Burnley match-winner, new dad Mee salutes NHS workers

On Monday, he touched another strong emotion when he discussed what’s been going on with his family.
While the National Health Services in England have been celebrated alongside their international colleagues in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve helped the Mee family in a different way.
“We had a little baby born in May and she was 16 weeks early. It’s been an emotional time for us as a family but she’s growing stronger each day and she’s six weeks today and it’s nice to celebrate that as well. Family watching back home, which is nice. She’s growing well and the NHS has been fantastic for us. It’s going to be a long road but hopefully it’ll be okay.”
Burnley’s official site says Olive Grace Mee is still in the hospital but obviously doing better.
It’s an incredibly challenging time to give birth in a hospital during a pandemic before even considering the dangers that are inherent with premature birth.
Understandably, Barca is getting blasted for the swap deal and that’s an easy argument to make given Arthur’s age and status as one of the club’s more consistent performers.
But here’s a devil’s advocate take.
Pjanic a move to embrace the back end of Messi’s prime
Messi remains the best creator in the world if not flat-out best player but his window has to be closing despite his seemingly immortal skills. Consider:
Only Thomas Muller (21) has more league assists than the Argentine and only four have more goals.
Robert Lewandowski is the only player to have as many combined goals and assists as Messi, and the Polish striker’s season is over.
Messi been named Man of the Match in 18 of his 27 appearances which is a ton even accounting for reputation.
It’s unlikely that he’ll fall off a cliff next season, but he needs some help in shouldering the playmaking load.
Let’s get this out of the way: Arthur is a force and will bring power and 1v1 skills to a Juventus team which is long in the tooth outside of Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt, and Rodrigo Betancur.
But Pjanic can simultaneously mentor Frenkie de Jong and combine with the young Dutchman to produce a metronomic midfield and allow Barca’s creators up top to do their thing.
Barca’s also been a bit snakebit this year. No team is possessing the ball more than Quique Setien’s men, with 62.5 percent of the ball having an edge on Man City (62.0), PSG (61.8), Bayern Munich (61.5), and Bayer Leverkusen (60.1) the only clubs above 60 percent.
Don’t get me wrong: Arguing for this move paying off more for Juve than Barcelona is very easy and the Catalan side’s embarrassing off-field season — let alone years of poor personnel planning — makes the jokes even easier. Right now, Messi isn’t just carrying Barca, he’s bearing the entire weight of the club’s reputation.
The goal seems to be to get Messi another Champions League, something that could still happen this season if the defense avoids gaffes. Barca is a top ten team in shots conceded per game, better than even Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and Julian Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig.
Plus there will be sales of Philippe Coutinho, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, and others to go with the $14 million left over from the swap deal.
Why Juventus loves the move
Arthur is a beast, and can combine with Betancur to provide a complete midfield duo that is equal parts relentless, physical, and technical.
They’ll only grow under the tutelage and pressure that comes from playing with an older roster conditioned to winning.
Consider the ages of Juve’s top minutes contributors in Serie A play. Leonardo Bonucci is 33, Cristiano Ronaldo 35, and Juan Cuadrado 32. Then comes Pjanic (30), Alex Sandro (29), de Ligt (20), Blaise Matuidi (33), Dybala (26), and Betancur (23).
Arthur is yet to collect the track record of Pjanic and there will be an adjustment but even if the swap doesn’t pan out, the Old Lady will have risked $14 million on a 23-year-old with 20 Brazil caps.
What about Buffon and Chiellini and their combined 77 years on God’s green earth?
This makes sense, too.
Buffon was strong in the Italian Cup run and provides invaluable depth in experience as one of th best goalkeepers in the history of the game.
Chiellini missed most of the season with cruciate ligament injuries but even at 35 remains an adequate player and loyal servant.
The legends want to keep playing, will accept their roles, and there’s no reason to see them in another shirt.
1. Second half surge? Burnley and Palace are the two-lowest scoring first half clubs in this season’s Premier League, combining for only 19. No. 20 wasn’t even a glint in its father’s eye over the first 45 minutes.
2. Sean Dyche is a marvel: Burnley is again in the race for European football despite its small size and errors in contract talks leaving Dyche with very little depth in a super congested period. We’re not sure Sean Dyche is ever going to win the masses via clever football, but he’s improved upon the Tony Pulis scrappy recipe and is winning matches without the ball. This man will work until he’s ready to retire.
3. Rare match-winner: Ben Mee’s won plenty of points for Burnley by virtue of terrific tackles and clearances alongside fellow star center back James Tarkowski, but goals have been a rarity.
The 30-year-old captain has scored just seven times in 321 career appearances for the Clarets, and his headed winner Monday was his first goal in 112 matches dating back to Jan. 2, 2017. He played 90 minutes in all but one of those contests, and it feels even better after his inspiring response to last week’s ugly incident at the Etihad Stadium.
The Premier League returned from the coronavirus pause with a pair of matches on June 17, conducting nine rounds of tests before restarting the season.
Monday’s results come from the 11th round of testing, conducted between June 22-28.
The announcement covers the first extended round of testing after every team had returned to matches.
Premier League COVID-19 testing record
Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs. Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs. Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs. Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive. Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive. Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive. Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive. Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs. Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive. Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.
Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.
Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”
Odds and ends
The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.