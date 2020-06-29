More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Liverpool player ratings: How have the champions performed?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Liverpool player ratings for their Premier League winning season are going to be high.

But which players have led the charge to secure the first league title in over 30 years? And which players have been, well, just okay?

Below we give each player a rating out of 10, as the sole requirement to be included in these rankings is making five or more Premier League appearances during the 2019-20 season, so far.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 9: Simply put, when he’s been out injured, Liverpool have missed him massively. A calming influence. No real mistakes this season. Probably the best goalkeeper in the world?

Adrian – 7: Did a solid enough job after playing a lot more than he thought he would following his summer arrival from West Ham. A few mistakes which didn’t cost them in the Premier League but didn’t cover himself in glory in the Champions League as they crashed out to Atletico Madrid.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 10: Yeah, not sure if there’s been a better season by a right back in Premier League history. Has three goals and 12 assists and is a constant threat down the right flank. What a season from the local lad.

Joe Gomez – 8: After a slow start to the season, came in when Matip was injured and remained first choice alongside Van Dijk. A few moments of hesitation here and there

Virgil van Dijk – 10: Perfect. Just perfect. Defensively solid. A leader. Great on the ball. Scored key goals. You could not ask any more from Virgil van Dijk and if the Ballon d’Or vote was today, he’d win it.

Andrew Robertson – 9: Like Alexander-Arnold, a constant threat from full back. Has eight assists in his personal duel with TAA for the most assists and his crosses in big games have always been spot on. Great character on and off the pitch and the Scotsman never stops running.

Joel Matip – 7: Started the season ahead of Gomez but was then injured and couldn’t get back into the team. A little unfortunate but the best third-choice center back in the Premier League. Never lets Liverpool down.

Dejan Lovren – 6: Eh, we all know he can have really good games. We all know he has some bad games in him too. Lovren has been inconsistent throughout his time at Liverpool but he’s won the Champions League and Premier League. The self-professed top center back in the world will see that as a necessary reward for his displays.

Midfielders

Liverpool player ratings
Getty Images

Jordan Henderson – 10: Perfection from the captain. This season he has taken his game to a new level. The effort and drive has always been there but extra quality on the ball, chipping in with big goals in tight wins against Tottenham and Wolves and generally leading the team to glory. Henderson has had a lot of critics but he’s shut them all up this season and his place in the pantheon of Liverpool greats is secured as he’s lifted the Champions League and Premier League as skipper. Well done that man.

James Milner – 8: Never gives anything less than 100 percent and has scored some big penalty kicks at key moments. Milner has struggled a little with injuries but his influence in the dressing room has been key and at left back, central midfield or anywhere else he’s done a job. Milner has helped youngsters break into the team and he seems like he will be a coach in the future.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 9: Unsung hero. The Dutch midfielder never stops smiling and works so hard. Wijnaldum covers so much ground and is the perfect number six. Alongside Henderson and Fabinho, the balance in their midfield has been really good. Now, will he signed a new deal?

Fabinho – 8: Has been hit hard by injuries throughout the season but the Brazilian has been sublime when he has played. Some stunning goals against Man City and Crystal Palace, but it is his defensive displays which catch the eye. Sits in as a third center back when TAA and Robertson push forward and is a key cog in this defensive unit.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7: A little rusty to start with as he fought back from injuries but the Ox has been relentless as the season wore on. Still not quite at his pre-injury levels but a great option in multiple midfield areas for Liverpool.

Naby Keita – 7: Injuries have hit Keita hard but when he’s on the pitch, his quality is undoubted. If ‘Naby lad’ can stay fit then he will be like a new player next season.

Takumi Minamino – 6: Has done okay since his January arrival from Salzburg and was mainly used off the bench. Intrigued to see how he develops.

Adam Lallana – 6: Injuries have impacted him again but his influence off the pitch has been superb. Big goal away at Man United to seal a late draw early in the season and he will leave Liverpool this summer.

Forwards

Liverpool player ratings
Getty Images

Mohamed Salah – 8: Has scored 17 goals but it’s fair to say he’s been a little inconsistent this season, especially to start with. Salah is Salah, though, and he never stops running and is always switched on.

Roberto Firmino – 9: This season he’s got the credit he deserves for his hold up play, work rate and creativity. Drops deep to create space for Mane and Salah and his outrageous flicks and finishes are lauded worldwide. Bobby Firmino is a cult hero at Anfield.

Sadio Mane – 10: Near perfection from Mane. He was on fire early in the season and although he’s cooled down a little in terms of scoring goals, he is key to everything that is great about this Liverpool attack. Right up there with VVD, Henderson and Kevin de Bruyne for the frontrunners to be named the Premier League player of the season.

Divock Origi – 7: Comes off the bench time and time again to keep the tempo high. Origi is happy to be the fourth-choice striker and contribute when he can and play in the cup competitions.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 6: Injuries have hit Shaq hard, again, but there’s no doubting he is a quality player to have for 10-15 starts per season. Minamino’s arrival could mean Shaqiri will depart this summer.

Premier League: One positive in 2250 COVID-19 tests

Premier League COVID-19 testing
Photo by Adam Davy/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
There was only one positive tests in the latest round of COVID-19 testing of Premier League players and staff, the PL announced Monday.

The one test comes out of 2250 tests conducted, the most in one batch yet for a negative test rate of over 99.9 percent.

The Premier League returned from the coronavirus pause with a pair of matches on June 17, conducting nine rounds of tests before restarting the season.

Monday’s results come from the 11th round of testing, conducted between June 22-28.

The announcement covers the first extended round of testing after every team had returned to matches.

Premier League COVID-19 testing record

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.

Brighton – Manchester United preview: How to watch, odds, prediction

Brighton - Manchester United preview
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United needs a win to keep up with Wolves, who beat Villa on Saturday to move three points clear of the sixth-place Red Devils.

STREAM BRIGHTON – MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.

United has won twice since drawing Spurs out of the break, the latest victory coming over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Team news

Brighton will be without Jose Izquierdo and awaits news on defender Adam Webster, who is “touch and go.” Tariq Lamptey will play despite requiring stitches from the Seagulls’ last PL outing.

Manchester United is still missing Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Angel Gomes is expected to leave the club.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”

Odds and ends

The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.

Anthony Martial ran the show in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils when the two teams met on Nov. 10 at Old Trafford.

Brighton – Manchester United prediction

We expect a sneaky good and engaging encounter at the Amex. United finds its way to a blockbuster 3-2 win.

Crystal Palace – Burnley stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Crystal Palace - Burnley preview
Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 29, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Stream Crystal Palace-Burnley: There’s European hopes on the line in London on Monday, when Crystal Palace hosts Burnley at Selhurst Park (Start time is at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A winner would move level on points with seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been dealing with talk about an impending exit after publicly criticizing the Clarets’ board for messing up player contracts ahead of a June 30 expiration date.

“I’ve said it for seven-and-a-half years, there comes a time where one way or another things change,” Dyche said, the channeling his inner Papillon. “But I’m still here.”

STREAM CRYSTAL PALACE – BURNLEY LIVE

Click on the link above to stream Crystal Palace-Burnley, while below is everything you need to know ahead of the match with European implications.

Team news

Christian Benteke is out for Palace, but there’s good news in the returns of Wilfried Zaha and Vicente Guaita to the lineup.

Jay Rodriguez and Robbie Brady are out for Burnley, who will still be without Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Matej Vydra will lead the line for Burnley.

Premier League veteran Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract to provide some depth for weary Burnley.

What they’re saying

Palace boss Roy Hodgson on injuries“I can imagine that both (Benteke and Zaha) will be getting assessed up until Sunday, the day before the game. We know that the squad is small and to lose four before the mini season and now another two, to be frank we haven’t got the strength in the squad to deal with that easily.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on exit talk: “I’ve got two years left on my contract, that’s the obvious thing you can read into it. I’m still here. I’ve been linked many times with other situations and I’m still here. I’m working hard with the team, I want the team to be successful this year and so far relatively we have been. Can we take it further? Can we finish further up the table? It’s difficult to beat the season where we finished seventh but it doesn’t mean it can’t be done. We keep building and see where it takes us. That’s my outlook. If that changes, that’s the way it goes.”

Odds and ends

Palace is favored to win but no sure thing. The Eagles are +125 according to DraftKings while a Burnley win is +235.

Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the reverse fixture, won 2-0 by Palace at Turf Moor.

Crystal Palace – Burnley prediction

So much depends on Zaha, who can be a handful for the Clarets back line. With both sides needing a win for their UEL hopes, we’re pegging a 2-2 draw in South London.

Transfer news: Tagliafico, Onana to Chelsea; Vazquez to Tottenham

Tagliafico Chelsea
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 29, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT
The latest transfer news from the Premier League sees Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico linked with Chelsea again, while Lucas Vazquez is could head to Tottenham.

First up, starting in west London it appears Chelsea are not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to buying new players and an Ajax duo could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

Ajax boss Erik ten Haag told Dutch radio station Het Parool that Tagliafico will be leaving this summer, while Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek have agreements with the Dutch giants that they can leave if an acceptable transfer offer comes in.

Tagliafico, 27, has been targeted by Chelsea and Arsenal as a possible left back option but it appears that Chelsea are now the frontrunners. Frank Lampard wants Ben Chilwell but that could be too expensive and Tagliafico would be a very good option to add experience to his defense. Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri have been switched time and time again this season and neither have impressed Lampard.

After signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and being linked with Kai Havertz, Chelsea aren’t messing around. With left back a weak spot in their squad, Chelsea probably need a new goalkeeper too. They’ve been linked wit Onana on multiple occasions and with Kepa doing okay, would Onana be an upgrade on the Spanish goalkeeper? Reports suggest that Kepa could head to Valencia on a two-season loan and that could be a good option for Chelsea. Onana, 24, has shown his class in the Champions League for Ajax and as Lampard continues this squad overhaul, it appears he could be heading back to Ajax a few more times over the summer.

Vazquez
Getty Images

Switching from west to north London, Tottenham could bring in Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid as he’s out of contract next summer.

Vazquez, 28, has been linked with an $18 million move this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo, and the Spanish winger has real quality but may struggle to get into Zinedine Zidane’s team on a regular basis considering their incredible strength in depth in the attacking areas of the pitch. Mourinho worked with Vazquez when he was manager at Real Madrid and injuries have plagued the Spanish international in recent seasons.

Do Tottenham need another attacking midfielder? That is the one area where they are set. With Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Giovanni Lo Celso and others around, why sign Vazquez?

Unless he can play at the back or as a holding midfielder, this doesn’t seem like a good move for Tottenham. Vazquez is a quality player and if he can stay fit, $18 million would be a bargain. With Jose Mourinho’s transfer funds set to be limited this summer, he should probably focus on buying a new holding midfielder over everything else. Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have formed a surprisingly strong partnership at center back and Toby Alderweireld is a back up option. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko can get by in central midfield but an extra player is needed in that area.