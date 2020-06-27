Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stream Aston Villa – Wolves: Villa can climb out of the drop zone with a result against steady Wolves at Villa Park (start time is at 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Villans are in the drop zone as one of three teams on 27 points. Watford is in 16th with 28.

Wolves, meanwhile, are surging toward a top five spot. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are level on points with Manchester United and five behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Click on the link above to strem Aston Villa – Wolves, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the Midlands derby with plenty on the line for both teams.

Team news

Aston Villa make three changes as Marvelous Nakamba, Conor Hourihane and Keinan Davis come in for John McGinn, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi.

Wolves make one change as Adama Traore is replaced by Leander Dendoncker.

Odds and ends

The hosts are +350 while Wolves are favorites to the tune of -118.

Wolves took a 2-1 win over Villa at the Molineux in November on goals by Ruben Neves and — you guessed it — Raul Jimenez.

Aston Villa – Wolves prediction

Villa is winless in six Premier League matches, picking up just two points. They gave Newcastle plenty of chances in a 1-1 draw at midweek and only scored on a Martin Dubravka error. A draw is possible but Wolves look refreshed and ready. 2-1 Wolves.