Premier League: One positive in 2250 COVID-19 tests

There was only one positive tests in the latest round of COVID-19 testing of Premier League players and staff, the PL announced Monday.
The one test comes out of 2250 tests conducted, the most in one batch yet for a negative test rate of over 99.9 percent.
The Premier League returned from the coronavirus pause with a pair of matches on June 17, conducting nine rounds of tests before restarting the season.
Monday’s results come from the 11th round of testing, conducted between June 22-28.
The announcement covers the first extended round of testing after every team had returned to matches.
Premier League COVID-19 testing record
Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.
Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.
Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.
Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.
Round 9: 15-16 June – 1,541 tested, with one testing positive.
Round 10: 17-21 June – 1,829 tested, with one testing positive.