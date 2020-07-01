Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic was Man of the Match in his last two outings for Chelsea and he was Chelsea’s best player at West Ham on Wednesday, and was again the best player on the pitch.

What a start to the restart Pulisic is having, as the 21-year-old USMNT winger won the penalty kick and free kick which led to both of Willian’s goals in Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat.

Pulisic didn’t score, as he has done in his previous two Premier League outings since the restart, but he was influential in Chelsea staying in the game as they somehow lost to their London rivals for the second time this season.

Below is a minute-by-minute look at Pulisic’s superb display for Chelsea, as he continues to dazzle week in, week out in the Premier League.

1st minute: Picks up the ball centrally in his own half and runs forward before passing the ball. Has lined up on the left of midfield.

3rd minute: Arrives into the box and both he and Tammy Abraham are waiting to finish Marcos Alonso’s cross but West Ham clear.

8th minute: Drifting inside to pick up the ball and nutmegs the West Ham defender as he tries to wriggle free inside the box.

15th minute: A looping ball into the box sees Alonso and Pulisic put Ryan Fredericks under pressure, but he clears. PUlisic then picks up the ball twice but West Ham surround him quickly.

20th minute: BIG CHANCE! Tammy Abraham dummies the ball and Pulisic runs onto the ball, 18 yards out, but he curls his effort just over. He is annoyed with himself as he should have hit the target and opened the scoring.

38th minute: After a lengthy delay which saw West Ham have a goal ruled out by VAR, Alonso crosses into the box and Pulisic heads wide. He continues to pop up in dangerous errors.

41st minute: WINS A PENALTY! He squirms past Issa Diop in the box and is brought down by the West Ham defender for a clear penalty kick. Willian slams it home to make it 1-0 to Chelsea.

44th minute: A few more jinxing runs around the penalty box as West Ham started to double up on him. Moments after that, West Ham equalize from a corner right on half time.

49th minute: Played the ball out wide to Willian to start the attack and ends with him almost wriggling free in the box. Moments later his cross into the box is cleared. Soon after, West Ham go 2-1 up.

58th minute: Pulisic plays the ball out to Alonso and the ball then comes to him on the edge of the box but Declan Rice wins the ball off him and starts a dangerous West Ham counter which sees Lanzini curl way over the bar.

65th minute: Quick feet to get away from his marker and clips in a cross which Olivier Giroud can’t get on the end of. Moments later he heads back towards goal but West Ham hack clear. Pulisic is buzzing around everywhere.

70th minute: GOAL! Positive run towards the West Ham goal as he is hacked down by Declan Rice and wins a free kick. Superb driving run from Pulisic and Willian scores from the free kick. 2-2.

73rd minute: Pulisic runs towards goal but drags an effort wide. He is causing West Ham so many problems.

77th minute: Has a looping effort from a corner which goes over.

84th minute: Picks up the ball centrally and starts another attack. Drifts into the box but the ball doesn’t find him.

85th minute: Again runs at the West Ham defense but this time Angelo Ogbonna tackles him.

