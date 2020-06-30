More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Barcelona Atletico
Getty Images

Barcelona held by Atletico, lose ground in La Liga title race

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Barcelona were held by Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp as their La Liga title hopes took another blow.



On a night where Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his incredible career (630 for Barcelona, 70 for Argentina), Barcelona were again their own worst enemies as they conceded two penalty kicks to drop more points in their La Liga title battle with arch rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona are now one point behind Real Madrid who have played one game less, as Zinedine Zidane’s side can extend their lead at the top to four points with five games to go if they beat Getafe on Thursday.

As for Quique Setien’s Barcelona, they have now drawn three and won three of their six games since the restart and familiar issues are hitting them hard. Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite were left on the bench and Griezmann only arrived onto the pitch in the 90th minute as Barca ran out of steam against a typically spirited Atletico who are fighting for a top four finish and now sit in third as Diego Simeone is working his magic once again.

Atletico’s Diego Costa scored an own goal and missed a penalty kick early on but his spot kick has to be retaken as VAR determined Marc-Andre ter Stegen had strayed off his line, so Saul Niguez stepped up and slotted home the retake. Messi’s 700th goal arrived courtesy of a panenka penalty kick to put Barcelona ahead in the second half, but Gerard Pique fouled the excellent Yannick Carrasco (who won both penalty kicks) to give away a penalty kick which was slotted home by Niguez.

Barcelona have five games remaining but their destiny now appears to be out of their hands as they drew 2-2 for the second-straight game.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Real Mallorca hammered Celta Vigo to give themselves hopes in their battle against relegation. Mallorca sit in 18th, the final relegation spot, but they dominated 17th-place place Celta who they are now five points behind with five games to go. Ante Budimir scored twice, while Cucho Hernandez, Alejandro Pozo and Salva Seville were all on target for Mallorca. Iago Aspas got Celta’s lone strike from the penalty spot.

Sevilla beat strugglers Leganes 3-0, who are nine points from safety with five games to go, as Oliver Torres (two) and Munir kept Sevilla in fourth place as they aim to return to the Champions League.

Ronaldo powers Juventus to win; Lazio fight back to stay in title race

Ronaldo Juventus
Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a long-range rocket on a night when each Juventus goal was more spectacular than the other in a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Genoa.

Chasing a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, the victory restored Juventus’ four-point lead over Lazio, which won 2-1 at Torino earlier Tuesday.

Since losing the Italian Cup final to Napoli in a penalty shootout, Juventus has won all three of its league matches in the restart.



Paulo Dybala opened the scoring shortly after the break by evading three defenders before firing in a low shot that Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is on loan from Juventus, could only get a weak hand on.

Seven minutes later it was time for Ronaldo to score a stunner for Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner gathered a pass near midfield, charged toward the goal and unleashed a blistering effort from 22 yards (meters) into the top corner past the outstretched Perin.

It was Ronaldo’s first goal in open play of the restart after converting penalties in his previous two matches, and it raised his total to 24 in 25 Serie A matches this season.

Not to be outdone, substitute Douglas Costa made it 3-0 by curling in a shot from beyond the area inside the far post as Genoa’s defense looked on helplessly.

Andrea Pinamonti then pulled one back for Genoa from a tight angle.

LAZIO COMEBACK

Three days after coming back to beat Fiorentina 2-1, Lazio did it again to beat Torino by the same score.

Ciro Immobile and Marco Parolo scored second-half goals to cancel out an early penalty from Andrea Bellotti.

A handball from Immobile led to Bellotti’s penalty and means the striker will miss Saturday’s game against AC Milan with a suspension.

But Immobile made up for his error with an expert finish shortly after the break to raise his total to 29 goals in 29 games — on pace to break Gonzalo Higuain’s Serie A record of 36 goals in 2015-16.

Immobile also matched his personal best for a Serie A season set two years ago.

Parolo scored the winner with a deflected shot from just beyond the area.

Torino is 14th, six points above the drop zone.

Solskjaer reveals key to Man United’s unbeaten run, top four push

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lauded the togetherness and defensive stability of his Manchester United squad as their win at Brighton continued their push towards Champions League qualification and trophy success in the final weeks of the 2019-20 season.



Solskjaer and Manchester United are now unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, recording 11 shutouts in that run, as they’re in the latter stages of the FA Cup and Europa League and are just two points off the top four in the Premier League.

Chelsea and Leicester City can feel Man United breathing down their neck.

Speaking via Zoom after the 3-0 demolition of Brighton, Solskjaer was asked by ProSoccerTalk about their defensive displays and he revealed that is key to making the most of their talented attacking quintet.

“You can see with the quality and talent we’ve got going forward, if we have a foundation to play from with a good shape, with good pressing, press high, and also with a back four which is used to each other, and David made two tremendous saves today. There’s loads of reasons behind the clean sheets but there is always that foundation to any team, you have to have a shape to start from. The intensity from our defensive work was great,” Solskjaer said.



Bruno Fernandes scored twice, while Mason Greenwood added another as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba all played big roles in the win at Brighton.

Man United have secured back-to-back 3-0 wins in the Premier League and they look like a cohesive, solid unit all over the pitch. Does Solskjaer agree?

“Definitely. We know we are 11 men attacking and 11 men defending,” Solskjaer said. “We defend from the front. Anthony, Bruno, Marcus and Mason today, they pressed Brighton, because we know how difficult it is to face Brighton and we stopped them getting a rhythm and the screen in front of the back four with Paul and Nemanja is quite big to get past as well. Very, very happy with the shape and intensity.”

Solskjaer’s Man United are now just two points off fourth-place Chelsea and three points behind third-place Leicester City and have all of the momentum and a much easier remaining schedule compared with their top four rivals.

Bruno Fernandes stole the headlines with his performance as he’s been involved in seven goals in his first seven Premier League games (five goals, two assists) and he believes they can qualify for the Champions League.

As well as also lauding the defensive displays, Fernandes wanted to make sure the entire Man United squad were praised and not just his growing partnership in midfield with Paul Pogba.

“Of course. Paul is an amazing player but I don’t want to talk too much about me and Paul. It is not fair on the other players and teammates. I think Paul thinks the same way. We are really happy to play together but I am really happy to play with everyone. Paul has such good qualities and we know he is so important for us. We know we can combine together and we have qualities and we can play together,” Fernandes said.

“But also we know we have teammates who can do very well when we are out and when we play with another one. It is not fair for the other guys if you just talk about me and Paul. Fred and Scotty [McTominay] did an amazing job before the stop. Nemanja [Matic] is a guy who is doing it very well, also Andreas [Pereira] and Jesse [Lingard] can play number 10, and Juan [Mata], they have such good qualities and give it a lot for the team. We are a team, we train together, they push me to do better, they push Paul to do better. I push Paul and Paul pushes me. At the end, it is team work.”

As they say, team work makes the dream work. Man United’s form has them dreaming of a Champions League return and winning the FA Cup and Europa League.

Classy Man United breeze past Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Manchester United hammered Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions.



Bruno Fernandes struck in each half after Mason Greenwood gave Man United the lead and although Brighton had chances, Solskjaer’s side won comfortably to keep their top four push on track.

With the win Man United move back into fifth place on 52 points, two points behind fourth-place Chelsea and three points behind third-place Leicester City. Brighton remain six points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United – Brighton: Three things we learned

1. Fernandes, Pogba clicking: Twice in the first half Pogba played the ball to Fernandes on the edge of the box. On the first occasion Fernandes hit the post. On the second he scored. This partnership is clicking and they’ve now started alongside one another against Sheffield United and Brighton and they’ve been instrumental. With Greenwood, Rashford and Martial ahead of them, Pogba and Fernandes provide creativity to knit the attacking unit together perfectly. What a partnership they could have as Pogba looks almost back to his best.

2. Man United have momentum for top four: Two wins and a draw since the restart has United right in the top four hunt and they have the easiest remaining schedule, on paper, compared with their Champions League-chasing rivals. Solskjaer’s side are solid defensively, dangerous on the counter and with Fernandes and Pogba in full flow, they can now break down teams who sit back and defend deep against them. Bet on Man United to at least be fifth when the season is over. With 11 clean sheets in their last 15 games in all competitions, Man United have improved massively defensively too.

3. Brighton focus on Norwich: Anything from this game would have been a bonus but it was clear Graham Potter prioritized their trip to last-place Norwich at the weekend. Maupay and Trossard came on at half time and gave the Seagulls extra spark in attack as they were too defensive and lackluster in the first half, while Aaron Mooy was rested too. Brighton have a six-point cushion on the relegation zone and if they beat Norwich at the weekend it would take something very drastic for them to be relegated this season.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes – He scored twice and kept popping up in dangerous areas. Yes, his set piece delivery wasn’t the best but he was still extremely dangerous. Mason Greenwood was sublime with a goal and an assist but Fernandes just shaded the MOM award.

Man United dominated the early stages and came so close to taking the lead as Pogba and Fernandes combined.

Pogba teed up Fernandes who stroked a low effort past Mat Ryan but it hit the post and came back out as Pogba’s rebound was deflected over.

Soon after Man United took a deserved lead as Aaron Wan-Bissaka found Greenwood and the teenager turned superbly, bamboozled the Brighton defense with his quick feet and then snuck home a finish at the near post.

Luke Shaw then surged forward to set up a second as his ball found Pogba and once again he teed up Fernandes perfectly as he snuck home an effort at the near post.



Brighton started the second half well with Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard making a difference off the bench, but they were then hit on the counter as Man United finished them off.

Nemanja Matic spanked a fine ball out to Greenwood who ran forward and clipped an equally lovely cross to the back post which found Fernandes who volleyed home his second and Man United’s third. Ole-ball at its finest.

Brighton continued to pour forward as Alexis Mac Allister found Trossard with a clever short free kick but the Belgian sent his shot across goal just wide. David de Gea denied Maupay as Man United were made to work hard for the clean sheet but they left Brighton with a shutout and all three points.

Man City – Liverpool preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Manchester City – Liverpool preview: This promises to be an exciting, end-to-end clash as the former champions host the newly-crowned champions on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium.



Pep Guardiola’s Man City will give Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool the guard of honor as they walk out onto the pitch and with Liverpool sealing the English title at the earliest point in history (seven games to go), they will receive that treatment in each of their remaining games of the season.

Man City have pretty much sealed second place in the Premier League but they will be keen to put down a marker for next season, as they lost 3-1 at Liverpool earlier this season in a pulsating clash. When these two teams collide, sparks fly and they’ve been so tough to separate over the last few seasons.

This will be much of the same as Klopp’s side will be hoping to break all kinds of records from Man City’s 2018-19 title-winning season. Man City will prioritize the FA Cup and Champions League in the final months of the 2019-20 season but Pep will take this game against Liverpool very seriously as they aim to set the tone for the title battle next season.

Below is your Manchester City – Liverpool preview in full.

Team news

Man City will be without Sergio Aguero after his knee surgery, while Eric Garcia is likely to miss out after his head injury against Arsenal but Fernandinho is back after suspension.

Liverpool will likely be without James Milner and Joel Matip who have minor injuries, while Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will give plenty of chances to youngsters in the final weeks of the season now the title is wrapped up.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on the guard of honor: “Of course we are going to do it. We are going to do the guard of honor of course. Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

Jurgen Klopp on strengthening his squad: “We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong. The problem is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? It works with money, obviously, but it never works only with money. You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally. And there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big, big steps. People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy [after winning the league]. These boys, like they showed against Crystal Palace, cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature.”

Odds and ends (Full Matchweek 32 odds)

Manchester City are the favorites (+102), while Liverpool may take their foot off the gas now the title is wrapped up and they are the underdogs (+235). The tie is perhaps where the best value bet lies at +290.

Prediction

This should be game where all-out attack takes priority as the shackles will be off. Man City are focused on the FA Cup and Champions League but they will want to put on a show here. Liverpool’s players have celebrated over the last week but they will be hungry to finish the season strongly and break even more records. I think this will be a high-scoring draw. Let’s call it 2-2.