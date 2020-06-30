West Ham – Chelsea preview: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham – Chelsea preview: Chelsea continues its top three push with a visit to London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com)

The hosts remain above the drop zone on goal differential alone and are in dire need of points.

Can West Ham do the double over Chelsea in a campaign where the clubs are located at opposite ends of the table?

Team news

Frank Lampard waits on an improving Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen.

“Christian has felt a bit of tightness in his calf just as he came off against Leicester, so we’re managing him. I haven’t got an answer for it yet, it feels better than it did after the game so we’ll see by tomorrow. Andreas Christensen likewise a little bit is in the squad but we’ll have to see with another 24 hours, because of the tight turnaround.”

For West Ham, manager David Moyes says both Sebastien Haller and Angelo Ogbonna are closing in on returns but he’s unsure they are options versus Chelsea. Arthur Masuaku is back training as well after an ankle injury.

What they’re saying

Lampard on his connection to West Ham, reported interest in Declan Rice: “In terms of being a special game, it’s certainly a special game in the fact that we want three points, nothing more than that, particularly for myself, even with the West Ham connection this is all about what we can do to keep pushing for the Champions League spots. Declan Rice is a good player you’re right, and I’ve known DC for a long time, he was in the Chelsea academy. But there’s no talk, I keep saying, about every player we’ll be asked about. Until these games and this season is finished, there’s nothing to say.”

Moyes on the Chelsea challenge despite West Ham beating the Blues recently: “Well I hope the team can take comfort from it, we’re looking for positives, we’re looking for things to keep us nice and high. When I was here last time we beat Chelsea at home and as you rightly said the players had a good result against them this season so we have to look at it as a real positive. But I was one of the fortunate ones that went to see Chelsea against Manchester City in midweek and undoubtedly we saw two very very good teams, two technically gifted teams and obviously a real good game as well.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea is the heaviest away favorite of any team in the Premier League this match week at -139. The hosts are +365 to boost all three points.

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November as goalkeeper David Martin was the star of the show, if not that week.

Prediction

West Ham is rested and desperate but Chelsea is eyeing third in the table. This West Ham team doesn’t seem the type to do the double on the Blues. Chelsea 2-0.