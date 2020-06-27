More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 9:10 AM EDT


The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Leeds edge closer to Premier League return

Leeds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT


Leeds United are edging closer to a return to the Premier League.

Whisper it.

Leeds are top of the Championship table and have an eight-point cushion over third place Brentford as automatic qualification seems all but certain heading into the final seven games of the season. Leeds have four games left and they all come against teams battling against relegation. If Leeds win their four home games, that will all but secure promotion.

We’ve been here before, many time, with Leeds over the last 16 years, including last season under current boss Marcelo Bielsa as they lost in the playoffs.

Leeds side brushed aside fourth-place Fulham at Elland Road Saturday, with Patrick Bamford giving them an early lead then Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealing the win in the second half in empty stadium.

The 3-0 victory means they are three points clear at the top as they recovered from losing to Cardiff City last week in their first game since the restart in England’s second tier.

Leeds United fans will not need reminding that they haven’t been in the top-flight since 2004 and they are now agonizingly close to a long-awaited return.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cardiff City grabbed a big win away at playoff rivals Preston North End to remain in sixth place, while third-place Brentford beat second-place West Brom to stay in the hunt for the automatic promotion spots as the Bees are five points behind the Baggies.

Neil Warnock won his first game in charge of Middlesbrough to boost their survival hopes, while Charlton, Wigan and Luton all won as Swansea and Blackburn Rovers lost ground in the playoff hunt.

Derby County are lurking ominously close to the playoffs too, as Wayne Rooney scored what turned out to be the game-winner from the penalty spot right on half time in a heated clash. USMNT and Reading center back Matt Miazga was sent off after the final whistle as he clashed with Derby’s Tom Lawrence and both were shown red cards.

Championship results

Brentford 1-0 West Brom – Friday
Preston 1-3 Cardiff
Swansea 0-1 Luton
Charlton 1-0 QPR
Barnsley 0-0 Millwall
Derby 2-1 Reading
Stoke 0-2 Middlesbrough
Birmingham 3-3 Hull
Wigan 2-0 Blackburn
Leeds 3-0 Fulham

LIVE, FA Cup: Norwich v. Man United kicks off quarterfinals

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT


Norwich – Manchester United kicks off off the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, as the Red Devils are heavily favored to beat the Canaries.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hammered Sheffield United last time out and are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions heading into this trip to Carrow Road. They beat Norwich 3-1 and 4-0 this season so far and their attacking unit has so many options.

As for Norwich, they’ve lost both of their Premier League games since the restart and sit bottom of the Premier League table as Daniel Farke’s side look certain to be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Norwich have nothing to lose against a much-changed Manchester United side.

Here is the team news.

Team news

Solskjaer brings in Fred and Scott McTominay who didn’t start in the blowout defeat of Sheffield United in midweek, while Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw all start. David de Gea, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all drop to the bench.

Norwich bring Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buenia and Todd Cantwell back into the lineup after they didn’t start against Everton on Wednesday.

Norwich – Manchester United: How to watch, live updates, schedule

FA Cup schedule, semifinal draw

  • When: Halftime of Newcastle-Man City on Sunday
  • Time: Approximately 2:20 p.m. ET

FA Cup quarterfinal schedule

Norwich City – Manchester United – 12:30pm ET, Saturday
Sheffield United – Arsenal: 8am ET, Sunday
Leicester City – Chelsea: 11am ET, Sunday
Newcastle – Man City – 1:30pm ET, Sunday

Bundesliga: ‘Gladbach seal UCL spot; Werder relegate Fortuna

Bundesliga
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT


The Bundesliga finale was wild as the final set of results saw goals pour in and the final standings for the 2019-20 season is set.

‘Gladbach sealed their Champions League spot with a win to pip Bayer Leverkusen to fourth place, while Werder Bremen hammered Cologne to move up into the relegation playoff place and relegate Fortuna Dusseldorf who lost to

There were 34 goals scored across the nine games on the final day of the Bundesliga season, with champions Bayern Munich hammering Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund hammered by Hoffenheim and wins for Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Freiburg.

It is safe to say the Bundesliga finale did not disappoint.

Overall, the final few months of the Bundesliga were a huge success as Germany’s top-flight was the first to restart and finish during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a roundup of the matches during the Bundesliga finale, with the result and final standings for the 2019-20 season.

Werder Bremen 6-1 Cologne

Werder saved themselves from relegation in emphatic fashion as they hammered Cologne and continued their superb finish to the season. USMNT striker Josh Sargent jumped off the bench to score the sixth and final goal after Yuya Osako scored twice, plus Milot Rashica, Niclas Fullkrug and Davy Klassen each had a goal. Bremen will now play Heidenheim or Hamburg on July 2 and July 6 in the relegation playoff, with the 2. Bundesliga season finale on Sunday.

Union Berlin 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Werder’s win combined with a defeat for Fortuna means that Uwe Rosler’s side were relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen (on loan from Man City) and Alfredo Morales are relegated, as Union cruised to victory. A disappointing end to the season for Fortuna, after they hung in there for the final few weeks.

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin

Gladbach are back in the Champions League as they held on to beat Hertha on the final day. Marco Rose’s exciting young side finished in fourth as Jonas Hoffman opening the scoring, while Breel Embolo made it 2-0 late on. Vehad Ibisevic scored in stoppage time to set up a nervy finish but Gladbach held on to seal Champions League qualification.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Mainz

Leverkusen did their job but they finish in fifth, as the future of Kai Havertz and others is up in the air with a lack of Champions League action next season. Kevin Volland scored the winner after two minutes but due to Gladbach’s win, Leverkusen will play in the Europa League next season.

Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller set a new assist record for the Bundesliga with 21, as he set up Kingsley Coman for the opener then made it 3-0 himself. Youngster Mickael Cuisance made it 2-0 with a stunner for his first Bundesliga goal. Lewandowski scored a penalty kick to take his tally to 34 goals for this season, as Bayern scored 100 goals this season. Coach Hansi Flick led an incredible turnaround in the second half of the season for his first Bundesliga title, as Bayern won 19 of their final 20 Bundesliga games (drawing once in that run) and they will now focus on winning the German Cup and Champions League.

Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Timo Werner scored twice and became Leipzig’s all-time leading goalscorer in his final game before his transfer to Chelsea. Augsburg equalized with just under 20 minutes to go but Werner scored the game-winner late on to end his time at Leipzig in style as they finished in third.

Bundesliga results

Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim: Shock win for Hoffenheim who clinched a Europa League group stage spot to finish sixth, with second-place Dortmund battered.
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Paderborn: Frankfurt finish season in ninth after five wins in their last seven games, as they beat already-relegated Paderborn.
SC Freiburg 4-0 Schalke: What a season for Freiburg, who finished in eighth place and smashed sorry Schalke. Since the restart, David Wagner’s side failed to win and they ended the season without a win in 16 games. Ouch.

Bundesliga standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 34 26 4 4 100 32 68 13-2-2 13-2-2 82
 Borussia Dortmund 34 21 6 7 84 41 43 11-3-3 10-3-4 69
 RB Leipzig 34 18 12 4 81 37 44 7-8-2 11-4-2 66
 Mönchengladbach 34 20 5 9 66 40 26 12-2-3 8-3-6 65
 Bayer Leverkusen 34 19 6 9 61 44 17 9-4-4 10-2-5 63
 1899 Hoffenheim 34 15 7 12 53 53 0 7-1-9 8-6-3 52
 VfL Wolfsburg 34 13 10 11 48 46 2 4-7-6 9-3-5 49
 SC Freiburg 34 13 9 12 48 47 1 9-2-6 4-7-6 48
 Eintracht Frankfurt 34 13 6 15 59 60 -1 8-4-5 5-2-10 45
 Hertha BSC Berlin 34 11 8 15 48 59 -11 6-3-8 5-5-7 41
 1. FC Union Berlin 34 12 5 17 41 58 -17 8-3-6 4-2-11 41
 FC Schalke 04 34 9 12 13 38 58 -20 5-7-5 4-5-8 39
 FSV Mainz 05 34 11 4 19 44 65 -21 5-2-10 6-2-9 37
 1. FC Köln 34 10 6 18 51 69 -18 6-4-7 4-2-11 36
 FC Augsburg 34 9 9 16 45 63 -18 5-5-7 4-4-9 36
 Werder Bremen 34 8 7 19 42 69 -27 2-3-12 6-4-7 31
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 34 6 12 16 36 67 -31 4-6-7 2-6-9 30
 SC Paderborn 34 4 8 22 37 74 -37 2-2-13 2-6-9 20

Transfer news: Guendouzi to Man United; Pereira to Arsenal

Guendouzi to Man United
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT


In the latest transfer news Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move to Man United, while Danilo Pereira could be heading to Arsenal.

First up, let’s start in Manchester as Man United have been linked with a move for Arsenal and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, via L’Equipe in France.

The 21-year-old central midfielder was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the win at Southampton on Thursday as Mikel Arteta said it was for ‘squad management’ reasons and any issues would be dealt with internally.

Guendouzi lashed out at Brighton’s Neal Maupay last weekend after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at apparently goaded Brighton’s players throughout the game about how he earned much more more than them financially.

Since Arteta arrived at Arsenal, Guendouzi hasn’t been a regular starter and he’s only getting minutes now due to midfield injuries. Why on earth would Man United want to sign him?

Well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does need a combative midfielder and Guendouzi is certainly that. He has Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic as true holding midfielders and Guendouzi is young, so could be a replacement for Matic who is nearing the end of his career. That said, Guendouzi is a bit of a loose cannon given his actions on and off the pitch since he arrived in England and this would be a gamble.

Danilo Pereira to Arsenal
Getty Images

Focusing on who could replace Guendouzi in midfield for Arsenal, FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira is reportedly a target for the Gunners according to ESPN.

Danilo, 28, has a $70 million release clause in his contract but per the report, Porto will accept around $25 million for Pereira due to financial concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. With Arsenal previously linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, it is believed Pereira is seen as the cheaper alternative.

Arteta doesn’t have a lot of cash to spend and Arsenal’s players and staff have already agreed a wage cut. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could leave this summer, along with Guendouzi and others, to raise funds. There’s no doubt this Arsenal squad needs an overhaul, especially defensively, and Pereira is a solid, reliable midfielder and brings plenty of experience.