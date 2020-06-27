Liverpool condemn fans ‘wholly unacceptable’ celebrations in the City of Liverpool following their Premier League title win on Thursday.

Two nights of celebrations saw thousands of fans gather outside Anfield and then close to Pier Head near the Liver Building, with fireworks and flares let off and social distancing rules largely ignored.

Liverpool fans have waited over 30 years to celebrate a the title win and their jubilation is clear for all to see, and understandable, but repeated warnings about not gathering in large groups to celebrate have been ignored by some.

Here’s the statement from Liverpool Football Club, in conjunction with the Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly supporters group.

“Throughout the last week, we have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely. Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety. Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.”

The statement went on to say that fireworks and flares started ‘a small fire on a balcony of the Liver building’ which was put out by local fire services.

Liverpool’s statement also added: “We cannot stress enough that behaviour such as this is wholly unacceptable and those who were setting off fireworks and flares in the crowd were putting the safety of those around them at risk. Clearly we are still in a public health crisis and we need to work together with the public of Merseyside to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. The potential danger of a second peak still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything we have achieved as a region during lockdown.”

The United Kingdom has been the worst impacted country in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic in terms of positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19. With the public condemned in other parts of the UK for flocking to beaches in 90-degree weather this week, the statement went on to say that areas of certain cities or regions would be shut down if social distancing rules continue to be flouted.

“The government has made it clear this week that if people continue to ignore guidelines around mass gatherings, whether they be at beaches or beauty spots, or for celebrations like we saw last night and the night before in Liverpool, then they have the ability to close down public spaces and will close areas if necessary. We all understand that fans want to celebrate, but now is not the time. We need to get through this first, and know that it is safe, before any victory parade can go ahead.”

