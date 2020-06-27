In the latest transfer news Matteo Guendouzi has been linked with a move to Man United, while Danilo Pereira could be heading to Arsenal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

First up, let’s start in Manchester as Man United have been linked with a move for Arsenal and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, via L’Equipe in France.

The 21-year-old central midfielder was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the win at Southampton on Thursday as Mikel Arteta said it was for ‘squad management’ reasons and any issues would be dealt with internally.

Guendouzi lashed out at Brighton’s Neal Maupay last weekend after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at apparently goaded Brighton’s players throughout the game about how he earned much more more than them financially.

Since Arteta arrived at Arsenal, Guendouzi hasn’t been a regular starter and he’s only getting minutes now due to midfield injuries. Why on earth would Man United want to sign him?

Well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does need a combative midfielder and Guendouzi is certainly that. He has Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic as true holding midfielders and Guendouzi is young, so could be a replacement for Matic who is nearing the end of his career. That said, Guendouzi is a bit of a loose cannon given his actions on and off the pitch since he arrived in England and this would be a gamble.

Focusing on who could replace Guendouzi in midfield for Arsenal, FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira is reportedly a target for the Gunners according to ESPN.

Danilo, 28, has a $70 million release clause in his contract but per the report, Porto will accept around $25 million for Pereira due to financial concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. With Arsenal previously linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, it is believed Pereira is seen as the cheaper alternative.

Arteta doesn’t have a lot of cash to spend and Arsenal’s players and staff have already agreed a wage cut. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could leave this summer, along with Guendouzi and others, to raise funds. There’s no doubt this Arsenal squad needs an overhaul, especially defensively, and Pereira is a solid, reliable midfielder and brings plenty of experience.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports