Liverpool fans, celebrate. Everywhere! Liverpool fans are celebrating the Premier League title win and they are doing it like it’s 1990.
Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.
Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.
Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.
Liverpool have won their first English league title in over 30 years and their first-ever Premier League title, as they are on track to break several records in their amazing season so far.
This is the earliest title win in Premier League history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.
Check out the videos below as Liverpool fan LeBron James, who owns a small slice of the club, owner John W. Henry and many others shared messages of congratulations.
Fans gathered in the streets of Liverpool and outside Anfield with flares, beeping car horns and the celebrations will go on long into the night, from a social distance, of course.
Look at these incredible scenes as Liverpool fans celebrate everywhere.
🔴 This is Anfield right now. Liverpool fans celebrating the Premier League title win.#LFC pic.twitter.com/L5vua35LnZ
Scenes at Anfield right now pic.twitter.com/gJsUy4Q3ZB
Champeones! 🔴
The celebrations are well underway in Liverpool!
Virgil van Dijk joins #PLTonight along with the rest of the Liverpool squad!
Sorry @RioFerdy5.. pic.twitter.com/knGmhhv6sK
CHAMPIONS! 🏆😎 pic.twitter.com/VHTukA8lx0
And now you’re gonna believe us…… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKwseNvmZR
Celebrations are go! 💪
The Liverpool squad go wild as Willian scores the penalty that secures their first league title in three decades. pic.twitter.com/FujgSX3ZhR
Liverpool fans celebrating the league title 🏆
SCENES 👏 🔴 pic.twitter.com/297MMGuxP3
The celebrations have started! pic.twitter.com/E8AQeFIrGR
CAMPIONE, CAMPIONE pic.twitter.com/LuVNEDp9XQ
Tell the world…
We are Liverpool, champions of England. pic.twitter.com/altgWn1Wda
PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET’S GO 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 @LFC #YNWA♥️ 🙏🏾💪🏾🏆👑
This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.
