The latest transfer news from the Premier League sees Andre Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico linked with Chelsea again, while Lucas Vazquez is could head to Tottenham.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

First up, starting in west London it appears Chelsea are not slowing down anytime soon when it comes to buying new players and an Ajax duo could be heading to Stamford Bridge.

Ajax boss Erik ten Haag told Dutch radio station Het Parool that Tagliafico will be leaving this summer, while Andre Onana and Donny van de Beek have agreements with the Dutch giants that they can leave if an acceptable transfer offer comes in.

Tagliafico, 27, has been targeted by Chelsea and Arsenal as a possible left back option but it appears that Chelsea are now the frontrunners. Frank Lampard wants Ben Chilwell but that could be too expensive and Tagliafico would be a very good option to add experience to his defense. Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri have been switched time and time again this season and neither have impressed Lampard.

After signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and being linked with Kai Havertz, Chelsea aren’t messing around. With left back a weak spot in their squad, Chelsea probably need a new goalkeeper too. They’ve been linked wit Onana on multiple occasions and with Kepa doing okay, would Onana be an upgrade on the Spanish goalkeeper? Reports suggest that Kepa could head to Valencia on a two-season loan and that could be a good option for Chelsea. Onana, 24, has shown his class in the Champions League for Ajax and as Lampard continues this squad overhaul, it appears he could be heading back to Ajax a few more times over the summer.

Switching from west to north London, Tottenham could bring in Lucas Vazquez from Real Madrid as he’s out of contract next summer.

Vazquez, 28, has been linked with an $18 million move this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo, and the Spanish winger has real quality but may struggle to get into Zinedine Zidane’s team on a regular basis considering their incredible strength in depth in the attacking areas of the pitch. Mourinho worked with Vazquez when he was manager at Real Madrid and injuries have plagued the Spanish international in recent seasons.

Do Tottenham need another attacking midfielder? That is the one area where they are set. With Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Giovanni Lo Celso and others around, why sign Vazquez?

Unless he can play at the back or as a holding midfielder, this doesn’t seem like a good move for Tottenham. Vazquez is a quality player and if he can stay fit, $18 million would be a bargain. With Jose Mourinho’s transfer funds set to be limited this summer, he should probably focus on buying a new holding midfielder over everything else. Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez have formed a surprisingly strong partnership at center back and Toby Alderweireld is a back up option. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko can get by in central midfield but an extra player is needed in that area.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports