West Ham - Chelsea preview
Photo by Visionhaus

West Ham – Chelsea preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
West Ham – Chelsea preview: Chelsea continues its top three push with a visit to London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The hosts remain above the drop zone on goal differential alone and are in dire need of points.

Can West Ham do the double over Chelsea in a campaign where the clubs are located at opposite ends of the table?

Team news

Frank Lampard waits on an improving Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen.

“Christian has felt a bit of tightness in his calf just as he came off against Leicester, so we’re managing him. I haven’t got an answer for it yet, it feels better than it did after the game so we’ll see by tomorrow. Andreas Christensen likewise a little bit is in the squad but we’ll have to see with another 24 hours, because of the tight turnaround.”

For West Ham, manager David Moyes says both Sebastien Haller and Angelo Ogbonna are closing in on returns but he’s unsure they are options versus Chelsea. Arthur Masuaku is back training as well after an ankle injury.

What they’re saying

Lampard on his connection to West Ham, reported interest in Declan Rice: “In terms of being a special game, it’s certainly a special game in the fact that we want three points, nothing more than that, particularly for myself, even with the West Ham connection this is all about what we can do to keep pushing for the Champions League spots. Declan Rice is a good player you’re right, and I’ve known DC for a long time, he was in the Chelsea academy. But there’s no talk, I keep saying, about every player we’ll be asked about. Until these games and this season is finished, there’s nothing to say.”

Moyes on the Chelsea challenge despite West Ham beating the Blues recently“Well I hope the team can take comfort from it, we’re looking for positives, we’re looking for things to keep us nice and high. When I was here last time we beat Chelsea at home and as you rightly said the players had a good result against them this season so we have to look at it as a real positive. But I was one of the fortunate ones that went to see Chelsea against Manchester City in midweek and undoubtedly we saw two very very good teams, two technically gifted teams and obviously a real good game as well.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea is the heaviest away favorite of any team in the Premier League this match week at -139. The hosts are +365 to boost all three points.

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November as goalkeeper David Martin was the star of the show, if not that week.

Prediction

West Ham is rested and desperate but Chelsea is eyeing third in the table. This West Ham team doesn’t seem the type to do the double on the Blues. Chelsea 2-0.

Brighton – Manchester United stream: How to watch, odds, prediction

Brighton - Manchester United preview
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Stream Brighton – Manchester United live on Tuesday: Manchester United’s top four hopes get a test from entertaining and in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United needs a win to keep up with Wolves, who beat Villa on Saturday to move three points clear of the sixth-place Red Devils.

Brighton’s taken four of six points from Arsenal and Leicester City since returning from the coronavirus pause, and that total might be six if Neal Maupay makes his early penalty kick versus the Foxes.

United has won twice since drawing Spurs out of the break, the latest victory coming over Norwich City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Team news

Brighton will be without Jose Izquierdo and awaits news on defender Adam Webster, who is “touch and go.” Tariq Lamptey will play despite requiring stitches from the Seagulls’ last PL outing.

Manchester United is still missing Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has announced that Angel Gomes is expected to leave the club.

What they’re saying

Brighton manager Graham Potter on not being sated by good form: “We’re still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players so the margins can go with you or against you. Regardless of what anyone else does we know we have to keep going. We don’t think about how many points we’ll need to be safe, so we have to focus on the next game which is against one of the most form teams of the competition in Manchester United.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on qualifying for the UCL: “I think every year you’re in the Champions League is a great experience, for the players it’s a step forward, for us it’s what we’re striving to do winning trophies and we need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want that place. Can’t get distracted about looking too far ahead and onto the next one.”

Odds and ends

The home side is a big underdog Monday, with Brighton and Hove Albion at +375 to win via DraftKings and Manchester United a -122 favorite.

Anthony Martial ran the show in a 3-1 win for the Red Devils when the two teams met on Nov. 10 at Old Trafford.

Brighton – Manchester United stream prediction

We expect a sneaky good and engaging encounter at the Amex. United finds its way to a blockbuster 3-2 win.

Arsenal – Norwich City preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Arsenal - Norwich City preview
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Arsenal – Norwich City preview: Something has to give as Arsenal’s fading top five hopes meets Norwich City’s fading safety hopes in a Wednesday tilt at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The Gunners have won two-straight including an FA Cup win but their 43 points are nine back of Wolves in the Champions League race and two back of Europa League footing.

Norwich’s 21 points are six back of 17th place and safety.

When Arsenal and Norwich City last met, the Gunners were off to their worst start in 44 years and the Teemu Pukki-inspired Canaries were eyeballing a banner year.

Team news

Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers are all out for Arsenal while David Luiz, Cedric Soares, and Mesut Ozil are question marks.

For Norwich, the statuses of Max Aarons and Adam Idah are uncertain. Todd Cantwell has overcome a minor injury and will hope to score another goal against Arsenal. Lukas Rupp and Moritz Leitner are out injured, Timm Klose is suspended following his red card.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on finally fit defender Cedric: “He’s a different quality in the fullback area than what we have. He’s a gifted, technical player and is probably the best we have in the final third to make the right decision and attack the box as well. He can play in a four or a five, he’s a really good player with experience in the Premier League that can help us.”

Daniel Farke about his job security at 20th-place Norwich“I know I am in a privileged role, I feel blessed to have the trust of this club and the sporting director. I can’t ask for a better relationship than the one I have with Stuart Webber, or to my owners. They are fantastic people. I can’t ask for a better relationship with the board and the fans, who show me trust in the good and bad times. We have a special relationship. I feel honored. The flip side is they have a head coach who is not demanding we sign expensive players or bring in more quality. I know we are the only self-funding club on this level, so the trust is both ways. If there is a first opportunity to join a bigger club with more money or more potential I won’t immediately leave. My values are different. I have won three titles in my career and I know I can coach teams to compete for titles but it is not realistic for Norwich to win the Premier League title.

Odds and ends

Norwich is the biggest underdog of the matchweek at +500 compared to Arsenal’s -190 odds to win at home

Arsenal and Norwich City drew 2-2 at Carrow Road in November. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners and Todd Cantwell joined Pukki on the scoresheet for Norwich.

Prediction

The Gunners have to get the job done, right? Especially with the Canaries’ injuries problems and the fact that both teams played this weekend. Gunners 3-0.

What now for official champions Liverpool?

Liverpool champions
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 12:23 PM EDT
Liverpool’s inevitable capture of the Premier League title is complete.

Now that we’ve had some time to celebrate this season’s champions, we ask: What will be their place in history?

The Reds’ committed attack has led Jurgen Klopp’s men to one of the best campaigns in league history and there’s potential for it to be looked upon as the No.  1 league season ever.

We’re talking about the league run, of course. Liverpool cannot win a treble of any renown unless you’re counting the one-off UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

That’s not discounting anything — they are the reigning Champions League winners for another couple of months — but it does make it more difficult to compare their season to others because the club was forced into punting the League Cup.

Before we go any further, here are all of Liverpool’s matches in their championship season

Liverpool
(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s 2019-20 run-in

Thursday at Man City
Sunday v. Aston Villa
July 8 at Brighton
July 11 v. Burnley
July 15 at Arsenal
July 18 v. Chelsea
July 26 at Newcastle

That’s not an easy slate. Everyone but Newcastle and possibly Brighton will be in some state of desperation when it comes to top four, top seven, or the avoidance relegation placement

Fastest team to win and effects

Liverpool is the fastest team to ever win the Premier League, an achievement that has not lent itself to historic finishes (although the comparisons are fraught by history and rarity; 1907-08 might seem like only yesterday. Alas).

Of the four clubs to win the league with five matches to play, here are their performances post-clinch (Liverpool did it with seven to play).

Everton 1984-85: 2W-3L
Man Utd 1907-08: 1W-2L-2D
Man Utd 2000-01: 1W-1D-3L
Man City 2017-18: 4W-1D

Given Jurgen Klopp’s status as a certified lunatic-genius of soccer, it’s likely he’ll be geared up to match City’s fine finish that made so much history.

The Man City rivalry’s place in the story line

It helps that the Reds start with Man City at the Etihad Stadium, a home team which will be ornery as ever after saluting the club that demolished hopes of a rare PL threepeat.

That 2017-18 City team, like Liverpool, had been eliminated from every other competition (although so had 2000-01 United). 1984-85. Everton was still in two competitions and prioritized them. The early 20th century United also had day jobs, which makes it hard to prioritize much of anything other than work.

The City team is the comparison that interests me most, due to the recent thrilling rivalry between the clubs and the fact that Pep Guardiola’s stylish team was the best thing we’ve seen short of the prime of Messi and Iniesta in late 2000s Barcelona.

Liverpool and Man City split the 2017-18 season’s fixtures, City crushing the Reds 5-0 at the Etihad before a 4-3 at Anfield which wasn’t quite as close as Ilkay Gundogan’s stoppage time goal made it appear on paper.

In 2017-18, City lost twice and drew four times, collecting 100 points while scoring 106 goals with a plus-79 goal differential.

Liverpool is on pace to record a record point total, though matching or beating the goals scored and differential numbers looks improbable. And a Man City win on Thursday would drop Liverpool’s max point total to 104 from 107.

An argument can be made that the only two seasons worth measuring are this Liverpool campaign and the 2017-18 City season due to the incredible depth of the Premier League and the challenges of winning, let alone dominating, in this era. Liverpool’s always been able to boast a win over the champs that season (so has Manchester United).

Greatness, regardless

Ultimately, does it matter? No. Liverpool have produced one of the finest seasons in history and captured the imagination of its supporters and many neutrals.

But for many of us soccer nerds, it’s intriguing to measure what could be the finest season ever produced by an English club.

Let’s see where Liverpool winds up. Congrats to all of the Reds faithful either way. What a team.

Report: Leicester-Palace in focus as lockdown strengthened in Leicester

Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Photo by Rui Vieira/Pool via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 30, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
A BBC report claims that Saturday’s Premier League tilt between Leicester City and Crystal Palace could be postponed or moved due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spike in coronavirus cases has extended the lockdown in Leicester City.

English health secretary Matt Hancock says the game can go ahead, but Premier League chief Richard Masters has detailed plans if anything changes.

From the BBC:

“If what is happening in Leicester, we are waiting to hear, does affect the club’s ability to host home games, either this Saturday against Crystal Palace or subsequent matches, then we have contingency to put those matches elsewhere or postpone them until a date when it is safe to do so.”

Masters added that the news underlines the challenges faced by the Premier League, which continues to post an exemplary record when it comes to testing.

“Clearly it demonstrates the fragile project we have on here. We cannot take it for granted.”