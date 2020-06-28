Ings scores classy goal in hunt for Golden Boot (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American boss Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg completed a domestic double on Sunday with a 3-0 win over TSV Hartberg at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.

Hee-chan Hwang had a goal and an assist, while Andre Ramalho and Patson Daka also scored for the hosts, who held a 33-9 edge in shot attempts.

The Austrian Bundesliga crown comes with two matches left on the docket and just under a month after the club won the Austrian Cup over Lustenau.

Marsch’s move overseas has been an unqualified success.

A year after assisting Ralf Rangnick and RB Leipzig to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, his opening salvo as manager in Europe includes a domestic double despite trying personnel times.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

LASK Linz had a three-point lead on Salzburg when it was docked six points for unauthorized team training during the pandemic, but any concerns about that putting an asterisk on Salzburg’s title have been erased by a dominant return to the pitch.

Salzburg is unbeaten in seven with five wins the Austrian Bundesliga returned from the coronavirus pause, successfully rebounding from a slow start to the second half following the sales of stars including Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).

This is an incredible achievement for Marsch and it will be interesting to see if he can resist a move to a bigger league, especially considering the top spot in the Red Bull family, Leipzig, is manned by a young coach who isn’t going anywhere in Julian Nagelsmann.