Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal overcame a late Sheffield United equalizer to advance to the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Nicolas Pepe converted an early penalty and helped set up Dani Ceballos’ splendid finish in stoppage time to move to within two wins of a record 14th FA Cup.

Arsenal has won three of the last six FA Cups.

Sheffield United now has a draw and three losses since the restart of English football.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Arsenal led from the 25th minute until the 87th when David McGoldrick’s quick reaction to clean up a mess in the Gunners’ box leveled the score line.

But Pepe ran onto an incisive Eddie Nketiah pass and there was no help for Enda Stevens when Ceballos latched onto a partial clearance and fired past Dean Henderson from an acute angle.

Arsenal joins Manchester United in the semifinals with two more matches set for Sunday.