American teen De La Fuente signs new Barcelona contract (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stream Crystal Palace-Burnley: There’s European hopes on the line in London on Monday, when Crystal Palace hosts Burnley at Selhurst Park (Start time is at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A winner would move level on points with seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been dealing with talk about an impending exit after publicly criticizing the Clarets’ board for messing up player contracts ahead of a June 30 expiration date.

“I’ve said it for seven-and-a-half years, there comes a time where one way or another things change,” Dyche said, the channeling his inner Papillon. “But I’m still here.”

STREAM CRYSTAL PALACE – BURNLEY LIVE

Click on the link above to stream Crystal Palace-Burnley, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the match with European implications.

Team news

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke are questions for Palace, who might get starting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita back in the lineup.

Jay Rodriguez and Robbie Brady are questions marks for Burnley, who will still be without Ashley Barnes. Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return.

Premier League veteran Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract to provide some depth for weary Burnley.

What they’re saying

Palace boss Roy Hodgson on injuries: “I can imagine that both (Benteke and Zaha) will be getting assessed up until Sunday, the day before the game. We know that the squad is small and to lose four before the mini season and now another two, to be frank we haven’t got the strength in the squad to deal with that easily.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on exit talk: “I’ve got two years left on my contract, that’s the obvious thing you can read into it. I’m still here. I’ve been linked many times with other situations and I’m still here. I’m working hard with the team, I want the team to be successful this year and so far relatively we have been. Can we take it further? Can we finish further up the table? It’s difficult to beat the season where we finished seventh but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. We keep building and see where it takes us. That’s my outlook. If that changes, that’s the way it goes.”

Odds and ends

Palace is favored to win but no sure thing. The Eagles are +125 according to DraftKings while a Burnley win is +235.

Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the reverse fixture, won 2-0 by Palace at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace – Burnley prediction

So much depends on Zaha and Benteke, who can be a handful for the Clarets back line. With both sides needing a win for their UEL hopes, we’re pegging a 2-2 draw in South London.