Angel Gomes is set to leave Manchester United as the teenage midfielder has failed to agree a new contract.

Gomes, 19, will be out of contract on July 1 (Wednesday) and despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously seeming positive that the England U20 midfielder would remain at Old Trafford, it appears that is no longer the case.

Solskjaer was asked if Gomes will now leave Manchester United and this was his response.

“I’ve not heard from him last night or this morning so it seems like they haven’t managed to agree anything. The answer is probably short – yes,” Solskjaer.

It was previously reported that Gomes was going to sign as a free agent with Chelsea as the Man United academy product was despondent due to the lack of first team minutes he had received under Solskjaer.

A talented attacking midfielder who can play centrally or out wide, Gomes was regarded as a similar talent to Man City star Phil Foden and he captained the England U17 side to World Cup glory in 2017.

Gomes has featured just six times in all competitions this season and after making his first team debut at the age of 16 on the final day of the 2016-17 season, his chances at Man United have been few and far between.

In fairness to Gomes, he’s probably looked at Bruno Fernandes arriving, plus Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford being around and sees his path to the first team blocked. That’s not to mention Paul Pogba playing in his position too.

You can’t argue with him leaving for a Premier League club where he could play more regularly and it seems like that should have happened a year or so ago but his connection to Man United is so strong he’s waited it out.

