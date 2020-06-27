More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pulisic
Getty Images

Lampard: Pulisic can reach Sterling, Salah, Mane level

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic can reach the levels of Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

That is what Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes, mentioning those superstar wingers unprompted when discussing Pulisic’s potential.

Lampard heaped praise on Pulisic, 21, after his superb goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Man City on Thursday, as the USMNT star has scored in each of his first two games of the Premier League restart and is making up for lost time after being out injured since Jan. 1.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

ProSoccerTalk asked Lampard about Pulisic via Zoom following the American’s man of the match display against Man City, specifically asking about his recent goalscoring exploits and how big of a player he can become in the years to come.

“I think he can become a really big player,” Lampard said. “When you look at his age, because he broke through at such a young age in Germany, and he moves to us and people, their expectations rise. We have to take his age into consideration but there’s no doubting the quality. We can see that. He’s very keen to improve and to work, and he’s particularly hungry at the minute because he missed some time with his injury.

“If he wants to learn, and he does, then on the training pitch and how he sees the game and if he looks around him and sees the players around him that have made that sort of a jump. He has the ability of the Raheem Sterling’s who are producing numbers from wide areas, the Mo Salah’s and Mane’s. It’s important he understands the work that needs to be done to do that because he definitely has the talent to do that. He needs to try and get to that level. I’m delighted to have him at the minute. He works hard every day and he has to set his sights as high as he possibly can.”

Pulisic has now scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and his debut season in England has gone from strength to strength after a slow start.

Left out of the Chelsea team in September and October, Pulisic told ProSoccerTalk it was ‘very frustrating’ but the American winger kicked on during the winter months before injury strike him in January and he had only just recovered in March when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These words from Lampard show just how highly he is rated at Chelsea and adding goals and assists to his game was the final part of the jigsaw as his previous highest goals tally in a season was seven before 2019-20. He has eight goals in all competitions so far and he looks likely to hit double figures considering his current form and Chelsea still being in both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Lampard, the highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history, knows all about timing runs from midfield and finishing and he told us he is working one-on-one with Pulisic to improve that side of his game. Getting to the levels of Sterling, Mane and Salah will not be easy but Pulisic will be pushed all the way by Lampard and Chelsea and that is exactly what he needs.

Pulisic has stiff competition just to get into the team at Chelsea as it is right now and with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech arriving for the 2020-21 season, it will get even tougher. That is bringing out the best in the Pennsylvanian Messi.

Doing what he’s doing at the age of 21, is it possible that Pulisic could surpass Mane, Salah and Sterling?

Barcelona concedes late to draw at Celta Vigo

Barcelona - Celta Vigo
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

MADRID — Barcelona’s hopes of staying in front of Real Madrid took a hit after another stumble in the Spanish league, after a tight Barcelona – Celta Vigo clash.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Barcelona was held by Celta Vigo to 2-2 after conceding in the 88th minute on Saturday, opening the way for Madrid to take sole possession of the lead.

Iago Aspas scored from a clever low free kick that went outside the wall to steal the win from Barcelona, which moved only one point in front of Madrid ahead of the rival’s visit to last-placed Espanyol on Sunday.

“It’s a disappointing feeling, we lost two very important points in the fight for the title,” Barcelona striker Luis Suarez said. “Now we have to wait for Real Madrid to lose some points.”

Barcelona lost the league lead after drawing at Sevilla two rounds ago. Madrid has yet to lose points after the pandemic break.

“Our margin for error is getting smaller,” Barcelona coach Quique Setien said. “We have to win everything and hope that our rival makes mistakes.”

Celta moved further away from demotion with the draw, opening an eight-point gap to the relegation zone. It was coming off two victories, including a 6-0 rout of Alaves.

“We’ve won eight of the last 12 points, we have to be very happy with the team,” Aspas said.

Both Barcelona goals came from Suarez, who hadn’t scored since recovering from surgery on his right knee in January.

He got on the board first with a 20th-minute header after a set-piece taken by Lionel Messi, who again fell short of his 700th career goal for club and country. It was the third straight game in which Messi had a chance to reach the milestone goal.

Aspas, who hit the post in the first half, started the breakaway that led to the close-range equalizer by Russian striker Fiodor Smolov in the 50th.

Suarez put Barcelona ahead again with a shot from near the center of the area after another assist by Messi in the 67th, but Aspas pulled off the late equalizer with his free kick that left Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen flat-footed.

“I knew what I was going to do,” Aspas said. “We had watched videos and knew that the players in the wall were going to jump.”

Stegen later saved Barcelona from leaving Vigo without any points by making a goal-line save after a close-range shot by Nolito in the final minutes.

Barcelona hadn’t conceded in five straight matches. It hasn’t won at Celta in six consecutive matches, since 2015.

Setien started youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, leaving Antoine Griezmann on the bench for most of the match at Balaidos Stadium.

OTHER RESULTS

Athletic Bilbao increased its chances of qualifying for the Europa League by defeating relegation-threatened Mallorca 3-1 at home, moving to ninth place.

The Basque Country club is three points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the final qualification spot for second-tiered European club competition.

Mallorca, winless since the league resumed, remained in the relegation zone and could drop to last place depending on other results.

Man United beat brave Norwich to reach FA Cup semifinals (video)

Manchester United Norwich
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester United beat brave 10-man Norwich 2-1 after extra time to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

Captain Harry Maguire scored the winner in the 118th minute to send Man United to Wembley, as Norwich had Timm Klose sent off in normal time but battled hard to almost hold on for penalty kicks.

Odion Ighalo had given Man United the lead in the second half but Todd Cantwell equalized for Norwich to send the game to extra time at Carrow Road.

This is just the third time in the past nine seasons that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys have reached the FA Cup semifinals, and here is the story of Manchester United – Norwich, as the Red Devils are now unbeaten in 14 games after their fine start to the restart.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In a tight first half it was Norwich who had the slightly better chances as the trio of Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell linked up well.

Ighalo, Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes looked bright for Man United in attack, as the Red Devils had plenty of possession but struggled to make it count.

Luke Shaw created the only goal of the game in the second half as he surged down the left flank and crossed, which resulted in the ball looping up and Ighalo supplying a wonderfully improvised finish.

Ighalo’s goal was his fifth in his first four starts for Man United.

Norwich took chances late on as Ben Godfrey got in the way of a goalbound effort to bail out Man United.

But that reprieve didn’t last for long as Cantwell smashed home a low shot from distance to draw the scores level.

Mason Greenwood rifled a shot just off target and the drama was far from over as Buendia dragged a shot just wide as Norwich pushed for a winner.

Timm Klose was sent off for dragging down Ighalo as Norwich were reduced to 10 men with a few minutes of normal time to go, as Man United threw everything at the hosts late on.

Tim Krul saved from substitute Paul Pogba and managed to scramble the ball clear as the game went to extra time.

Krul made a miraculous save to deny Harry Maguire’s header in extra time and denied Bruno Fernandes as Norwich defended superbly but Man United finally won it in the 118th minute.

Pogba opened up the Norwich defense with a delicious ball and Martial battled for it as it dropped for Maguire to bundle home.

Manchester United is heading to Wembley.

Watford – Southampton preview: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Watford - Southampton
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
1 Comment

Watford – Southampton is the sole Premier League game on Sunday (start time, 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hornets are in a relegation scrap and the Saints hope for a top 10 finish.

Nigel Pearson’s side will see this as a very winnable game as they sit outside the relegation zone by just one point and have drawn with Leicester and lost at Burnley since the restart. Saints lost 2-0 against Arsenal last time out after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side hammered Norwich in the first game of the restart.

WATFORD – SOUTHAMPTON STREAM LIVE

This clash will see Southampton’s high-pressing come up against the sturdy defensive unit of Watford, who love to hit teams on the counter and make the most of set pieces. Saints are the away day specialists in the Premier League and Watford will be wary of leaving them too many gaps to exploit.

Click on the link above to stream Watford – Southampton, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road.

Team news

Watford are expected to rotate their lineup after the defeat at Burnley on Thursday, while Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success remain out long-term.

Southampton will be without the suspended duo of Jack Stephens and Mouss Djenepo, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal are injury doubts. Jannik Vestergaard is expected to come in for Saints at central defense.

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

Earlier this week Southampton were the favorites but given their poor display against Arsenal, plus Jack Stephens being sent off, the favorites are now Watford. The Hornets really need a win to boost their survival hopes and a tie would seem like the smart bet here.

(+140) Watford v. Southampton (+210), Tie: +225

Prediction

This teams have been so closely matched in recent seasons as Saints edged by Watford 2-1 earlier this season to spark their comeback over the festive period. That win was controversial and led to Nigel Pearson being hired and since then Watford are tough to beat. I’d expect Watford to edge it but Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond may cause them some problems. 1-1.

NWSL players kneel for national anthem, wear Black Lives Matter shirts

NWSL anthem
NWSL
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NWSL players took a knee for the national anthem and wore shirts to support the Black Lives Matter movement as the top-flight of women’s soccer in North America returned on Saturday in Utah.

[ MORE: Latest NWSL news ]

The NWSL Challenge Cup kicked off amid plenty of focus as the first major sports league in the USA to resume play during the coronavirus pandemic.

All 22 players took a knee for the national anthem before kick, as players all wore shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out video of the scenes in Utah below, as several USWNT stars were in action during the first game of the month-long tournament between the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns.

The tournament was supposed to feature all nine NWSL teams but the Orlando Pride pulled out of the competition after several players tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly not following social-distancing guidelines in Florida.

This NWSL anthem kneel will grab plenty of headlines as the players took a stand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and united as one.

Once again the NWSL and the USWNT lead the way in the fight against racism and inequality.