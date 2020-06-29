Jurgen Klopp is urging Liverpool fans to celebrate responsibly in the aftermath of their Premier League title win.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

Liverpool released a statement over the weekend condemning the ‘wholly unacceptable’ scenes at both Anfield and in the City of Liverpool last Thursday and Friday after the league title was secured for the first time in over 30 years.

Klopp wrote the following letter to Liverpool fans in the Liverpool Echo, as he wants them to celebrate but not in large groups.

“I am a human being and your passion is also my passion but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kind of public gatherings. We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and whom we have applauded and to the police and local authorities who help us as a club not to do this,” Klopp said.

“Please – celebrate – but celebrate in a safe way and in private settings, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community. We owe it to ourselves and each other to do what is right and at this moment that means being together and being there for one another by being apart. When the time is right we will celebrate. We will enjoy this moment and we will paint the city red. But for now, please stay at home as much as possible.”

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans gathered in large groups, setting of fireworks, flares and partying long into the night after their long wait to win a league title was over.

The UK has been the hardest hit nation in Europe when it comes to cases and deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports