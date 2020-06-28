More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Crystal Palace - Burnley preview
Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Crystal Palace – Burnley preview: How to watch, stream, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Stream Crystal Palace-Burnley: There’s European hopes on the line in London on Monday, when Crystal Palace hosts Burnley at Selhurst Park (Start time is at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A winner would move level on points with seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been dealing with talk about an impending exit after publicly criticizing the Clarets’ board for messing up player contracts ahead of a June 30 expiration date.

“I’ve said it for seven-and-a-half years, there comes a time where one way or another things change,” Dyche said, the channeling his inner Papillon. “But I’m still here.”

STREAM CRYSTAL PALACE – BURNLEY LIVE

Click on the link above to stream Crystal Palace-Burnley, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the match with European implications.

Team news

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke are questions for Palace, who might get starting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita back in the lineup.

Jay Rodriguez and Robbie Brady are questions marks for Burnley, who will still be without Ashley Barnes. Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson could return.

Premier League veteran Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract to provide some depth for weary Burnley.

What they’re saying

Palace boss Roy Hodgson on injuries“I can imagine that both (Benteke and Zaha) will be getting assessed up until Sunday, the day before the game. We know that the squad is small and to lose four before the mini season and now another two, to be frank we haven’t got the strength in the squad to deal with that easily.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on exit talk: “I’ve got two years left on my contract, that’s the obvious thing you can read into it. I’m still here. I’ve been linked many times with other situations and I’m still here. I’m working hard with the team, I want the team to be successful this year and so far relatively we have been. Can we take it further? Can we finish further up the table? It’s difficult to beat the season where we finished seventh but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. We keep building and see where it takes us. That’s my outlook. If that changes, that’s the way it goes.”

Odds and ends

Palace is favored to win but no sure thing. The Eagles are +125 according to DraftKings while a Burnley win is +235.

Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the reverse fixture, won 2-0 by Palace at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace – Burnley prediction

So much depends on Zaha and Benteke, who can be a handful for the Clarets back line. With both sides needing a win for their UEL hopes, we’re pegging a 2-2 draw in South London.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2019-20 season has been released, with time and dates for the first three matchweeks confirmed and here’s how you can watch it all live on TV in the USA.

With games spread out across multiple days and many in separate time slots, there are lots of changes to your regular schedule as the league returns on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games will be played in empty stadiums and at home venues for the most part, with the venues for a handful of games TBC due to UK government and police concerns.

The full TV schedule for the games this month are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold and the new Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Below is the new schedule for the Premier League on NBC Sports from June 17 to July 12, as we will release the dates and times for the final three matchweeks of the 2019-20 season when they become available.

Premier League: How to watch in USA (all times EST)

Matchday 29

Wednesday, June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Matchday 30

Friday, June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Friday, June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man United
Saturday, June 20: Watford 1-1 Leicester
Saturday, June 20: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
Saturday, June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Saturday, June 20: Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday, June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Sunday, June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sunday, June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday, June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Matchday 31

Tuesday, June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tuesday, June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday, June 24: Man United 3-0 Sheffield United
Wednesday, June 24: Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Wednesday, June 24: Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wednesday, June 24: Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Wednesday, June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Palace
Thursday, June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thursday, June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Thursday, June 25: Chelsea 2-1 Man City

Matchday 32

Saturday, June 27: Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday, June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday, June 29: Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 3 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, June 30: Brighton v. Man United, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: Everton v. Leicester, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Bournemouth v. Newcastle, 1 p.m. Gold/Peacock
Wednesday, July 1: Arsenal v. Norwich, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, July 1: West Ham v. Chelsea, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Sheffield United v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, July 2: Man City v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, * Venue TBC

Matchday 33

Saturday, July 4: Norwich City v. Brighton, 7:30a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Man United v. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Wolves v. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 4: Chelsea v. Watford, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Burnley v. Sheffield United, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Newcastle United v. West Ham, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Liverpool v. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 5: Southampton v. Man City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 6: Tottenham v. Everton, 3 p.m. ET

Matchday 34

Tuesday, July 7: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Watford v. Norwich City, 1 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7: Arsenal v. Leicester City, 3:15 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Man City v. Newcastle United, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Sheffield United v. Wolves, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: West Ham v. Burnley, 1 p.m. ET
Wednesday, July 8: Brighton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Bournemouth v. Tottenham, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Everton v. Southampton, 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9: Aston Villa v. Manchester United, 3:15 p.m. ET

Matchday 35

Saturday, July 11: Norwich City v. West Ham, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Watford v. Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Liverpool v. Burnley, 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Sheffield United v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 11: Brighton v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Wolves v. Everton, 7 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, July 12: Bournemouth v. Leicester City, 2 p.m. ET
Monday, July 13: Man United v. Southampton, 3 p.m. ET

Man City beats Newcastle to complete FA Cup semifinal field

Newcastle - Man City recap
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Manchester City wasn’t at its best but took care of business in a 2-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a first-half penalty and Raheem Sterling scored a pretty second-half goal in the win.

Sterling’s goal came moments after Dwight Gayle had one of the worst howlers you’ll see this year, but City controlled the match and deserved the win.

Man City joins Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea in the semis. City will meet Arsenal on July 19, one day after Chelsea battles Man Utd.

It’s no surprise that Man City was in control in the opening half-hour. After one half hour, Newcastle had completed less than 10 percent of the passes of City (188-15).

Raheem Sterling forced a great save out of Karl Darlow and Riyad Mahrez also just missed with an effort as the defending tournament champs possessed and possessed against Newcastle’s well-drilled group.

Fabian Schar shoved Gabriel Jesus to the turf in silly fashion on a cross that was never going to meet the Brazilian, and De Bruyne put City up 1-0 in the 37th minute.

Newcastle was much better in the second half, and it should’ve been 1-1 when Allan Saint-Maximin cued up Dwight Gayle atop the six. The striker somehow sailed it over the goal.

Raheem Sterling put the tie to bed within moments, curling a beautiful strike around Darlow and inside the far post.

It was Sterling’s 22nd goal of the season, giving him a goal in five competitions including the Premier League (12), Champions League (5), League Cup (3), and Community Shield.

Premier League giants learn FA Cup draw

FA Cup semifinal draw
Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
The FA Cup semifinal draw avoided London and Manchester derbies, keeping those possibilities alive for the final.

The FA conducted the semifinal draw during the break at St. James’ Park, delivering two intriguing ties.

Manchester United will meet Chelsea in a July 18 semifinal at Wembley Stadium in London.

One day later, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal meet Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s men won 2-0 at Newcastle United on Sunday to complete the field.

Chelsea advanced to the semifinal behind a Ross Barkley goal at Leicester City, while Dani Ceballos lifted Arsenal past Sheffield United and Harry Maguire was Manchester United’s difference maker at Norwich City.

American teen De La Fuente signs new Barcelona contract (video)

Konrad De La Fuente
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
USMNT prospect Konrad De La Fuente has signed a new contract with Barcelona, the club announced Sunday.

De La Fuente turns 19 next month and will stay with the Blaugranas through the 2021-22 season after Quique Setien moved him into Barca’s first team training in February. His next step is to make a bigger impact with Barca B.

The winger has one goal in four appearances with Barca B in his career, and has four goals and two assists in 14 UEFA Youth League appearances with Barca’s U-19s. That includes three goals in five outings this season.

From FCBarcelona.com:

“I am very happy to stay at the best club in the world. It has always been my dream to play for the first team, and that is why I want to stay here – to try to achieve it”

“The main objective now is to move up to the Segunda División with Barça B. Having Garcia Pimienta as coach at Barça B is very good. I have already played under him for the U19B team.”

He’s stated that winning the World Cup with the USMNT in his goal. Getting meaningful time with one of the best clubs in the world is not a bad way to contribute to that plan.