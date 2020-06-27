The Bundesliga finale was wild as the final set of results saw goals pour in and the final standings for the 2019-20 season is set.

‘Gladbach sealed their Champions League spot with a win to pip Bayer Leverkusen to fourth place, while Werder Bremen hammered Cologne to move up into the relegation playoff place and relegate Fortuna Dusseldorf who lost to

There were 34 goals scored across the nine games on the final day of the Bundesliga season, with champions Bayern Munich hammering Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund hammered by Hoffenheim and wins for Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Freiburg.

It is safe to say the Bundesliga finale did not disappoint.

Overall, the final few months of the Bundesliga were a huge success as Germany’s top-flight was the first to restart and finish during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a roundup of the matches during the Bundesliga finale, with the result and final standings for the 2019-20 season.

Werder Bremen 6-1 Cologne

Werder saved themselves from relegation in emphatic fashion as they hammered Cologne and continued their superb finish to the season. USMNT striker Josh Sargent jumped off the bench to score the sixth and final goal after Yuya Osako scored twice, plus Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug and Davy Klassen each had a goal. Bremen will now play Heidenheim or Hamburg on July 2 and July 6 in the relegation playoff, with the 2. Bundesliga season finale on Sunday.

Union Berlin 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Werder’s win combined with a defeat for Fortuna means that Uwe Rosler’s side were relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen (on loan from Man City) and Alfredo Morales are relegated, as Union cruised to victory. A disappointing end to the season for Fortuna, after they hung in there for the final few weeks.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Gladbach are back in the Champions League as they held on to beat Hertha on the final day. Marco Rose’s exciting young side finished in fourth as Jonas Hoffman opening the scoring, while Breel Embolo made it 2-0 late on. Vehad Ibisevic scored in stoppage time to set up a nervy finish but Gladbach held on to seal Champions League qualification.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Mainz

Leverkusen did their job but they finish in fifth, as the future of Kai Havertz and others is up in the air with a lack of Champions League action next season. Kevin Volland scored the winner after two minutes but due to Gladbach’s win, Leverkusen will play in the Europa League next season.

Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller set a new assist record for the Bundesliga with 21, as he set up Kingsley Coman for the opener then made it 3-0 himself. Youngster Mickael Cuisance made it 2-0 with a stunner for his first Bundesliga goal. Lewandowski scored a penalty kick to take his tally to 34 goals for this season, as Bayern scored 100 goals this season. Coach Hansi Flick led an incredible turnaround in the second half of the season for his first Bundesliga title, as Bayern won 19 of their final 20 Bundesliga games (drawing once in that run) and they will now focus on winning the German Cup and Champions League.

Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner scored twice and became Leipzig’s all-time leading goalscorer in his final game before his transfer to Chelsea. Augsburg equalized with just under 20 minutes to go but Werner scored the game-winner late on to end his time at Leipzig in style as they finished in third.

Bundesliga results

Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim: Shock win for Hoffenheim who clinched a Europa League group stage spot to finish sixth, with second-place Dortmund battered.

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Paderborn: Frankfurt finish season in ninth after five wins in their last seven games, as they beat already-relegated Paderborn.

SC Freiburg 4-0 Schalke: What a season for Freiburg, who finished in eighth place and smashed sorry Schalke. Since the restart, David Wagner’s side failed to win and they ended the season without a win in 16 games. Ouch.

Bundesliga standings

