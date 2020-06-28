Man City beats Newcastle to complete FA Cup semifinal field

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City wasn’t at its best but took care of business in a 2-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a first-half penalty and Raheem Sterling scored a pretty second-half goal in the win.

Sterling’s goal came moments after Dwight Gayle had one of the worst howlers you’ll see this year, but City controlled the match and deserved the win.

Man City joins Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea in the semis. City will meet Arsenal on July 19, one day after Chelsea battles Man Utd.

It’s no surprise that Man City was in control in the opening half-hour. After one half hour, Newcastle had completed less than 10 percent of the passes of City (188-15).

Raheem Sterling forced a great save out of Karl Darlow and Riyad Mahrez also just missed with an effort as the defending tournament champs possessed and possessed against Newcastle’s well-drilled group.

Fabian Schar shoved Gabriel Jesus to the turf in silly fashion on a cross that was never going to meet the Brazilian, and De Bruyne put City up 1-0 in the 37th minute.

Newcastle was much better in the second half, and it should’ve been 1-1 when Allan Saint-Maximin cued up Dwight Gayle atop the six. The striker somehow sailed it over the goal.

Raheem Sterling put the tie to bed within moments, curling a beautiful strike around Darlow and inside the far post.

It was Sterling’s 22nd goal of the season, giving him a goal in five competitions including the Premier League (12), Champions League (5), League Cup (3), and Community Shield.