Watford – Southampton is the sole Premier League game on Sunday (start time, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hornets are in a relegation scrap and the Saints hope for a top 10 finish.

Watford’s relegation problems have been further hampered by Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Domingos Quina attending a reported 20-person party at Gray’s house. The club simply stated the players were omitted for “the health concerns” of players, staff, and officials.

Nigel Pearson’s side will see this as a very winnable game as they sit outside the relegation zone by just one point and have drawn with Leicester and lost at Burnley since the restart. Saints lost 2-0 against Arsenal last time out after Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side hammered Norwich in the first game of the restart.

This clash will see Southampton’s high-pressing come up against the sturdy defensive unit of Watford, who love to hit teams on the counter and make the most of set pieces. Saints are the away day specialists in the Premier League and Watford will be wary of leaving them too many gaps to exploit.

Team news

Watford are expected to rotate their lineup after the defeat at Burnley on Thursday, while Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success remain out long-term.

Southampton will be without the suspended duo of Jack Stephens and Mouss Djenepo, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal are injury doubts. Jannik Vestergaard is expected to come in for Saints at central defense.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina have all been omitted from the squad by Nigel Pearson to ensure the health & safety of all players, staff and officials at today’s game.#WATSOU pic.twitter.com/OfDqbM9yeN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 28, 2020

Earlier this week Southampton were the favorites but given their poor display against Arsenal, plus Jack Stephens being sent off, the favorites are now Watford. The Hornets really need a win to boost their survival hopes and a tie would seem like the smart bet here.

Prediction

This teams have been so closely matched in recent seasons as Saints edged by Watford 2-1 earlier this season to spark their comeback over the festive period. That win was controversial and led to Nigel Pearson being hired and since then Watford are tough to beat. I’d expect Watford to edge it but Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond may cause them some problems. 1-1.

