Transfer news: Grealish to Man City, Balogun to leave Arsenal

The transfer rumor mill hums along Tuesday with a gossip mainstay dominating the terms.

Also in the news is an Arsenal teen who has represented both the United States and England at youth international levels.

It’s all going down in the wizarding world of the transfer buzz.

Grealish to Manchester United

Jack Grealish’s agent is busy or there’s news on the horizon.

Or maybe he’s busy buying real estate and people are drawing conclusions.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa star is being linked with moves to both sides of Manchester.

The Express says that Grealish has already found a new place to live and is “edging close” to a move to Old Trafford, though certainly any weird house talk could connect him to any club in Manchester.

Grealish could give United an incredible attack, a clear upgrade from young Daniel James. United has also been said to be chasing Jadon Sancho.

Can you imagine a United attack that incorporates Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, and Jack Grealish (let alone young Mason Greenwood and James)? No? Then something will have to give.

Grealish to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is looking to Grealish to replace Leroy Sane should City sell the wantaway German this summer, says TalkSport.

The biggest question would be whether Grealish, who has plenty of suitors, would choose to spend his prime with a club who could miss up to two years of European football.

There’s a comparison to be made to what Guardiola did with Riyad Mahrez, who was the man at Leicester City albeit with better accolades. Perhaps even with Raheem Sterling, too.

There were certainly be some adjustment to not “being the man,” but Guardiola has plenty of experience with that.

Balogun leaving Arsenal

There’s been a lot of talk at Arsenal about Bukayo Saka’s future as the winger-turned-left back nears the final year of his contract.

But there’s another talented Gunners teenager with a year left on his deal, one with American connections.

New York-born Folarin Balogun, 18, has represented England and the United States at youth levels, the U.S. at U-18 and England at U-17, U-18, and U-19.

Balogun has 10 goals and four assists in 15 Premier League 2 matches this season. He made the bench for a League Cup blowout of Nottingham Forest but did not make his senior debut.

Arsenal is said to be talking with Balogun about a new deal but some reports say he’ll be leaving the club this summer. If so, he’ll have plenty of suitors. The Gunners have a lot of good young attacking talent but, as we’ve seen with Jadon Sancho at Man City and now Borussia Dortmund, choosing who to let walk is a tightrope walk.