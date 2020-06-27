Manchester United beat brave 10-man Norwich 2-1 after extra time to reach the FA Cup semifinals.
Captain Harry Maguire scored the winner in the 118th minute to send Man United to Wembley, as Norwich had Timm Klose sent off in normal time but battled hard to almost hold on for penalty kicks.
Odion Ighalo had given Man United the lead in the second half but Todd Cantwell equalized for Norwich to send the game to extra time at Carrow Road.
This is just the third time in the past nine seasons that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s boys have reached the FA Cup semifinals, and here is the story of Manchester United – Norwich, as the Red Devils are now unbeaten in 14 games after their fine start to the restart.
In a tight first half it was Norwich who had the slightly better chances as the trio of Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell linked up well.
Ighalo, Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes looked bright for Man United in attack, as the Red Devils had plenty of possession but struggled to make it count.
Luke Shaw created the only goal of the game in the second half as he surged down the left flank and crossed, which resulted in the ball looping up and Ighalo supplying a wonderfully improvised finish.
Ighalo’s goal was his fifth in his first four starts for Man United.
Norwich took chances late on as Ben Godfrey got in the way of a goalbound effort to bail out Man United.
But that reprieve didn’t last for long as Cantwell smashed home a low shot from distance to draw the scores level.
Mason Greenwood rifled a shot just off target and the drama was far from over as Buendia dragged a shot just wide as Norwich pushed for a winner.
Timm Klose was sent off for dragging down Ighalo as Norwich were reduced to 10 men with a few minutes of normal time to go, as Man United threw everything at the hosts late on.
Tim Krul saved from substitute Paul Pogba and managed to scramble the ball clear as the game went to extra time.
Krul made a miraculous save to deny Harry Maguire’s header in extra time and denied Bruno Fernandes as Norwich defended superbly but Man United finally won it in the 118th minute.
Pogba opened up the Norwich defense with a delicious ball and Martial battled for it as it dropped for Maguire to bundle home.
Manchester United is heading to Wembley.
