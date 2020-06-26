Klopp, the day after: On calling his family, his place in history

A night after being emotionally overwhelmed by Liverpool’s Premier League title, it’s all starting to sink in for Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds manager’s Thursday tears of joy and celebratory dancing has turned into a more identifiable Klopp to the one we’ve known for so many years.
“I was always a better dancer than a football player,” he quipped with Sky Sports.
Klopp lifted the lid on his night celebrating with the team, and those final moments before Liverpool was crowned PL champions.
“I called my family 10 seconds before the final whistle. We had a FaceTime call. I told them I loved them. They told me they loved me. It’s sad I can’t be with them. I put the phone on the table and told them to watch. It was a really nice moment.”
Championships in the COVID-19 era are weighty, and it’s easy to forget how seldom these players are with their families.
The fierce competitor and giant of the game has often showed us his very human side, whether through charitable endeavors or his clear perception of his place in the world.
Forget the world, how about his club? Klopp has led the club to championships in the Champions League and the Premier League, but he doesn’t want to hear about being immortalized or even being on the level of his predecessors.
“I want to live for another 30 or 40 years so I’m not interested in statues,” Klopp said. “We don’t have to compare me with the great figures. What Bill Shankly did and Bob (Paisley) taking over and winning everything, and Kenny (Dalglish) being player and manager. There’s no comparison possible.”
Oh, they’re going to be made, but Klopp isn’t done yet. He may wind up with fewer trophies than other men to have won at Liverpool in other periods, but his time at Anfield has left an indelible mark.
So will these dance moves…
