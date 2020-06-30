More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Classy Man United breeze past Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT
Manchester United hammered Brighton 3-0 at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes struck in each half after Mason Greenwood gave Man United the lead and although Brighton had chances, Solskjaer’s side won comfortably to keep their top four push on track.

With the win Man United move back into fifth place on 52 points, two points behind fourth-place Chelsea and three points behind third-place Leicester City. Brighton remain six points above the relegation zone.

Manchester United – Brighton: Three things we learned

1. Fernandes, Pogba clicking: Twice in the first half Pogba played the ball to Fernandes on the edge of the box. On the first occasion Fernandes hit the post. On the second he scored. This partnership is clicking and they’ve now started alongside one another against Sheffield United and Brighton and they’ve been instrumental. With Greenwood, Rashford and Martial ahead of them, Pogba and Fernandes provide creativity to knit the attacking unit together perfectly. What a partnership they could have as Pogba looks almost back to his best.

2. Man United have momentum for top four: Two wins and a draw since the restart has United right in the top four hunt and they have the easiest remaining schedule, on paper, compared with their Champions League-chasing rivals. Solskjaer’s side are solid defensively, dangerous on the counter and with Fernandes and Pogba in full flow, they can now break down teams who sit back and defend deep against them. Bet on Man United to at least be fifth when the season is over. With 11 clean sheets in their last 15 games in all competitions, Man United have improved massively defensively too.

3. Brighton focus on Norwich: Anything from this game would have been a bonus but it was clear Graham Potter prioritized their trip to last-place Norwich at the weekend. Maupay and Trossard came on at half time and gave the Seagulls extra spark in attack as they were too defensive and lackluster in the first half, while Aaron Mooy was rested too. Brighton have a six-point cushion on the relegation zone and if they beat Norwich at the weekend it would take something very drastic for them to be relegated this season.

Man of the Match

Bruno Fernandes – He scored twice and kept popping up in dangerous areas. Yes, his set piece delivery wasn’t the best but he was still extremely dangerous. Mason Greenwood was sublime with a goal and an assist but Fernandes just shaded the MOM award.

Man United dominated the early stages and came so close to taking the lead as Pogba and Fernandes combined.

Pogba teed up Fernandes who stroked a low effort past Mat Ryan but it hit the post and came back out as Pogba’s rebound was deflected over.

Soon after Man United took a deserved lead as Aaron Wan-Bissaka found Greenwood and the teenager turned superbly, bamboozled the Brighton defense with his quick feet and then snuck home a finish at the near post.

Luke Shaw then surged forward to set up a second as his ball found Pogba and once again he teed up Fernandes perfectly as he snuck home an effort at the near post.

Brighton started the second half well with Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard making a difference off the bench, but they were then hit on the counter as Man United finished them off.

Nemanja Matic spanked a fine ball out to Greenwood who ran forward and clipped an equally lovely cross to the back post which found Fernandes who volleyed home his second and Man United’s third. Ole-ball at its finest.

Brighton continued to pour forward as Alexis Mac Allister found Trossard with a clever short free kick but the Belgian sent his shot across goal just wide. David de Gea denied Maupay as Man United were made to work hard for the clean sheet but they left Brighton with a shutout and all three points.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Manchester City – Liverpool preview: This promises to be an exciting, end-to-end clash as the former champions host the newly-crowned champions on Thursday (start time, 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City will give Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool the guard of honor as they walk out onto the pitch and with Liverpool sealing the English title at the earliest point in history (seven games to go), they will receive that treatment in each of their remaining games of the season.

Man City have pretty much sealed second place in the Premier League but they will be keen to put down a marker for next season, as they lost 3-1 at Liverpool earlier this season in a pulsating clash. When these two teams collide, sparks fly and they’ve been so tough to separate over the last few seasons.

This will be much of the same as Klopp’s side will be hoping to break all kinds of records from Man City’s 2018-19 title-winning season. Man City will prioritize the FA Cup and Champions League in the final months of the 2019-20 season but Pep will take this game against Liverpool very seriously as they aim to set the tone for the title battle next season.

Below is your Manchester City – Liverpool preview in full.

Team news

Man City will be without Sergio Aguero after his knee surgery, while Eric Garcia is likely to miss out after his head injury against Arsenal but Fernandinho is back after suspension.

Liverpool will likely be without James Milner and Joel Matip who have minor injuries, while Jurgen Klopp has suggested he will give plenty of chances to youngsters in the final weeks of the season now the title is wrapped up.

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola on the guard of honor: “Of course we are going to do it. We are going to do the guard of honor of course. Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

Jurgen Klopp on strengthening his squad: “We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong. The problem is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? It works with money, obviously, but it never works only with money. You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally. And there is still a lot to come. We have three or four players who can make big, big steps. People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy [after winning the league]. These boys, like they showed against Crystal Palace, cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature.”

Odds and ends (Full Matchweek 32 odds)

Manchester City are the favorites (+102), while Liverpool may take their foot off the gas now the title is wrapped up and they are the underdogs (+235). The tie is perhaps where the best value bet lies at +290.

Prediction

This should be game where all-out attack takes priority as the shackles will be off. Man City are focused on the FA Cup and Champions League but they will want to put on a show here. Liverpool’s players have celebrated over the last week but they will be hungry to finish the season strongly and break even more records. I think this will be a high-scoring draw. Let’s call it 2-2.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 30, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT
Stream Brighton – Manchester United: You will not regret watching this Man United attacking display.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet in the first half as Manchester United battered Brighton early on at the Amex Stadium.

Greenwood, 18, cut in from the right and after some fancy footwork he snuck home an effort at the near post for his 13th goal of the season in all competitions.

Paul Pogba then teed up Bruno Fernandes to sweep home a second, as the duo had combined earlier in the half in a near identical situation but Fernandes hit the post on that occasion.

What an attacking lineup this is, as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford haven’t got in on the act yet. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United continue their superb form as they are 14 games unbeaten in all competitions and full of confidence heading into the business end of the season.

Does a Champions League berth beckon as they close in on Chelsea and Leicester City above them in the Premier League table?

Click on the link above to watch the second half live, while above and below you can watch both goals.

Leicester City coronavirus
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT
Leicester City plans to go ahead with Saturday’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium despite an uptick in coronavirus cases causing strengthened lockdown measures in the city of Leicester.

The club has closed its club store but believes its protocols will keep players and staff safe. It also announced that it is prepared for all eventualities if the pandemic mandates any deviation from the plan.

Premier League chief Richard Masters said Tuesday that the news underlines the challenges faced by the Premier League, which continues to post an exemplary record when it comes to testing.

Here is Leicester City’s full statement, via the club’s official web site:

All parties remain entirely satisfied that, through the continued implementation of our COVID-19 operations plan, the Club’s football operations can continue to safely function under existing protocols and, in doing so, there will be no greater risk posed to Club personnel, visiting teams or our surrounding communities. Consequently, first team training will continue at Belvoir Drive and our forthcoming Premier League fixtures remain unaffected.

The Club remains agile to the evolving nature of the situation and suitable continuity arrangements are in place in the event we are required to deviate from our existing protocols.

The Foxes Fanstore at King Power Stadium has closed, in line with local requirements for non-essential retail. Personnel working on-site remains limited to staff performing essential business functions that cannot be completed from home.

Through the implementation of a robust and comprehensive COVID-19 operations plan, the Club is fully committed to playing its part in controlling the spread of the virus in our communities, while safely ensuring we can continue to operate and represent those communities on the pitch. We urge our supporters in the city to stay home where possible and to continue to follow the latest localised advice, available at www.leicester.gov.uk.

Brighton - Manchester United preview
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Man United were cruising at half time at Brighton.

[ RELATED: Liverpool win title – everything to know ]

United needs a win to keep up with Wolves, who beat Villa on Saturday to move three points clear of the sixth-place Red Devils.

Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.

United has won twice since drawing Spurs out of the break, the latest victory coming over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Team news

Brighton will be without Jose Izquierdo and awaits news on defender Adam Webster, who is “touch and go.” Tariq Lamptey will play despite requiring stitches from the Seagulls’ last PL outing.

Manchester United is still missing Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Angel Gomes is expected to leave the club.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”

Odds and ends

The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.

Anthony Martial ran the show in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils when the two teams met on Nov. 10 at Old Trafford.

Brighton – Manchester United stream prediction

We expect a sneaky good and engaging encounter at the Amex. United finds its way to a blockbuster 3-2 win.