Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 7:52 AM EDT
EPL betting odds for the Premier League have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League return has the EPL betting odds all over the place.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the remaining eight games of Matchweek 32. Here we go.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-1 Norwich – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 0-2 Man United – (Tuesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

West Ham 1-3 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 2-2 Liverpool – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Sheffield United 1-2 Tottenham – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 2-1 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock)

Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Gold/Peacock)

Aubameyang becomes fastest Arsenal player to 50 (video)

Aubameyang goal video
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reached an Arsenal milestone in fast and hilarious fashion.

The free-scoring Gabonese striker is now the fastest player in Arsenal history to score 50 goals in the Premier League after the opener in the Gunners’ Wednesday visit from Norwich City.

He’d add an assist and Goal No. 51 before it was all said and done, pulling into a tie with Jamie Vardy for the PL Golden Boot.

Normally steady Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul lost his mind with the ball high in the 18, allowing Aubameyang to pounce and fire home.

It’s his first goal in five PL matches and 18th of the league campaign. He also has 21 goals in 36 matches this season.

Aubameyang’s also on the board with his fourth assist of the season.

West Ham – Chelsea stream: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

West Ham - Chelsea preview
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 2:04 PM EDT
West Ham – Chelsea preview: Chelsea continues its top three push with a visit to London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts remain above the drop zone on goal differential alone and are in dire need of points.

The hosts remain above the drop zone on goal differential alone and are in dire need of points.

Can West Ham do the double over Chelsea in a campaign where the clubs are located at opposite ends of the table?

Team news

Frank Lampard gets good news as Christian Pulisic passes a fitness test, though Andreas Christensen doesn’t make the cut.

For West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna passes his fitness test and starts next to Issa Diop. Sebastian Haller and Arthur Masuaku remain out.

What they’re saying

Lampard on his connection to West Ham, reported interest in Declan Rice: “In terms of being a special game, it’s certainly a special game in the fact that we want three points, nothing more than that, particularly for myself, even with the West Ham connection this is all about what we can do to keep pushing for the Champions League spots. Declan Rice is a good player you’re right, and I’ve known DC for a long time, he was in the Chelsea academy. But there’s no talk, I keep saying, about every player we’ll be asked about. Until these games and this season is finished, there’s nothing to say.”

Moyes on the Chelsea challenge despite West Ham beating the Blues recently“Well I hope the team can take comfort from it, we’re looking for positives, we’re looking for things to keep us nice and high. When I was here last time we beat Chelsea at home and as you rightly said the players had a good result against them this season so we have to look at it as a real positive. But I was one of the fortunate ones that went to see Chelsea against Manchester City in midweek and undoubtedly we saw two very very good teams, two technically gifted teams and obviously a real good game as well.”

Odds and ends

Chelsea is the heaviest away favorite of any team in the Premier League this match week at -139. The hosts are +365 to boost all three points.

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November as goalkeeper David Martin was the star of the show, if not that week.

Prediction

West Ham is rested and desperate but Chelsea is eyeing third in the table. This West Ham team doesn’t seem the type to do the double on the Blues. Chelsea 2-0.

Stream: Arsenal v. Norwich City, Everton v. Leicester, Bournemouth v. Newcastle

Arsenal Norwich
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
Arsenal – Norwich City stream: Something has to give as Arsenal's fading top five hopes meets Norwich City's fading safety hopes in a Wednesday tilt at the Emirates Stadium.

There are three games total at 1pm ET on Wednesday, with Everton – Leicester City and Bournemouth – Newcastle also on the slate.

There are three games total at 1pm ET on Wednesday, with Everton – Leicester City and Bournemouth – Newcastle also on the slate.

As for the Gunners, they have won two-straight including an FA Cup win but their 43 points are nine back of Wolves in the Champions League race and two back of Europa League footing.

Norwich’s 21 points are six back of 17th place and safety. When Arsenal and Norwich City last met, the Gunners were off to their worst start in 44 years and the Teemu Pukki-inspired Canaries were eyeballing a banner year.

Team news

Gabriel Martinelli, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, Lucas Torreira and Calum Chambers are all out for Arsenal while Cedric Soares is on the bench, with Mesut Ozil not in the matchday squad once again.

Bellerin, Ceballos, Nelson, Aubameyang come into the starting lineup from the FA Cup win at Sheffield United.

Todd Cantwell has overcome a minor injury and will hope to score another goal against Arsenal. Moritz Leitner is out injured, while Timm Klose is suspended following his red card so Trybull comes in.

What they’re saying

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta on finally fit defender Cedric: “He’s a different quality in the fullback area than what we have. He’s a gifted, technical player and is probably the best we have in the final third to make the right decision and attack the box as well. He can play in a four or a five, he’s a really good player with experience in the Premier League that can help us.”

Daniel Farke about his job security at 20th-place Norwich“I know I am in a privileged role, I feel blessed to have the trust of this club and the sporting director. I can’t ask for a better relationship than the one I have with Stuart Webber, or to my owners. They are fantastic people. I can’t ask for a better relationship with the board and the fans, who show me trust in the good and bad times. We have a special relationship. I feel honored. The flip side is they have a head coach who is not demanding we sign expensive players or bring in more quality. I know we are the only self-funding club on this level, so the trust is both ways. If there is a first opportunity to join a bigger club with more money or more potential I won’t immediately leave. My values are different. I have won three titles in my career and I know I can coach teams to compete for titles but it is not realistic for Norwich to win the Premier League title.

Odds and ends (Full matchweek odds)

Norwich is the biggest underdog of the matchweek at +500 compared to Arsenal’s -190 odds to win at home

Arsenal and Norwich City drew 2-2 at Carrow Road in November. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners and Todd Cantwell joined Pukki on the scoresheet for Norwich.

Everton and Leicester cannot be separated as both are at (+165) to win, with the tie at +245. While Bournemouth (+135) are the favorites for a much-needed win against Newcaskle (+220) and the tie is +220.

Transfer news: Depay to Arsenal; Torres to Man United

Memphis Depay
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 1, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
The latest transfer news from the Premier League sees Memphis Depay linked to Arsenal, while Ferran Torres is wanted by Manchester United.

Starting at Arsenal, Memphis Depay is reportedly their top target this summer.

French outlet Le10Sport claim that Arsenal want to sign Depay and he will be the priority if Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Depay is out of contract next summer and will be available at a much lower transfer fee than he would be otherwise. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted Depay and others could leave, while the French giants are not in the Champions League next season so they may have to sell a few of their stars to bolster their finances.

The Dutch striker has got his career back on track after leaving Manchester United in 2017 and Depay has become more prolific, scoring 43 goals in 102 Ligue 1 games. In his two seasons at Man United he struggled for confidence but there’s no doubting his talent on the ball and now his productivity.

Per the report, Depay wants a return to England and he would surely be the perfect replacement for Lacazette, who could be heading to Atletico Madrid.

Depay, 26, has unfinished business in the Premier League and he is hungry to prove his doubters wrong. That is exactly the kind of player Mikel Arteta wants at Arsenal and with Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal will have a plethora of attacking options.

Ferran Torres
Getty Images

Heading to Manchester, Ferran Torres has been linked with Manchester United and a report from Spanish radio station Onda Cero says that Juventus have opened talks with his agent.

Torres, 20, is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and reportedly he has a release clause of $108 million. The Spanish winger is out of contract next summer and Valencia may well cash in now as their Champions League hopes for next season are fading fast.

He’s provide six goals and seven assists for Valencia and is the latest gem to come through their academy and become a star at the Mestalla.

Do Man United need a winger? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at adding an extra attacking player but with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James around, their attacking unit seems pretty sorted for the next few seasons.

That said, Man United are clearly looking to sign one more winger as Jadon Sancho has been linked time and time again. Torres would cost around the same amount as Sancho and he’s the same age. Torres is highly-rated but Man United should probably focus on making additions in defensive midfield and at center back before they buy another winger.