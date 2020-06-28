More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Ings scores classy goal in hunt for Golden Boot (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Don’t sleep on Danny Ings in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

We’d all have to call it the Gold-Ings boot, though, wouldn’t we?

Saints young phenom Will Smallbone spotted Ings’ run inside the heart of Watford’s defense, cutting past a defender before drilling a low bounding shot on goal.

The shot was so well-placed, leaving Watford keeper Ben Foster at a loss, and moves Ings to 17 league goals. He’s scored 24 of his 38 Premier League goals in a Southampton shirt.

The total is level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two behind current leader Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.

Saints still have Man City, Everton, Manchester United, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Sheffield United on the docket as Ings chases goal-scoring immortality.

Marsch’s Salzburg secures domestic double in Austria

Salzburg wins Austrian Bundesliga
Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT
American boss Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg completed a domestic double on Sunday with a 3-0 win over TSV Hartberg at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.

Hee-chan Hwang had a goal and an assist, while Andre Ramalho and Patson Daka also scored for the hosts, who held a 33-9 edge in shot attempts.

The Austrian Bundesliga crown comes with two matches left on the docket and just under a month after the club won the Austrian Cup over Lustenau.

Marsch’s move overseas has been an unqualified success.

A year after assisting Ralf Rangnick and RB Leipzig to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, his opening salvo as manager in Europe includes a domestic double despite trying personnel times.

LASK Linz had a three-point lead on Salzburg when it was docked six points for unauthorized team training during the pandemic, but any concerns about that putting an asterisk on Salzburg’s title have been erased by a dominant return to the pitch.

Salzburg is unbeaten in seven with five wins the Austrian Bundesliga returned from the coronavirus pause, successfully rebounding from a slow start to the second half following the sales of stars including Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).

This is an incredible achievement for Marsch and it will be interesting to see if he can resist a move to a bigger league, especially considering the top spot in the Red Bull family, Leipzig, is manned by a young coach who isn’t going anywhere in Julian Nagelsmann.

Barkley slides Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Pulisic gets treatment

Leicester City - Chelsea recap
Photo by Tim Keeton/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
Ross Barkley’s second-half goal sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semifinals after a 1-0 defeat of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea joins Manchester United and Arsenal in the semis, with Man City and Newcastle to decide the fourth entrant later Sunday.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic was fantastic in the win, though he was shown getting ice on his left calf following a 72nd-minute substitution.

Pulisic finished the day with two shots, a key pass, two fouls drawn, seven-of-12 duels won, and two dribbles completed.

An early error from Billy Gilmour sprung a first-minute chance for Leicester that Willy Caballero collected in the six.

In-form Pulisic was lively early, drawing a 16th-minute free kick in the Leicester final third. His suboptimal header of Reece James’ service was caught by Kasper Schmeichel, however.

Pulisic forced a more difficult save out of Schmeichel before the half-hour mark, both teams looking prepared to score.

Jamie Vardy dragged a left-footed effort wide of goal off a partial breakway just before halftime, though Caballero may have had the angle covered.

Barkley put Chelsea ahead through a slick bit of work from Willian. The 26-year-old’s fourth goal of the season is his third to go with an assist in four FA Cup outings this season.

Caglar Soyuncu came close to equalizing in the 85th minute but he was denied a clear header by a closing-in Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barkley bungled a late 4-on-2 with an errant pass before challenging Schmeichel with a drive from outside the 18.

Bundesliga promotion picture complete: Stuttgart up, Heidenheim to playoff

Bundesliga promotion and relegation
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
The three teams vying for promotion to the Bundesliga all lost on Sunday, leaving the top four in order after the final day of the season.

Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart are going up, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn are going down, and the promotion playoff match is set after the final weekend of league soccer in Germany.

Stuttgart is managed by American-born Pellegrino Matarazzo, who played his college ball at Columbia.

Sixteenth-place Bundesliga side Werder Bremen will face 2.Bundesliga’s third-place finisher, Heidenheim, in an intriguing two-legged playoff tie.

Heidenheim, 173 years old, has never been in the top flight during the Bundesliga era, while Bremen has been in the top flight since 1981. The first leg is Thursday in Bremen, the second in Heidenheim on July 6.

Arminia Bielefeld’s tour-de-force season continued with a 3-0 win over Heidenheim which cemented Stuttgart’s promotion despite the second-place side’s 3-1 home loss to 10-man Darmstadt.

Neither disappointed as much as Hamburg, who would’ve made the playoff spot with a draw at home to mid-table Sandhausen. Hamburg lost 6-1.

There are only two Americans set to be affected by promotion and relegation in Germany despite a wealth of U.S. players in Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga. Alfredo Morales and Fortuna were relegated, while striker Josh Sargent is a regular contributor for Bremen.

Watford – Southampton preview: How to watch, start time, odds, team news

Watford - Southampton stream
Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Watford – Southampton is the sole Premier League game on Sunday (start time, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hornets are in a relegation scrap and the Saints hope for a top 10 finish.

Watford’s relegation problems have been further hampered by Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Domingos Quina attending a reported 20-person party at Gray’s house. The club simply stated the players were omitted for “the health concerns” of players, staff, and officials.

Nigel Pearson’s side will see this as a very winnable game as they sit outside the relegation zone by just one point and have drawn with Leicester and lost at Burnley since the restart. Saints lost 2-0 against Arsenal last time out after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side hammered Norwich in the first game of the restart.

This clash will see Southampton’s high-pressing come up against the sturdy defensive unit of Watford, who love to hit teams on the counter and make the most of set pieces. Saints are the away day specialists in the Premier League and Watford will be wary of leaving them too many gaps to exploit.

Click on the link above to stream Watford – Southampton, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road.

Team news

Watford are expected to rotate their lineup after the defeat at Burnley on Thursday, while Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success remain out long-term.

Southampton will be without the suspended duo of Jack Stephens and Mouss Djenepo, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal are injury doubts. Jannik Vestergaard is expected to come in for Saints at central defense.

 

Odds and ends (full matchweek odds)

Earlier this week Southampton were the favorites but given their poor display against Arsenal, plus Jack Stephens being sent off, the favorites are now Watford. The Hornets really need a win to boost their survival hopes and a tie would seem like the smart bet here.

(+140) Watford v. Southampton (+210), Tie: +225

Prediction

This teams have been so closely matched in recent seasons as Saints edged by Watford 2-1 earlier this season to spark their comeback over the festive period. That win was controversial and led to Nigel Pearson being hired and since then Watford are tough to beat. I’d expect Watford to edge it but Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond may cause them some problems. 1-1.