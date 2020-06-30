Leicester City issues statement on coronavirus spike in Leicester

Leicester City plans to go ahead with Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium despite an uptick in coronavirus cases causing strengthened lockdown measures in the city of Leicester.
The club has closed its club store but believes its protocols will keep players and staff safe. It also announced that it is prepared for all eventualities if the pandemic mandates any deviation from the plan.
Premier League chief Richard Masters said Tuesday that the news underlines the challenges faced by the Premier League, which continues to post an exemplary record when it comes to testing.
Here is Leicester City’s full statement, via the club’s official web site:
All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID-19 operations plan, the Club’s football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to Club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities. Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.
The Club remains agile to the evolving nature of the situation and suitable continuity arrangements are in place in the event we are required to deviate from our existing protocols.
The Foxes Fanstore at King Power Stadium has closed, in line with local requirements for non-essential retail. Personnel working on-site remains limited to staff performing essential business functions that cannot be completed from home.
Through the implementation of a robust and comprehensive COVID-19 operations plan, the Club is fully committed to playing its part in controlling the spread of the virus in our communities, while safely ensuring we can continue to operate and represent those communities on the pitch. We urge our supporters in the city to stay home where possible and to continue to follow the latest localised advice, available at www.leicester.gov.uk.