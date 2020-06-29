Brighton – Manchester United preview: How to watch, odds, prediction

Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United needs a win to keep up with Wolves, who beat Villa on Saturday to move three points clear of the sixth-place Red Devils.

Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.

United has won twice since drawing Spurs out of the break, the latest victory coming over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Team news

Brighton will be without Jose Izquierdo and awaits news on defender Adam Webster, who is “touch and go.” Tariq Lamptey will play despite requiring stitches from the Seagulls’ last PL outing.

Manchester United is still missing Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Angel Gomes is expected to leave the club.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”

Odds and ends

The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.

Anthony Martial ran the show in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils when the two teams met on Nov. 10 at Old Trafford.

Brighton – Manchester United prediction

We expect a sneaky good and engaging encounter at the Amex. United finds its way to a blockbuster 3-2 win.