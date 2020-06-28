More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Watford - Southampton recap
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ings powers Southampton past worried Watford

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Danny Ings pulled to within one goal of the Premier League lead after scoring a brace in Southampton’s 3-1 defeat of Watford on Sunday.

Ings’ 18 goals are one back of Jamie Vardy and one more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah.

A Jan Bednarek own goal gave Watford 10 minutes to tie the match, but James Ward-Prowse’s pristine free kick restored the 2-goal lead within minutes.

The match started with inauspicious news, Watford omitted three players for “health reasons” after reports of a 20-person party at Andre Gray’s house attended by Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah.

Southampton moves 13th with 40 points, while Watford’s 28 remain just one point above the drop zone.

Three things we learned

1. Gold-Ings boot (TM): Ings’ first goal was wonderful and his second aided by Watford, but there’s no denying that he’s firmly in the Golden Boot race with six matches to play. None of his 18 league goals this season have come from the spot and it would be a wonderful story if his injury-riddled years at Liverpool give way to etching his name in PL lore in the same season the Reds finally lift the Premier League trophy.

2. Ward-Prowse delivers the goods: There are few players in England more deadly standing over a free kick, and even fewer as overlooked or unknown as Ward-Prowse. The Southampton captain’s late goal was a marvelous, powerful, dipping bit of goodness.

3. Watford’s path very clear: The Hornets will have wanted all the points here, but it’s clear that a 9-day span will define their season. After meeting Chelsea next, Watford meets Norwich City, Newcastle, and West Ham between July 7-15. When you consider the season concludes with Man City and Arsenal, the Hornets need to get their act together now. No more parties, gents.

Man of the Match

It’s gotta be Ings, doesn’t it?

Watford – Southampton recap

Danny Ings set up Shane Long for a 15th-minute shot that was driven well but right at Ben Foster.

Ings’ first goal was a beauty, the Golden Boot-chaser dribbling to the center of the box and stroking a sweet strike inside the post.

His second was most certainly the product of a decent effort from him and a poor one from Ben Foster.

Bednarek was under pressure from Danny Welbeck when he redirected a cross into his own goal, but Ward-Prowse answered with vigor.

Che Adams nearly made it 4-1 late but Ben Foster was on the case.

Marsch’s Salzburg secures domestic double in Austria

Salzburg wins Austrian Bundesliga
Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 1:09 PM EDT
American boss Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg completed a domestic double on Sunday with a 3-0 win over TSV Hartberg at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim.

Hee-chan Hwang had a goal and an assist, while Andre Ramalho and Patson Daka also scored for the hosts, who held a 33-9 edge in shot attempts.

The Austrian Bundesliga crown comes with two matches left on the docket and just under a month after the club won the Austrian Cup over Lustenau.

Marsch’s move overseas has been an unqualified success.

A year after assisting Ralf Rangnick and RB Leipzig to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, his opening salvo as manager in Europe includes a domestic double despite trying personnel times.

LASK Linz had a three-point lead on Salzburg when it was docked six points for unauthorized team training during the pandemic, but any concerns about that putting an asterisk on Salzburg’s title have been erased by a dominant return to the pitch.

Salzburg is unbeaten in seven with five wins the Austrian Bundesliga returned from the coronavirus pause, successfully rebounding from a slow start to the second half following the sales of stars including Takumi Minamino (Liverpool), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), and Marin Pongracic (Wolfsburg).

This is an incredible achievement for Marsch and it will be interesting to see if he can resist a move to a bigger league, especially considering the top spot in the Red Bull family, Leipzig, is manned by a young coach who isn’t going anywhere in Julian Nagelsmann.

Barkley slides Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Pulisic gets treatment

Leicester City - Chelsea recap
Photo by Tim Keeton/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
Ross Barkley’s second-half goal sent Chelsea into the FA Cup semifinals after a 1-0 defeat of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea joins Manchester United and Arsenal in the semis, with Man City and Newcastle to decide the fourth entrant later Sunday.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic was fantastic in the win, though he was shown getting ice on his left calf following a 72nd-minute substitution.

Pulisic finished the day with two shots, a key pass, two fouls drawn, seven-of-12 duels won, and two dribbles completed.

An early error from Billy Gilmour sprung a first-minute chance for Leicester that Willy Caballero collected in the six.

In-form Pulisic was lively early, drawing a 16th-minute free kick in the Leicester final third. His suboptimal header of Reece James’ service was caught by Kasper Schmeichel, however.

Pulisic forced a more difficult save out of Schmeichel before the half-hour mark, both teams looking prepared to score.

Jamie Vardy dragged a left-footed effort wide of goal off a partial breakway just before halftime, though Caballero may have had the angle covered.

Barkley put Chelsea ahead through a slick bit of work from Willian. The 26-year-old’s fourth goal of the season is his third to go with an assist in four FA Cup outings this season.

Caglar Soyuncu came close to equalizing in the 85th minute but he was denied a clear header by a closing-in Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barkley bungled a late 4-on-2 with an errant pass before challenging Schmeichel with a drive from outside the 18.

Ings scores classy goal in hunt for Golden Boot (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
Don’t sleep on Danny Ings in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

We’d all have to call it the Gold-Ings boot, though, wouldn’t we?

Saints young phenom Will Smallbone spotted Ings’ run inside the heart of Watford’s defense, cutting past a defender before drilling a low bounding shot on goal.

The shot was so well-placed, leaving Watford keeper Ben Foster at a loss, and moves Ings to 17 league goals. He’s scored 24 of his 38 Premier League goals in a Southampton shirt.

The total is level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two behind current leader Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.

Saints still have Man City, Everton, Manchester United, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Sheffield United on the docket as Ings chases goal-scoring immortality.

Bundesliga promotion picture complete: Stuttgart up, Heidenheim to playoff

Bundesliga promotion and relegation
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2020, 11:39 AM EDT
The three teams vying for promotion to the Bundesliga all lost on Sunday, leaving the top four in order after the final day of the season.

Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart are going up, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Paderborn are going down, and the promotion playoff match is set after the final weekend of league soccer in Germany.

Stuttgart is managed by American-born Pellegrino Matarazzo, who played his college ball at Columbia.

Sixteenth-place Bundesliga side Werder Bremen will face 2.Bundesliga’s third-place finisher, Heidenheim, in an intriguing two-legged playoff tie.

Heidenheim, 173 years old, has never been in the top flight during the Bundesliga era, while Bremen has been in the top flight since 1981. The first leg is Thursday in Bremen, the second in Heidenheim on July 6.

Arminia Bielefeld’s tour-de-force season continued with a 3-0 win over Heidenheim which cemented Stuttgart’s promotion despite the second-place side’s 3-1 home loss to 10-man Darmstadt.

Neither disappointed as much as Hamburg, who would’ve made the playoff spot with a draw at home to mid-table Sandhausen. Hamburg lost 6-1.

There are only two Americans set to be affected by promotion and relegation in Germany despite a wealth of U.S. players in Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga. Alfredo Morales and Fortuna were relegated, while striker Josh Sargent is a regular contributor for Bremen.