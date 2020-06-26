More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
FA Cup quarterfinal preview
Photo by Visionhaus

FA Cup quarterfinals: Big boys all away and favored

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
The FA Cup will produce its final four participants this weekend, with all of the favorites away from home.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

All of the visitors are favored according to DraftKings, with the slimmest margin being Chelsea (+148) at Leicester City (+180) but the congested league schedule and uncertain legs make anything possible this weekend in England.

Norwich City v. Manchester United

12:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The visitors are three wins away from rejoining Arsenal atop the FA Cup’s list of all-time winners. The Red Devils are -245, second-biggest favorites to their Mancunian rivals, and swept Norwich 3-1 and 4-0 this season. The former win came at Carrow Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was able to rest Fred and Scott McTominay in a blowout defeat of Sheffield United at midweek, so expect a real challenge for Norwich’s weary Canaries.

The last-place hosts are the latest team to boast the possibility of going to the second-tier for league play and the Europa League to boot. That ends here in a close one: 2-1 Man Utd.

Sheffield United v. Arsenal

8 a.m. ET Sunday

Chris Wilder’s Blades struggled against Newcastle and Manchester United, but will find a more uneven foe in Mikel Arteta’s visiting Gunners.

Arsenal is +140 to win the next step in pursuit of a record 14th FA Cup, but Bramall Lane is a decent hike from North London and the Gunners and already saw an Arsenal loss to Blades this year.

Sheffield United then drew Arteta’s men at the Emirates to take four-of-six points from Arsenal this PL season. This one might be grimy, but we like Arsenal by a 2-1 score.

Leicester City v. Chelsea

11 a.m. ET Sunday

You just know Brendan Rodgers would love to get a trophy after his former clubs, Liverpool and Celtic, have both collected league honors this Spring.

Leicester has not been anywhere near the incredible form it showed during the first half of the year and it’s Champions League credentials have somewhat predictable taken a big hit. The Foxes can thank Kasper Schmeichel for their latest point, but look destined to lose hold of third in the PL soon enough.

Chelsea’s coming off a Christian Pulisic-inspired big win over Man City but also has two more days rest than Frank Lampard’s Blues.

Perhaps that explains the near toss-up odds despite the better-rested Foxes in the cozy confines of the King Power Stadium. Chelsea’s inconsistency might rear its head again and we’ll call Schmeichel the difference as Leicester wins in penalty kicks.

LEICESTER – FEBRUARY 01: N’Golo Kanté of Chelsea and Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City (Photo by Visionhaus)

Newcastle United v. Manchester City

1:30 p.m. ET Sunday

This checks only a couple of promising boxes for Newcastle: The one that has them at St. James’ Park for the third-straight match of the restart and the one that claims one day’s more rest.

All that and DraftKings still has them as the underdog of the week at +1300.

Both Matt Ritchie and Isaac Hayden were injured Wednesday versus Villa, and Man City is without Sergio Aguero.

City was stung deeply by Chelsea and Pep Guardiola is an ornery man looking for his third bit of silverware this year and a guard of honor due Liverpool at the Etihad next week.

Throw in Newcastle’s 2-2 draw against Man City at St. James’ Park earlier this season, probably the result that signaled the massive task of chasing Liverpool, and Guardiola has every reason to have his men ready to roar. Man City 4-1.

FA Cup quarterfinals schedule, how to watch

  • Stream LiveESPN+
  • When: Saturday and Sunday

FA Cup semifinal draw

  • When: Halftime of Newcastle-Man City on Sunday
  • Time: Approximately 2:20 p.m. ET

Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
There are precious few things to play for on the final day of the Bundesliga season, though places in the Champions League and the relegation playoff are still available.

Bayern’s finishing first and Dortmund second, there won’t be a gate crasher to the Europa League, Robert Lewandowski will claim another Golden Boot unless he’s held scoreless and impending-Chelsea man Timo Werner scores eight, and no one can move from relegated to safe on the final day.

As for Americans abroad, one is guaranteed to be relegated, one will go to the relegation playoff, and another is either headed for the Europa League group stage of the qualifying rounds.

Champions League places

Bayern Munich is going back to the UCL as Bundesliga champions, where it will be joined by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig unless the latter suffers a historic blowout loss and sees a rival score a historic blowout win.

That leaves one more spot (unless Bayern wins the UCL or Bayer Leverkusen wins the UEL).

Borussia Monchengladbach’s 62 points and superior goal differential have it in the catbird seat ahead of a visit from much-improved Hertha Berlin. Bayer shouldn’t have an issue with in-form but likely sated Mainz, but its 60 points means it likely needs a Gladbach loss.

Europa League places

This is pretty much settled aside from the team that finishes fifth, though there is some drama. Bayer or Gladbach will go to the UEL group stage.

One of either Wolfsburg or Hoffenheim will go to group stage and the other to the qualifying rounds. Both have 49 points and both face clinched but powerful sides. Wolfsburg hosts Bayern Munich while Hoffenheim travels to Dortmund.

Wolfsburg has a 10-goal pad in the goal differential tiebreaker.

Eighth place could be a UEL spot if Bayer wins the Europa League or Bayern wins the UCL, making fifth a UCL position.

If that happens, Freiburg (45 points, minus-3 goal differential) or Eintracht Frankfurt (42 points, minus-2 goal differential) is in luck. Freiburg hosts Schalke while Eintracht entertains Paderborn.

Relegation

Paderborn is going down. The only suspense is whether Fortuna Dusseldorf or Werder Bremen will go to 2.Bundesliga or have to meet the third-place team from the second-tier in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Fortuna has 30 points to Bremen’s 28, but is away to Union Berlin while Bremen is home to Koln. Bremen has not been relegated in nearly 40 years.

Who is coming up from 2.Bundesliga?

Arminia Bielefeld has run away with the league to return to the Bundesliga for the first time since being relegated after the 2008-09 season.

Stuttgart, relegated after 2016-17, is well-positioned to join them with a 3-point lead on third-place Heidenheim and a healthy advantage in goal differential.

Heidenheim is in third by a point over faltering Hamburg. The final day is far kinder to the fourth-place side, who boasts an eight-goal advantage in goal differential and hosts 12th-place Sandhausen. Heidenheim is away to Arminia. The hosts might’ve won the league but they aren’t a pushover.

Heidenheim is 173 years old and has never been in the top flight, while Hamburg had not been in the second-tier until 2018-19.

Americans Abroad

One USMNT player, Alfredo Morales (Fortuna) or Josh Sargent (Bremen), will be automatically relegated after Saturday’s matches.

John Brooks (Wolfsburg) will either go to the Europa League group stage or qualifying rounds.

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies discuss Liverpool’s Premier League title

Liverpool podcast
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Champions again, Liverpool get the 2 Robbies treatment following their momentous 31-match run to glory.

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Liverpool clinching the club’s first-ever Premier League title and put in perspective what it means to see this club win its first top-flight league title in 30 years.

Plus, the guys discuss if this side can continue to win titles for the years to come and how the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United could be contenders next season.

Pulisic speaks on thrilling goal versus Man City, congratulates Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
Christian Pulisic is fit, firing, and focused on finishing the FA Cup and Premier League as well as possible.

The 21-year-old USMNT star has scored twice in two matches for Chelsea in the Blues return from the coronavirus pause and will try to deliver again should he play at Leicester City in Sunday’s cup quarterfinal at the King Power Stadium.

His latest goal is his seventh in Premier League play, as the Blues winger took advantage of confusion between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan to race 50 yards and slot past a charging Ederson.

From ChelseaFC.com:

“We have to capitalize on opportunities like that. I had another one in the second half as well [which was cleared off the line by Kyle Walker] but I’m just happy to help the team out by scoring. We needed it and we’re just happy to get the three points. We went into the game with a really confident mindset to go out and win. Obviously we want to finish the season strongly but we feel we’re capable of a lot more as well.”

The performance had Chelsea boss Frank Lampard raving about his young playmaker.

Pulisic also congratulated his old pal from Borussia Dortmund after manager Jurgen Klopp clinched the Premier League thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 win.

“I wasn’t thinking about them too much when I scored but of course they’ve had a great season. It’s incredible how they’ve maintained such a high level the whole season, continued to get close results and win tight games. That’s a credit to all their players and their manager. They’ve done an incredible job.”

Aston Villa – Wolves preview: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

Aston Villa - Wolves preview
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Aston Villa can climb out of the drop zone with a result against steady Wolves on Saturday at Villa Park (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Villans are in the drop zone as one of three teams on 27 points. Watford is in 16th with 28.

Wolves, meanwhile, are surging toward a top five spot. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are level on points with Manchester United and five behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Without further ado, you’re Aston Villa – Wolves preview:

Team news

Frederic Guilbert, Danny Drinkwater and Henri Lansbury are available for Villa, who may be limited in the use of star John McGinn by the player’s return to full fitness.

What they’re saying

Conor Coady on Wolves looking to sweep a Midlands derby: “It’s Villa. It’s such a quick turnaround, but it’s something we’ve been used to this season because of the amount of games we’ve had. It’s something that we’re really looking forward to, honestly. I think everybody in our changing room is just happy to have football back.”

Villa boss Dean Smith on facing Wolves“I’m not a Villa fan. I’m the Villa manager at the moment. I try to lose that tag. I’m now the Villa head coach looking to win games to keep us in the Premier League. I was coming up against Nuno with Brentford in the Championship. Now, seeing what they’re doing in the Premier League is inspiring. They’ve done a fantastic job competing on all fronts, even in Europe this season. They have a realistic aim of being a top-six team now. They’ve done a fantastic job and credit must go to all of them.”

Odds and ends

The hosts are +350 while Wolves are favorites to the tune of -118.

Wolves took a 2-1 win over Villa at the Molineux in November on goals by Ruben Neves and — you guessed it — Raul Jimenez.

Aston Villa – Wolves prediction

Villa is winless in six Premier League matches, picking up just two points. They gave Newcastle plenty of chances in a 1-1 draw at midweek and only scored on a Martin Dubravka error. A draw is possible but Wolves look refreshed and ready. 2-1 Wolves.