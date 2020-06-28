Barkley slides Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Pulisic gets treatment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ross Barkley’s second-half goal sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semifinals after a 1-0 defeat of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea joins Manchester United and Arsenal in the semis, with Man City and Newcastle to decide the fourth entrant later Sunday.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic was fantastic in the win, though he was shown getting ice on his left calf following a 72nd-minute substitution.

Pulisic finished the day with two shots, a key pass, two fouls drawn, seven-of-12 duels won, and two dribbles completed.

An early error from Billy Gilmour sprung a first-minute chance for Leicester that Willy Caballero collected in the six.

In-form Pulisic was lively early, drawing a 16th-minute free kick in the Leicester final third. His suboptimal header of Reece James’ service was caught by Kasper Schmeichel, however.

Pulisic forced a more difficult save out of Schmeichel before the half-hour mark, both teams looking prepared to score.

Jamie Vardy dragged a left-footed effort wide of goal off a partial breakway just before halftime, though Caballero may have had the angle covered.

Barkley put Chelsea ahead through a slick bit of work from Willian. The 26-year-old’s fourth goal of the season is his third to go with an assist in four FA Cup outings this season.

Caglar Soyuncu came close to equalizing in the 85th minute but he was denied a clear header by a closing-in Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barkley bungled a late 4-on-2 with an errant pass before challenging Schmeichel with a drive from outside the 18.