Aston Villa - Wolves preview
Photo by Visionhaus

Aston Villa – Wolves stream: How to watch, start time, prediction, odds

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2020, 7:10 AM EDT
Stream Aston Villa – Wolves: Villa can climb out of the drop zone with a result against steady Wolves at Villa Park (start time is at 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Villans are in the drop zone as one of three teams on 27 points. Watford is in 16th with 28.

Wolves, meanwhile, are surging toward a top five spot. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are level on points with Manchester United and five behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Click on the link above to strem Aston Villa – Wolves, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the Midlands derby with plenty on the line for both teams.

Team news

Aston Villa make three changes as Marvelous Nakamba, Conor Hourihane and Keinan Davis come in for John McGinn, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi.

Wolves make one change as Adama Traore is replaced by Leander Dendoncker.

Odds and ends

The hosts are +350 while Wolves are favorites to the tune of -118.

Wolves took a 2-1 win over Villa at the Molineux in November on goals by Ruben Neves and — you guessed it — Raul Jimenez.

Aston Villa – Wolves prediction

Villa is winless in six Premier League matches, picking up just two points. They gave Newcastle plenty of chances in a 1-1 draw at midweek and only scored on a Martin Dubravka error. A draw is possible but Wolves look refreshed and ready. 2-1 Wolves.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 26, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa v. Wolves, 7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Sunday, June 28: Watford v. Southampton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Transfer news: Alaba to Chelsea, Szoboszlai to Arsenal

Alaba to Chelsea
Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
London clubs are chasing players from two different Bundesligas in Friday’s transfer rumors.

Arsenal is looking to the Austrian Bundesliga, while Chelsea takes an interest in Germany’s top-flight as the summer of changes continues to heat up.

Szoboszlai to Arsenal

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch could lose yet another phenom as the Austrian club fields bids for teenage sensation Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 19-year-old Szoboszlai has helped pick up the slack for Salzburg after the sales of Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).

Szoboszlai starred in Salzburg’s Austrian Cup win and has 10 goals and 16 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. He also has eight Hungary caps with a goal and can play across the midfield.

Salzburg has an eight-point lead on LASK with three matches to play, so the league title is imminent.

The Austrian side is expected to want around $33 million for the teenager, who is being chased by Arsenal, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain according to a report out of France.

Szoboszlai to Arsenal
(Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Alaba to Chelsea

Chelsea continues to look at the Bundesliga in bid to buttress their Premier League title hopes.

The Blues have already signed RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

There’s a third name on the list now, and it’s versatile Austrian star David Alaba of Bayern Munich.

Alaba, who turned 28 this week, has been with the Bavarians since 2008 apart from a 2011 loan to Hoffenheim.

Long considered one of the best left backs in the world, Alaba has moved inside this season due to center back injuries for Bayern and the emergence of Alphonso Davies.

He has also played plenty of center mid, left mid, and even attacking mid for Austria, but you have to expect Lampard would look to him as a left back.

The Blues have also been linked with Leicester City left back Ben Chilwell who is younger but… decidedly not David Alaba.

Klopp, the day after: On calling his family, his place in history

Jurgen Klopp reaction
Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
A night after being emotionally overwhelmed by Liverpool’s Premier League title, it’s all starting to sink in for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds manager’s Thursday tears of joy and celebratory dancing has turned into a more identifiable Klopp to the one we’ve known for so many years.

“I was always a better dancer than a football player,” he quipped with Sky Sports.

Klopp lifted the lid on his night celebrating with the team, and those final moments before Liverpool was crowned PL champions.

“I called my family 10 seconds before the final whistle. We had a FaceTime call. I told them I loved them. They told me they loved me. It’s sad I can’t be with them. I put the phone on the table and told them to watch. It was a really nice moment.”

Championships in the COVID-19 era are weighty, and it’s easy to forget how seldom these players are with their families.

The fierce competitor and giant of the game has often showed us his very human side, whether through charitable endeavors or his clear perception of his place in the world.

Forget the world, how about his club? Klopp has led the club to championships in the Champions League and the Premier League, but he doesn’t want to hear about being immortalized or even being on the level of his predecessors.

“I want to live for another 30 or 40 years so I’m not interested in statues,” Klopp said. “We don’t have to compare me with the great figures. What Bill Shankly did and Bob (Paisley) taking over and winning everything, and Kenny (Dalglish) being player and manager. There’s no comparison possible.”

Oh, they’re going to be made, but Klopp isn’t done yet. He may wind up with fewer trophies than other men to have won at Liverpool in other periods, but his time at Anfield has left an indelible mark.

So will these dance moves…

What’s at stake on the final day of Bundesliga 2019-20?

Bundesliga final day preview
Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 26, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There are precious few things to play for on the final day of the Bundesliga season, though places in the Champions League and the relegation playoff are still available.

Bayern’s finishing first and Dortmund second, there won’t be a gate crasher to the Europa League, Robert Lewandowski will claim another Golden Boot unless he’s held scoreless and impending-Chelsea man Timo Werner scores eight, and no one can move from relegated to safe on the final day.

As for Americans abroad, one is guaranteed to be relegated, one will go to the relegation playoff, and another is either headed for the Europa League group stage of the qualifying rounds.

Champions League places

Bayern Munich is going back to the UCL as Bundesliga champions, where it will be joined by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig unless the latter suffers a historic blowout loss and sees a rival score a historic blowout win.

That leaves one more spot (unless Bayern wins the UCL or Bayer Leverkusen wins the UEL).

Borussia Monchengladbach’s 62 points and superior goal differential have it in the catbird seat ahead of a visit from much-improved Hertha Berlin. Bayer shouldn’t have an issue with in-form but likely sated Mainz, but its 60 points means it likely needs a Gladbach loss.

Europa League places

This is pretty much settled aside from the team that finishes fifth, though there is some drama. Bayer or Gladbach will go to the UEL group stage.

One of either Wolfsburg or Hoffenheim will go to group stage and the other to the qualifying rounds. Both have 49 points and both face clinched but powerful sides. Wolfsburg hosts Bayern Munich while Hoffenheim travels to Dortmund.

Wolfsburg has a 10-goal pad in the goal differential tiebreaker.

Eighth place could be a UEL spot if Bayer wins the Europa League or Bayern wins the UCL, making fifth a UCL position.

If that happens, Freiburg (45 points, minus-3 goal differential) or Eintracht Frankfurt (42 points, minus-2 goal differential) is in luck. Freiburg hosts Schalke while Eintracht entertains Paderborn.

Relegation

Paderborn is going down. The only suspense is whether Fortuna Dusseldorf or Werder Bremen will go to 2.Bundesliga or have to meet the third-place team from the second-tier in the promotion/relegation playoff.

Fortuna has 30 points to Bremen’s 28, but is away to Union Berlin while Bremen is home to Koln. Bremen has not been relegated in nearly 40 years.

Who is coming up from 2.Bundesliga?

Arminia Bielefeld has run away with the league to return to the Bundesliga for the first time since being relegated after the 2008-09 season.

Stuttgart, relegated after 2016-17, is well-positioned to join them with a 3-point lead on third-place Heidenheim and a healthy advantage in goal differential.

Heidenheim is in third by a point over faltering Hamburg. The final day is far kinder to the fourth-place side, who boasts an eight-goal advantage in goal differential and hosts 12th-place Sandhausen. Heidenheim is away to Arminia. The hosts might’ve won the league but they aren’t a pushover.

Heidenheim is 173 years old and has never been in the top flight, while Hamburg had not been in the second-tier until 2018-19.

Americans Abroad

One USMNT player, Alfredo Morales (Fortuna) or Josh Sargent (Bremen), will be automatically relegated after Saturday’s matches.

John Brooks (Wolfsburg) will either go to the Europa League group stage or qualifying rounds.