Premier League champions (and beyond)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 3:11 AM EDT
Liverpool became the seventh club to be crowned Premier League champions, though the Reds collected a whole lot of English top-flight silverware before this season’s romp to the top.

The Reds’ 19 trophies are second only to Manchester United, who won 13 of their 20 in the time between Liverpool’s 1990 crown and today.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will join a distinguished list and put Liverpool one win behind United for Premier League champions.

How far do you have to go to get to your club? One year? Four? Seventy-three?

Premier League Era (1992-93 season to present)

2020: Liverpool
2019: Manchester City
2018: Manchester City
2017: Chelsea
2016: Leicester City
2015: Chelsea
2014: Manchester City
2013: Manchester United
2012: Manchester City
2011: Manchester United
2010: Chelsea
2009: Manchester United
2008: Manchester United
2007: Manchester United
2006: Chelsea
2005: Chelsea
2004: Arsenal
2003: Manchester United
2002: Arsenal
2001: Manchester United
2000: Manchester United
1999: Manchester United
1998: Arsenal
1997: Manchester United
1996: Manchester United
1995: Blackburn Rovers
1994: Manchester United
1993: Manchester United

English football champions
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 3: Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce of Manchester United were the first Premier League winners in 1992-93. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Football League First Division Era (1892-93 to 1991-92)

1992: Leeds United
1991: Arsenal
1990: Liverpool
1989: Arsenal
1988: Liverpool
1987: Everton
1986: Liverpool
1985: Everton
1984: Liverpool
1983: Liverpool
1982: Liverpool
1981: Aston Villa
1980: Liverpool
1979: Liverpool
1978: Nottingham Forest
1977: Liverpool
1976: Liverpool
1975: Derby County
1974: Leeds United
1973: Liverpool
1972: Derby County
1971: Arsenal
1970: Everton
1969: Leeds United
1968: Manchester City
1967: Manchester United
1966: Liverpool
1965: Manchester United
1964: Liverpool
1963: Everton
1962: Ipswich Town
1961: Tottenham Hotspur
1960: Burnley
1959: Wolves
1958: Wolves
1957: Manchester United
1956: Manchester United
1955: Chelsea
1954: Wolves
1953: Arsenal
1952: Manchester United
1951: Tottenham Hotspur
1950: Portsmouth
1949: Portsmouth
1948: Arsenal
1947: Liverpool
1940-46: League suspended due to World War II
1939: Everton
1938: Arsenal
1937: Manchester City
1936: Sunderland
1935: Arsenal
1934: Arsenal
1933: Arsenal
1932: Everton
1931: Arsenal
1930: Sheffield Wednesday
1929: The Wednesday
1928: Everton
1927: Newcastle United
1926: Huddersfield Town
1925: Huddersfield Town
1924: Huddersfield Town
1923: Liverpool
1922: Liverpool
1921: Burnley
1920: West Bromwich Albion
1916-19: League suspended due to World War I
1915: Everton
1914: Blackburn Rovers
1913: Sunderland
1912: Blackburn Rovers
1911: Manchester United
1910: Aston Villa
1909: Newcastle United
1908: Manchester United
1907: Newcastle United
1906: Liverpool
1905: Newcastle United
1904: The Wednesday
1903: The Wednesday
1902: Sunderland
1901: Liverpool
1900: Aston Villa
1899: Aston Villa
1898: Sheffield United
1897: Aston Villa
1896: Aston Villa
1895: Sunderland
1894: Aston Villa
1893: Sunderland

Football League era

1892: Sunderland
1891: Everton
1890: Preston North End
1889: Preston North End

English football champions
1889 Preston North End Football Club — Back row; Mills, Roberts, Graham, Holmes, Russell, Howarth, Drummond. Front row; Thompson, Dewhurst, Goodall, Ross, Gordon. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Klopp delivers on Liverpool promise

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 7:35 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp delivered Liverpool’s title win and it always felt inevitable. Always.

Even before he was unveiled as the new Liverpool manager, you had a good feeling about this.

Klopp promised in his opening press conference on October 9, 2015, that he would win a few trophies before the end of his initial four-year deal which was due to end this summer.

I was in his unveiling press conference at Anfield and it was special. You had the sense this was it. This was the moment that was the start of the end of Liverpool’s wait.

He has delivered the UEFA Champions League and now the Premier League, the holy grail, as Liverpool are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years. This is the trophy Liverpool’s fans wanted and they’ve done it in style.

“When I left Dortmund, my last sentence was it was not so important what people think when you come in, it is more important what they think what you leave. Please give us time to work on it. If we want, this could be a really special day,” Klopp said on his unveiling in 2015. “We could start in a very difficult league but in a special Liverpool way we can be successful. We can’t wait for it, I don’t want to say we can wait 20 years. If we sit here in four years, I think we win one title. I’m pretty sure. If not the next one, maybe in Switzerland.”

It was a special day. They have won a title. He is not heading to Switzerland. He is a Liverpool legend for eternity.

Klopp and Liverpool have done this through sheer hard work, smart recruitment and getting the right people in the right jobs from top to bottom of the club.

Yes, they’ve had money to spend. Yes, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Yes, they have a huge fanbase.

But none of that guarantees success. Ask Man United.

Klopp was the difference. Hugs, fist pumps and smiles galore, he has led this Liverpool revolution with supreme passion from the start. He speaks to pretty much everyone as if he’s chatting with them while he has a pint down the pub. His laugh is heartwarming. Drinking tea out of a mug which has a design of him wearing a baseball cap is so on brand. Listening with care, talking with sense and explaining with detail would sum up any of my interactions with Klopp.

His enthusiasm for the game, and now his club, is infectious. Few people have that special aura that when they walk into a room, everyone feels both at ease and in awe instantly. Klopp has it.

Klopp is a man of the people. He knows what it feels like to win, to suffer and to laugh because he has been there. He said in his opening press conference that he should be dubbed ‘The Normal One’ when asked about a nickname for himself compared to ‘The Special One’ Jose Mourinho.

In many ways Klopp is normal. In many ways he is not normal.

Along the way, things haven’t always gone smoothly. From an eighth-place finish in his debut season to defeats in the Europa League, League Cup and UEFA Champions League finals, Liverpool have been building up to this moment.

Those defeats have made this team what it is. The Champions League victory last season and Premier League title win this season is a culmination of Klopp never giving up, his recruitment staff being brave to bet on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson, and the owners giving him 100 percent support.

His gegenpressing tactics have revolutionized the game in England. Arsenal and Chelsea are trying to replicate what he did at Liverpool but how can you replicate Klopp? To start with, Liverpool were the great entertainers, always scoring goals but always conceding too.

Klopp has changed his tactics and they are now more resolute and more refined but they are even more dangerous in attack as his insatiable style of play gets every single person in the stadium off of their seats.

The Kop is always loud and the famous Anfield roar will always be there but the Kop is louder and the roar more ferocious when Klopp is around.

He’s a one-in-a-million character. He is a man who the people love and respect, whoever your club is. Even if you previously despised Liverpool, you have to smile when you see Klopp celebrating. A manager like Klopp is what this beautiful game is all about.

Sir Alex Ferguson knew it as soon as Klopp was hired by Liverpool. He knew what was coming. When the most successful manager in British history, and probably the greatest manager in the history of the game, can see it, you know it’s there.

Klopp’s vision from the start was to win the Premier League and now he has done it.

Liverpool — thanks to his tactics, recruitment of the staff around him, his relationship with his players and everybody else in-between at the club — are now set to be a dynasty.

Whatever happens now, Klopp delivered on his promise and he will forever be a Liverpool hero.

Liverpool win Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Liverpool win the Premier League. Liverpool win the Premier League.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title for the first time in their history as the Reds are Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years and for the 19th time overall.

Jurgen Klopp has delivered the holy grail to Anfield, just as he promised when he arrived in 2015.

Liverpool sealed the title courtesy of Man City losing at Chelsea, as they are 23 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with seven games to go.

[ MORE: How did Klopp mastermind this? ]

This is the earliest title win in Premier League and English top-flight history, in terms of games remaining, and Liverpool can also set new records for most wins, points and the biggest winning margin in history.

Liverpool have only lost one of their 31 games so far this season and they have been absolutely imperious on their march to a Premier League title. There have been no real weaknesses and they have won tight games, had blowout wins and battled back late in games time and time again.

Liverpool never give up and now they are Champions.

After coming so close last season but losing out to Man City on the final day, Klopp’s side have come back even stronger this season and have been utterly dominant.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been sensational in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson rampant out wide. Jordan Henderson an inspirational leader in midfielder. And the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Robert Firmino have simply torn the Premier League apart.

Liverpool are Premier League champions. Reds fans, let that sink in and let the celebrations begin.

Liverpool’s overwhelmed Klopp leaves interview in tears of joy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 6:52 AM EDT
“It’s such a big moment. I’m completely overwhelmed. I’m sorry gentlemen.”

Jurgen Klopp trailed off and left the camera, tears coming from the big German’s eyes after leading Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

“It’s much more than I ever thought could be possible,” Klopp said on NBC after Man City lost to Chelsea to formalize the Reds’ first Premier League era title.

“Becoming a champion with this club is absolutely incredible. Knowing how much Kenny (Dalglish) has supported us. It’s for him. It’s for Stevie. And now it’s for all.”

Klopp notably implored fans to stay inside — hopelessly in turns out as many gathered outside Anfield despite COVID-19 fears — with an emotional nod to what they mean to him on a night they were not together.

“It’s for you out there. It’s for you. I hope you stay at home. Go in front of your house maybe. But it’s in here (points at heart). It’s in here (points at head).”

He admitted that the coronavirus pause gave him some worry about whether an inevitable title would arrive for his magnificent side.

“We didn’t have a chance before last year but it’s any way relief because of the three months interruption where no one knew how it would go on. … I was very happy last night cause it gave me the 100 percent feeling that we would be fine.”

Lampard on Pulisic: He has so much talent

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 5:28 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has reserved special praise for Christian Pulisic, who has scored two goal in two games since the Premier League restart.

Pulisic, 21, now has seven goals in his debut Premier League season and he tore Man City apart on Thursday, scoring a sublime opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win and coming close twice late on as the USMNT star dazzled.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom after the clash, Lampard was asked about Pulisic’s display and his form at the start of the restart.

“Christian came in last summer. Lot of talk about it. He didn’t really get a break when he got in the team. He was playing really well and gets a really tough injury. I wanted to protect him a bit against Villa, see that he could make an impact. He did that. I always planned to start him against Man City because I know what he can bring in these sort of games and he brought it. He did really well. He needs to keep working, he’s a young player but he’s got so much talent and he can get better and better.”

Pulisic was at his very best against Man City and his combination of pace, control and precision for his goal summed up everything good about Pulisic.

Out injured from Jan. 1 to Mar. 13 when the Premier League was suspended, Pulisic is making up for lost time and the Pennsylvanian Messi is fast becoming one of the first names on Chelsea’s teamsheet.

Given his tough start to life in the Premier League and at Chelsea, that’s some turnaround in his debut season in England.