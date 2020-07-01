Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract at Arsenal, committing his future to his boyhood club.

Saka, 18, has been a star performer for the Gunners this season, both at left back and now at his natural position at left wing.

The England youth international was out of contract next summer and Arsenal have been locked in contract talks with Saka for many months but finally he’s signed a long-term contract with the north London club.

“London is my home. Arsenal my team. I’m so happy to finally announce my contract extension. I love playing for this club and I’m looking forward to what the future holds. The hard work continues so I can continue living my dream. God is Great!,” Saka said.

Saka has registered 11 assists this season and his incredibly trickery out wide, combined with his positional maturity, has seen him become a fans favorite already. He has been at Arsenal since the age of eight and after being promoted from the academy during the 2018-19 season, he’s taken his chance.

Last week ProSoccerTalk asked Mikel Arteta about Saka’s future and how big of a player he can be and here’s what he had to say.

“It is in his hands. He has a manager that has total belief in him. He has a club that really supports him,” Arteta said. “He has teammates who adore him for who he is. He is such a nice boy. He is so intelligent and he is so willing to learn. We know he is eager to be the best and he trains to be the best every day. You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. The decisions he makes, if he takes risks I think he produces three goals today easily. The maturity he shows on the pitch is really good.”

Saka is clearly one of the top young prospects in the Premier League and with rival clubs across Europe trying to sign him, it is a huge boost that he’s committed his future to the Gunners. In the years to come he will be a star for Arsenal and it won’t be long until he’s in the England team.

Bukayo Saka has signed a new Arsenal contract and after plenty of comments on his Instagram page, his message to Arsenal’s fans was this: “I’ve signed da ting, made them happy!”

