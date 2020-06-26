Transfer news: Alaba to Chelsea, Szoboszlai to Arsenal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

London clubs are chasing players from two different Bundesligas in Friday’s transfer rumors.

Arsenal is looking to the Austrian Bundesliga, while Chelsea takes an interest in Germany’s top-flight as the summer of changes continues to heat up.

Szoboszlai to Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch could lose yet another phenom as the Austrian club fields bids for teenage sensation Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 19-year-old Szoboszlai has helped pick up the slack for Salzburg after the sales of Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).

Szoboszlai starred in Salzburg’s Austrian Cup win and has 10 goals and 16 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. He also has eight Hungary caps with a goal and can play across the midfield.

Salzburg has an eight-point lead on LASK with three matches to play, so the league title is imminent.

The Austrian side is expected to want around $33 million for the teenager, who is being chased by Arsenal, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain according to a report out of France.

Alaba to Chelsea

Chelsea continues to look at the Bundesliga in bid to buttress their Premier League title hopes.

The Blues have already signed RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

There’s a third name on the list now, and it’s versatile Austrian star David Alaba of Bayern Munich.

Alaba, who turned 28 this week, has been with the Bavarians since 2008 apart from a 2011 loan to Hoffenheim.

Long considered one of the best left backs in the world, Alaba has moved inside this season due to center back injuries for Bayern and the emergence of Alphonso Davies.

He has also played plenty of center mid, left mid, and even attacking mid for Austria, but you have to expect Lampard would look to him as a left back.

The Blues have also been linked with Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell who is younger but… decidedly not David Alaba.