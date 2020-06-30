Report: Leicester-Palace in focus as lockdown strengthened in Leicester

“If what is happening in Leicester, we are waiting to hear, does affect the club’s ability to host home games, either this Saturday against Crystal Palace or subsequent matches, then we have contingency to put those matches elsewhere or postpone them until a date when it is safe to do so.”
Arsenal – Norwich City preview: Something has to give as Arsenal’s fading top five hopes meets Norwich City’s fading safety hopes in a Tuesday tilt at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)
The Gunners have won two-straight including an FA Cup win but their 43 points are nine back of Wolves in the Champions League race and two back of Europa League footing.
Norwich’s 21 points are six back of 17th place and safety.
When Arsenal and Norwich City last met, the Gunners were off to their worst start in 44 years and the Teemu Pukki-inspired Canaries were eyeballing a banner year.
Team news
Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers are all out for Arsenal while David Luiz, Cedric Soares, and Mesut Ozil are question marks.
For Norwich, the statuses of Max Aarons and Adam Idah are uncertain. Todd Cantwell has overcome a minor injury and will hope to score another goal against Arsenal. Lukas Rupp and Moritz Leitner are out injured, Timm Klose is suspended following his red card.
What they’re saying
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on finally fit defender Cedric: “He’s a different quality in the fullback area than what we have. He’s a gifted, technical player and is probably the best we have in the final third to make the right decision and attack the box as well. He can play in a four or a five, he’s a really good player with experience in the Premier League that can help us.”
Daniel Farke about his job security at 20th-place Norwich: “I know I am in a privileged role, I feel blessed to have the trust of this club and the sporting director. I can’t ask for a better relationship than the one I have with Stuart Webber, or to my owners. They are fantastic people. I can’t ask for a better relationship with the board and the fans, who show me trust in the good and bad times. We have a special relationship. I feel honored. The flip side is they have a head coach who is not demanding we sign expensive players or bring in more quality. I know we are the only self-funding club on this level, so the trust is both ways. If there is a first opportunity to join a bigger club with more money or more potential I won’t immediately leave. My values are different. I have won three titles in my career and I know I can coach teams to compete for titles but it is not realistic for Norwich to win the Premier League title.
Odds and ends
Norwich is the biggest underdog of the matchweek at +500 compared to Arsenal’s -190 odds to win at home
Arsenal and Norwich City drew 2-2 at Carrow Road in November. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners and Todd Cantwell joined Pukki on the scoresheet for Norwich.
Prediction
The Gunners have to get the job done, right? Especially with the Canaries’ injuries problems and the fact that both teams played this weekend. Gunners 3-0.
West Ham – Chelsea preview: Chelsea continues its top three push with a visit to London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)
The hosts remain above the drop zone on goal differential alone and are in dire need of points.
Can West Ham do the double over Chelsea in a campaign where the clubs are located at opposite ends of the table?
Team news
Frank Lampard waits on an improving Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen.
“Christian has felt a bit of tightness in his calf just as he came off against Leicester, so we’re managing him. I haven’t got an answer for it yet, it feels better than it did after the game so we’ll see by tomorrow. Andreas Christensen likewise a little bit is in the squad but we’ll have to see with another 24 hours, because of the tight turnaround.”
For West Ham, manager David Moyes says both Sebastien Haller and Angelo Ogbonna are closing in on returns but he’s unsure they are options versus Chelsea. Arthur Masuaku is back training as well after an ankle injury.
What they’re saying
Lampard on his connection to West Ham, reported interest in Declan Rice: “In terms of being a special game, it’s certainly a special game in the fact that we want three points, nothing more than that, particularly for myself, even with the West Ham connection this is all about what we can do to keep pushing for the Champions League spots. Declan Rice is a good player you’re right, and I’ve known DC for a long time, he was in the Chelsea academy. But there’s no talk, I keep saying, about every player we’ll be asked about. Until these games and this season is finished, there’s nothing to say.”
Moyes on the Chelsea challenge despite West Ham beating the Blues recently: “Well I hope the team can take comfort from it, we’re looking for positives, we’re looking for things to keep us nice and high. When I was here last time we beat Chelsea at home and as you rightly said the players had a good result against them this season so we have to look at it as a real positive. But I was one of the fortunate ones that went to see Chelsea against Manchester City in midweek and undoubtedly we saw two very very good teams, two technically gifted teams and obviously a real good game as well.”
Odds and ends
Chelsea is the heaviest away favorite of any team in the Premier League this match week at -139. The hosts are +365 to boost all three points.
We’re talking about the league run, of course. Liverpool cannot win a treble of any renown unless you’re counting the one-off UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.
That’s not discounting anything — they are the reigning Champions League winners for another couple of months — but it does make it more difficult to compare their season to others because the club was forced into punting the League Cup.
Before we go any further, here are all of Liverpool’s matches in their championship season
Liverpool’s 2019-20 run-in
Thursday at Man City
Sunday v. Aston Villa
July 8 at Brighton
July 11 v. Burnley
July 15 at Arsenal
July 18 v. Chelsea
July 26 at Newcastle
That’s not an easy slate. Everyone but Newcastle and possibly Brighton will be in some state of desperation when it comes to top four, top seven, or the avoidance relegation placement
Fastest team to win and effects
Liverpool is the fastest team to ever win the Premier League, an achievement that has not lent itself to historic finishes (although the comparisons are fraught by history and rarity; 1907-08 might seem like only yesterday. Alas).
Of the four clubs to win the league with five matches to play, here are their performances post-clinch (Liverpool did it with seven to play).
Everton 1984-85: 2W-3L
Man Utd 1907-08: 1W-2L-2D
Man Utd 2000-01: 1W-1D-3L
Man City 2017-18: 4W-1D
Given Jurgen Klopp’s status as a certified lunatic-genius of soccer, it’s likely he’ll be geared up to match City’s fine finish that made so much history.
The Man City rivalry’s place in the story line
It helps that the Reds start with Man City at the Etihad Stadium, a home team which will be ornery as ever after saluting the club that demolished hopes of a rare PL threepeat.
That 2017-18 City team, like Liverpool, had been eliminated from every other competition (although so had 2000-01 United). 1984-85. Everton was still in two competitions and prioritized them. The early 20th century United also had day jobs, which makes it hard to prioritize much of anything other than work.
The City team is the comparison that interests me most, due to the recent thrilling rivalry between the clubs and the fact that Pep Guardiola’s stylish team was the best thing we’ve seen short of the prime of Messi and Iniesta in late 2000s Barcelona.
Liverpool and Man City split the 2017-18 season’s fixtures, City crushing the Reds 5-0 at the Etihad before a 4-3 at Anfield which wasn’t quite as close as Ilkay Gundogan’s stoppage time goal made it appear on paper.
In 2017-18, City lost twice and drew four times, collecting 100 points while scoring 106 goals with a plus-79 goal differential.
Liverpool is on pace to record a record point total, though matching or beating the goals scored and differential numbers looks improbable. And a Man City win on Thursday would drop Liverpool’s max point total to 104 from 107.
An argument can be made that the only two seasons worth measuring are this Liverpool campaign and the 2017-18 City season due to the incredible depth of the Premier League and the challenges of winning, let alone dominating, in this era. Liverpool’s always been able to boast a win over the champs that season (so has Manchester United).
Greatness, regardless
Ultimately, does it matter? No. Liverpool have produced one of the finest seasons in history and captured the imagination of its supporters and many neutrals.
But for many of us soccer nerds, it’s intriguing to measure what could be the finest season ever produced by an English club.
Let’s see where Liverpool winds up. Congrats to all of the Reds faithful either way. What a team.
Also in the news is an Arsenal teen who has represented both the United States and England at youth international levels.
It’s all going down in the wizarding world of the transfer buzz.
Grealish to Manchester United
Jack Grealish’s agent is busy or there’s news on the horizon.
Or maybe he’s busy buying real estate and people are drawing conclusions.
The 24-year-old Aston Villa star is being linked with moves to both sides of Manchester.
The Express says that Grealish has already found a new place to live and is “edging close” to a move to Old Trafford, though certainly any weird house talk could connect him to any club in Manchester.
Grealish could give United an incredible attack, a clear upgrade from young Daniel James. United has also been said to be chasing Jadon Sancho.
Can you imagine a United attack that incorporates Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Jack Grealish (let alone young Mason Greenwood and James)? No? Then something will have to give.
Grealish to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola is looking to Grealish to replace Leroy Sane should City sell the wantaway German this summer, says TalkSport.
There’s a comparison to be made to what Guardiola did with Riyad Mahrez, who was the man at Leicester City albeit with better accolades. Perhaps even with Raheem Sterling, too.
There were certainly be some adjustment to not “being the man,” but Guardiola has plenty of experience with that.
Balogun leaving Arsenal
There’s been a lot of talk at Arsenal about Bukayo Saka’s future as the winger-turned-left back nears the final year of his contract.
But there’s another talented Gunners teenager with a year left on his deal, one with American connections.
New York-born Folarin Balogun, 18, has represented England and the United States at youth levels, the U.S. at U-18 and England at U-17, U-18, and U-19.
Balogun has 10 goals and four assists in 15 Premier League 2 matches this season. He made the bench for a League Cup blowout of Nottingham Forest but did not make his senior debut.
Arsenal is said to be talking with Balogun about a new deal but some reports say he’ll be leaving the club this summer. If so, he’ll have plenty of suitors. The Gunners have a lot of good young attacking talent but, as we’ve seen with Jadon Sancho at Man City and now Borussia Dortmund, choosing who to let walk is a tightrope walk.