man City apart on Thursday, scoring a sublime opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win and coming close twice late on as the USMNT star dazzled.

[ MORE: Pulisic’s display v. Man City ]

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the clash, Lampard was asked about Pulisic’s display and his form at the start of the restart.

“Christian came in last summer. Lot of talk about it. He didn’t really get a break when he got in the team. He was playing really well and gets a really tough injury. I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa, see that he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against Man City because I know what he can bring in these sort of games and he brought it. He did really well. He needs to keep working, he’s a young player but he’s got so much talent and he can get better and better.”

Pulisic was at his very best against Man City and his combination of pace, control and precision for his goal summed up everything good about Pulisic.

Out injured from Jan. 1 to Mar. 13 when the Premier League was suspended, Pulisic is making up for lost time and the Pennsylvanian Messi is fast becoming one of the first names on Chelsea’s teamsheet.

Given his tough start to life in the Premier League and at Chelsea, that’s some turnaround in his debut season in England.