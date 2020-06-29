Saturday, June 27: (+350) Aston Villa v. Wolves (-118), Tie: +250
Sunday, June 28: (+160) Watford v. Southampton (+170), Tie: +240
Monday, June 29: (+125) Crystal Palace v. Burnley (+235), Tie: +225
Tuesday, June 30: (+375) Brighton v. Man United (-122), Tie: +250
Wednesday, July 1: (-190) Arsenal v. Norwich (+500), Tie: +340
Wednesday, July 1: (+165) Everton v. Leicester (+165), Tie: +245
Wednesday, July 1: (+135) Bournemouth v. Newcastle (+220), Tie: +220
Wednesday, July 1: (+365) West Ham v. Chelsea (-139), Tie: +500
Thursday, July 2: (+225) Sheffield United v. Tottenham (+130), Tie: +225
Thursday, July 2: (+105) Man City v. Liverpool (+230), Tie: +285
The Premier League returned from the coronavirus pause with a pair of matches on June 17, conducting nine rounds of tests before restarting the season.
Monday’s results come from the 11th round of testing, conducted between June 22-28.
The announcement covers the first extended round of testing after every team had returned to matches.
Premier League COVID-19 testing record
Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs. Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs. Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs. Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive. Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive. Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive. Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive. Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs. Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive. Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.
Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.
Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”
Odds and ends
The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.
Stream Crystal Palace-Burnley: There’s European hopes on the line in London on Monday, when Crystal Palace hosts Burnley at Selhurst Park (Start time is at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
A winner would move level on points with seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson on injuries: “I can imagine that both (Benteke and Zaha) will be getting assessed up until Sunday, the day before the game. We know that the squad is small and to lose four before the mini season and now another two, to be frank we haven’t got the strength in the squad to deal with that easily.”
Burnley manager Sean Dyche on exit talk: “I’ve got two years left on my contract, that’s the obvious thing you can read into it. I’m still here. I’ve been linked many times with other situations and I’m still here. I’m working hard with the team, I want the team to be successful this year and so far relatively we have been. Can we take it further? Can we finish further up the table? It’s difficult to beat the season where we finished seventh but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. We keep building and see where it takes us. That’s my outlook. If that changes, that’s the way it goes.”
Odds and ends
Palace is favored to win but no sure thing. The Eagles are +125 according to DraftKings while a Burnley win is +235.
First up, starting in west London it appears Chelsea are not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to buying new players and an Ajax duo could be heading to Stamford Bridge.
Ajax boss Erik ten Haag told Dutch radio station Het Parool that Tagliafico will be leaving this summer, while Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek have agreements with the Dutch giants that they can leave if an acceptable transfer offer comes in.
Tagliafico, 27, has been targeted by Chelsea and Arsenal as a possible left back option but it appears that Chelsea are now the frontrunners. Frank Lampard wants Ben Chilwell but that could be too expensive and Tagliafico would be a very good option to add experience to his defense. Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri have been switched time and time again this season and neither have impressed Lampard.
After signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and being linked with Kai Havertz, Chelsea aren’t messing around. With left back a weak spot in their squad, Chelsea probably need a new goalkeeper too. They’ve been linked wit Onana on multiple occasions and with Kepa doing okay, would Onana be an upgrade on the Spanish goalkeeper? Reports suggest that Kepa could head to Valencia on a two-season loan and that could be a good option for Chelsea. Onana, 24, has shown his class in the Champions League for Ajax and as Lampard continues this squad overhaul, it appears he could be heading back to Ajax a few more times over the summer.
Switching from west to north London, Tottenham could bring in Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid as he’s out of contract next summer.
Vazquez, 28, has been linked with an $18 million move this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo, and the Spanish winger has real quality but may struggle to get into Zinedine Zidane’s team on a regular basis considering their incredible strength in depth in the attacking areas of the pitch. Mourinho worked with Vazquez when he was manager at Real Madrid and injuries have plagued the Spanish international in recent seasons.
Do Tottenham need another attacking midfielder? That is the one area where they are set. With Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Giovanni Lo Celso and others around, why sign Vazquez?
Unless he can play at the back or as a holding midfielder, this doesn’t seem like a good move for Tottenham. Vazquez is a quality player and if he can stay fit, $18 million would be a bargain. With Jose Mourinho’s transfer funds set to be limited this summer, he should probably focus on buying a new holding midfielder over everything else. Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have formed a surprisingly strong partnership at center back and Toby Alderweireld is a back up option. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko can get by in central midfield but an extra player is needed in that area.